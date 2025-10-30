Breaking
How Jaïra Joy conquered Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2025
We need to start with that final battle. What was your mindset going in, knowing that you had just one dancer between you and victory?
Between the semi-final and the final wasn’t that much time, not even 10 minutes. After the semi-final, I went straight into physio. They were shaking off my legs and making them more flexible, and my coach and I were talking about the moves I still had left to show. Then the crew was already coming, like, “You have to be ready to go onstage.” It was so fast. I was really just thinking about doing what I needed to do and also enjoying, at the same time, because it was the last moment of dancing in this whole event.
How did you find the gas in the tank to do a tie-breaking fourth round?
You just don’t expect to have a tie in the final. In the semi-final or the rounds before, it’s possible, but the final doesn’t feel like a place where a tie is gonna be. After the third round, I was like, “It’s finished.” I also felt Waackxxxy’s energy, we were both like, “OK, it’s over now.” Your mind is also done. Seeing the lights being 50-50 was just intense. You really have to switch your mindset to go another round and be like, “OK, what do I still have that I didn’t do yet, what trick do I still have,” and then it’s just a matter of thinking quick and doing it. I really felt the energy from the crowd: “Another round, let’s go, let’s go! You got this!”
I was just going through this list in my head of all the moves I still hadn’t done yet. This is the moment to really give all that you’ve got: “One more round, 60 seconds. I’m really tired, but I can do it.” So just the positive and good energy, and also a little bit of the fire to still win, that’s what was going through my mind at the moment.
How did you feel about competing in an all-female final?
In this scene, it’s a lot of men who are dominating. It’s really hard sometimes to battle against a man because they are powerful. They just have an aura, especially in the hip-hop scene. You always see men passing through the pre-selection, and just one or two women. So it was special to have this girl final and show that we girls also can do it. It was really nice to see women also getting the support and the love. That was a beautiful moment. I spoke about it with Waacckxxxy, that it was so special that it was us two girls standing, that we made it all the way there and against all these other talented dancers.
Do you have a favorite battle from the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?
I really like the battle with The Crown because he’s an amazing dancer. I think we are a little bit similar because he also does the tricks, playing with the crowd, the hype moments, the musicality. And I really like the music in that battle [“Nokia” by Drake and “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake], two songs that I really like to dance to, because they are funky-ish and I do locking. It was just a good match with what I was feeling that day. He’s one of the biggest dancers right now, so I really had to step up, and it was a great challenge.
My favourite battle of yours – maybe of the whole competition – was your first round against Jean-Michel Cruel, to “16 Shots.” I loved it because it felt like you were telling a story that perfectly matched the music. How did you put that together in the moment?
It was a coincidence because right before the battle, Jennifer was telling me to do the gun move, and then I heard the song and was like, “This is perfect.” I already knew the song from classes and I use the gun move sometimes in my dancing. So I was thinking, “I know there’s this sound coming up, and it’s perfect for the move.” I like to be inspired by the music and listen to the lyrics or the sounds.
How do you prepare for battles?
We try to train on every genre of music: Afro, hip-hop, house, literally everything, even crazy songs like piano songs, it was all on the Spotify list. It’s analysing the music but also making new moves for this competition, for example, the [mimics a windmill] in the tie round, that was already prepped. Because I was there since the beginning, it was quite impossible to make all these things up all on the spot. So we prepped some moves, some combinations, and listened to a lot of different music and tried a lot of different things out. It was just us two in the studio training a lot, and it’s also being in the moment, listening to the music, and feeling from deep down what I need to do. It’s a 50-50 combination of feeling in the moment and prep. We try to do different styles, techniques and moves. I think in the whole competition I did locking, hip-hop, Afro, house, folk, waacking, popping, just a mix of everything. My main style for this competition was locking.
What did it mean to win in Los Angeles, the birthplace of so many of these dance styles?
It felt like a full circle moment to be in LA, where a lot of dance came from. And also the people are so different than in the Netherlands. It feels so open, and more like a community. I’d never been there before. It was really big and amazing. LA’s a big dream for every dancer.
How has your family reacted?
My parents were in LA during the final, and my sisters and my cousins have this group chat where everyone was sending pictures as they were watching the livestream. They were screaming and crying and so happy. My family is always so excited for the dancing stuff that I do.
How did you get into dance?
I started dancing when I was eight years old, but before, I was already dancing to Michael Jackson video clips. One day, I was at this sports club where I did tennis, and I saw this flyer of Jennifer, who was going to teach classes there. My father was like, "You have to do this,” because I was always dancing. I joined the classes, and that’s how it all started. From then on, I was going to the Oxygen Academy, where we learned a lot of different styles, and that’s basically where I grew up.
When did it become something really serious for you?
In the beginning I was so young, but I already knew it was more than fun for me. It was really my passion. It was always a dream to become a dancer. About two and a half years ago, we started the Oxygen Study Program, and it’s an intensive program like school, where we have all these different dance classes but also classes about health, lifestyle, your body, social media, everything that has to do with dance. That was the moment that really changed the vibe from fun to really serious, and really going for it with dancing.
How did you get into battling, and what do you like about it?
Since I was really young, we’d already trained a lot of freestyle. At first, it was more solo competitions where you just dance for a judge, and then we tried battles, and I liked it more because you have this little bit of a fight with your enemy on the floor. I was nine or 10 when I did my first battle, and I really loved the more cozy vibe in the room. I was really battling a lot, I think one every week or two, so it was really intense, but you learn a lot from it. It’s just another part of dancing that I fell in love with.
What does Oxygen, the dance company you’re a part of, do?
We used to do a lot of competitions, but now it’s more once in a while. We are more focused on performances, shows – we had a theatre tour in the Netherlands – but also concept videos, social media, TikTok, everything. And battling, of course, crew battles and 1 vs 1. We also have an Academy, where I teach locking. We do kind of everything – commercial, freestyle, teaching.
What or who are your dance inspirations?
Michael Jackson is on a different level for me compared to all the other artists. His dancing, singing, music, even his outfits – I just love everything about it. For me, of course, Jennifer is a big inspiration. She’s kind of like my second mom. I look up to dancers in Japan because they have this power and discipline and are just on a different level – how they work and go into the studio, even the little kids – they are always on point with their technique and their power.
It felt like your Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final outfit was MJ-inspired.
It was a little bit Janet Jackson/Michael Jackson-inspired. In Oxygen, we do a lot of MJ-inspired things. For me, in freestyle, it’s also a little bit in the way I move. I use a lot of his influences, for example, the gliding, the moonwalk stuff, also the little details with the hands.
When you moonwalked in your first battle against Viktor, a lot of us felt like we were watching MJ come back to life, a little bit.
That’s always a big compliment for me. There was also a girl who told me that I was like Michael Jackson reincarnated. The outfit really makes the character. We think it’s really important to have an outfit that matches your vibe. And also on this big stage, it really helps if you have a special outfit.
What kind of responses have you gotten about your Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final accomplishment?
The messages that I love the most are people telling me that I inspired them to go back to dance classes again or to be dancing. I saw a lot of DMs from people saying that they stopped dancing, but because of the competition, they were inspired to dance again. That’s a big compliment. Also, the compliments about the hard work and my whole journey towards the Red Bull event, I really like that people see how hard I’ve worked for this, and that it’s not something that I just “did.” It was really a couple of months, a lot of training.
It’s always nice when someone is like, "Wow, I saw the hard work, and you guys really deserve it." It’s weird that so many people know me now, because I live in a small city in the Netherlands, where it’s really peaceful and quiet, and now so many people from around the world know who I am. I've had reactions from Japan, the USA, Africa, everywhere, so that’s a big change, but it’s really nice.
What’s next for you? What do you hope to be in your future?
To travel the world with Oxygen and show everyone what we’ve got. And that we can do freestyle, but also choreography. This was a good step to show it because now people are recognising us more. I think we are more popular because of choreography, and freestyle is something that people don’t really expect from us. Now we are showing that we can do everything.