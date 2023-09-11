Sebastian Vettel leads F1 back to the Nürburgring

Sebastian Vettel: We can only keep motorsport alive if we adapt it to future challenges. Race Without Trace is one of our 'There is Still a Race to Win' environmental projects. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, I got behind the wheel of two of my beloved cars – Nigel Mansell’s FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8A – two true icons of racing. These old cars should not be gathering dust as relics in the garage. So it was a great pleasure for me to demonstrate that we can continue to have fun with old racing cars but in an environmentally responsible way by running them on carbon neutral fuel. I’m doing the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring with my RB7 with carbon neutral fuel. It runs perfectly and the sound is exactly the same, but yet we do it in a more responsible way.