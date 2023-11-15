We spoke to Waackxxxy about her amazing Red Bull Dance Your Style victory

I got the call about three months before the World Final. I didn't even think twice about it because it was on my bucket lists to participate in Red Bull Dance Your Style. I thought I had three months to prepare for the battle, but the TV broadcast of Street Woman Fighter collided with the Red Bull Dance Your Style week, so I barely practised. I was a little tired from all the choreography and rehearsals before the broadcast, so I did more mental training. I did body checks every chance I got to make sure I felt alive and moving.

I also watched a lot of Red Bull Dance Your Style videos to get an idea of what the event was like and what style of music was being played. Even when I got to Germany, I kept practising in my hotel room.