Dazzling drone display forms a Red Bull can above the Red Bull Tetris World Final stage in Dubai, UAE, on 13 December 2025, blending classic gaming energy with spectacular visuals.
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Esports

Check out these 10 crazy ways people played Red Bull Tetris®

From phone to drone, the tournament that put a new twist on Tetris® invited people to play – and inspired them to be playful.
Written by Trish Medalen
3 min readPublished on

With more than 7m games played during the Red Bull Tetris® Qualifying Phase alone, you can bet that people put their own spin on the experience, whether they were in transit, in 'training', or just going about their day. In fact, it's possible that some players might have become a little obsessed.
Now that the World Final is a wrap and the global winner has been crowned, here's a look back at 10 of the craziest ways that people played Red Bull Tetris in its inaugural 2025 season.
A vibrant crowd gathers beneath the Dubai night sky for the Red Bull Tetris World Final 2025, with illuminated blocks and the Red Bull logo creating a spectacular scene

Up on the big screen

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

01

On a rally ride

Leave it to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team to come up with possibly the most bone-jarring way to play Red Bull Tetris. (Then again, it looks like fun.)
02

On a G flight

Polish creator Kamil Siwiński managed to build up his score (and keep down his lunch) while experiencing an aerobatic G flight piloted by pilot Luke Czepiela. (Like the players in the Red Bull Tetris World Final, Czepiela himself has made history in Dubai, landing his plane atop one of the city's iconic skyscrapers.)
03

Using a limited-edition Red Bull Tetris® 'can' console

A view of a person playing a Red Bull Tetris® can console in Bern, Switzerland on November 6, 2025.

Playing Red Bull Tetris on the can console

© Armon Ruetz/Red Bull Content Pool

In some locations, people can play Red Bull Tetris on a limited-edition Red Bull Tetris 'can' that is actually a functional Red Bull Tetris game console. Meta!
04

While dropping in

BMX athlete Bora Altıntaş of Türkiye took his Tetriminos right to the edge, playing one-handed as he rode his bike right to the brink of a particularly vertiginous drop.
05

While dribbling a basketball

Here's proof from Austria that the best ballers are competitive at everything they do. Who can dribble the ball the longest while also playing Tetris?
06

While breaking

For two-time Red Bull BC One India winner B-Girl Glib (Simran Ranga), stacking a score was all part of a day's choreography. as she worked on her floor moves while racking up the Tetris points. Impressive multitasking, certainly, but we're still waiting to hear if she's won a battle that way.
07

While finding a balance

Kiteboarding pro Hamza Ismail of Egypt made it look easy as he racked up 35,272 points while standing on a balance board.
08

While skydiving (among other things)

Up north in Sweden, the Tetriminos weren't the only things falling fast.
09

While incrementally multitasking

And then there was this egg-cellent effort from the esports competitor, gaming streamer and all-around good sport, Timothy' iiTzTimmy' An of the USA.
10

On drones!

Fehmi Atalar of Türkiye plays in the final match of the Red Bull Tetris World Final in Dubai, UAE on December 13, 2025.

Türkiye's Fehmi Atalar plays on drones at the Red Bull Tetris® World Final

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

There's no doubt about it: The most exclusive way to play Red Bull Tetris in the 2025 tournament was to make it all the way to the concluding match of the World Final, where Fehmi Atalar of Türkiye and Leo Solórzano of Peru faced off for the crown as a fleet of 2,800 drones (1,400 for each player) created their Tetriminos against the backdrop of the Dubai Frame.
Ultimately, Atalar stood atop the global podium, but both players made history as part of the first official live playable Tetris game in the sky.
Discover more about Red Bull Tetris and the World Final with drones here.

