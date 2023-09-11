Sebastian Vettel leads F1 back to the Nürburgring
F1 returns to the Nordschleife
Pit Stop interview: Sebastian Vettel
Can you tell us more about Race Without Trace?
We can only keep motorsport alive if we adapt it to future challenges. Race Without Trace is one of our 'There is Still a Race to Win' environmental projects. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, I got behind the wheel of two of my beloved cars – Nigel Mansell’s FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8A – two true icons of racing. These old cars should not be gathering dust as relics in the garage. So it was a great pleasure for me to demonstrate that we can continue to have fun with old racing cars but in an environmentally responsible way by running them on carbon neutral fuel. I’m doing the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring with my RB7 with carbon neutral fuel. It runs perfectly and the sound is exactly the same, but yet we do it in a more responsible way.
Seeing the fans here, is it time for Germany to have an F1 Grand Prix again?
I think we won't see a GP in Germany for a while. I think it's a pity, but I understand why. An F1 race is very expensive for the country and Germany just seems too realistic to me. Also maybe the decisive pressure from the German car industry is missing. It's a pity for fans, but there are races in neighbouring countries like Holland, Belgium and Austria.
Have you ever driven the Nordschleife before?
I’ve never driven a F1 car on the Nordschleife, so I'm very excited to do that at Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, although it’s only a show run. I have great memories of the Nürburgring. It's been 10 years since I took a win here for Red Bull Racing. The fact that I can come back here with my RB7 World Championship car fueled with carbon neutral fuel makes me proud.
Fact Box: Red Bull RB7
- Grands Prix: 19
- Wins: 12 (Sebastian Vettel 11, Mark Webber 1)
- Podiums: 27
- Pole positions: 18
- Fastest Laps: 10
- F1 debut: 2011 Australian Grand Prix
- First win: 2011 Australian Grand Prix
- Last win: 2011 Brazilian Grand Prix
- Points scored: 650
- Driver’s title won at the 2011 Japanese Grand Prix
- Constructors’ title won at the 2011 South Korean Grand Prix
Pit Stop interview: Yuki Tsunoda
How does the Nordschleife compare with other circuits you've driven on?
I can’t compare the Nordschleife to other tracks I've driven because the length and where the track goes is very different – through mountains, lots of up and downs. It’s really tight and if you step out on the grass, there are walls there. It’s like a street circuit, but more challenging in elevation changes. It's a super-enjoyable, thrilling and challenging track to drive.
Which car are you driving? What does it mean to you?
An NSX GT3 Evo – it’s the same model I drive in Italy every single day, just not in the race spec. It’s the same car but I would say it’s very different at the same time – the aero parts obviously make it way faster and more cool, but you can still feel the same passion, the similar sound and behaviour from the engine. I enjoy that similarity.
Would you consider coming back to the Nordschleife to race?
I would love to do a competitive race here, especially the 24-hour race. I think it would be an unforgettable experience.
What’s the most fun show run you’ve done so far?
I think this is the one – driving the Honda NSX GT3 Evo is very special and doing that on the Nordschleife. Most of the drivers want to have this experience at least once in their lifetime.
Factbox: Red Bull RB8
- Grands Prix: 20
- Wins: 7 (Sebastian Vettel 5, Mark Webber 2)
- Podiums: 14
- Pole positions: 8
- Fastest Laps: 7
- F1 debut: 2012 Australian Grand Prix
- First win: 2012 Bahrain Grand Prix
- Last win: 2012 Indian Grand Prix
- Points scored: 460
- Driver’s title won at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix
- Constructors’ title won at the 2012 US Grand Prix
Pit Stop interview: Chris Gregory – Red Bull Racing Heritage Team coordinator
How do you prepare the cars for a show run?
A lot of the preparation for a show run is in the planning leading up to the event. Because we don’t usually run on a race track, we have to make sure that the roads are suitable and safe for the cars to run on. The cars run a fairly standard setup for each show run, which compared to a race set up is higher ride height and softer springs.
How often are they serviced and do you have to make replacement parts?
The cars are serviced after every event with any worn components replaced and damaged bodywork repaired and repainted. Now that the cars are 11 years old we've run low on some components, so we have some new parts made from the original moulds and tooling.
Do you have a favourite car from the Red Bull collection?
The last race car that I worked on was the RB16b and the last lap of Abu Dhabi in 2021 will always be etched in my memory!
How will you prepare the car for a notorious track like Nordschleife?
The cars have been set up with higher ride height and softer springs, we have to use special running show car tyres for all our events, so we don’t have much choice for these.
If you were to race a modern F1 car around the Nordschleife, what would be the biggest challenges?
The elevation changes would be one of the biggest challenges, as at full speed the car would bottom out in the compressions. The Karussell would also be very difficult at full speed because of the change of surface, and the camber change entering and leaving the corner.
What's been the most fun show run for you and the team?
One of the most recent show runs that really stood out for me was Mumbai, it was my first time in India and to be there over the Holi festival was incredible. The local people were very welcoming and loved seeing the F1 car take to the streets.