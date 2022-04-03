Tena Koutou Katoa,

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup testing in Portugal is nearly here and I’m excited to see everyone again and meet the new riders for 2022. I had a blast at Portimao last season as it’s such a fun track.

I have been back in Spain training for the six weeks with my AGR Racing teammates under the expert watch of Anscari Nadal at 111 Management. It’s wicked to finally get some quality track time and heaps of variety in my training regime. I’ve been twisting the throttle at motocross, flat track, enduro, tarmac and trials as preparation for the season intensifies. (Main Photo - Trials with fellow Rookie Collin Veijer and Torin Collins)

Enduro with Torin Collins © Cormac Buchanan

We’ve spent time at the iconic Rocco’s Ranch, an awesome dirt facility next to the Catalunya GP circuit, and other karts tracks in the vicinity of Barcelona. Flat track has been a blast as it brings me back to my speedway roots sliding sideways for kicks. I’m excited to see this form of our sport continue to grow in New Zealand so I can have some fun during my Kiwi summer.

Rocco's Ranch the AGR Racing lads, Carter and Torin © Cormac Buchanan

Experiencing all disciplines has been pushing me out of my comfort zone at times which is exactly what’s needed to improve my riding skills.

Not everything has had a motor though. I’ve been racking up the miles on the road cycle and discovered there are some monster hills in my neighbourhood here in Bigues I Riells. This pedal power is a tough gig but it’s an important part of my fitness training and there is no denying the benefits as it works many of the muscles specific to racing. And the resilience needed to conquer the climbs gives me a sense of achievement.

Heading off for a cycle in Biques i Riells © Cormac Buchanan

The pace gives you the chance to really appreciate your surroundings and it’s impressive here as a forgotten era merges with the modern world. Spain and Europe are so different to my home in New Zealand as there is such history all around.

When it comes to motorcycling, there are so many opportunities here whereas back home sports like rugby dominate. It’s nice to be somewhere where the sport I love is so highly regarded by many people.

We have been doing the mahi (work) every day to be in the best shape possible and I want to make sure I can turn it into producing positive results. It will be great to work with the Rookies coaches Dani and Gustl for a second season to continue my development and to learn more from my mechanic Aleix.

On track at Valencia © Cormac Buchanan

Last week we headed to Valencia to test with the AGR Racing team for the FIM JuniorGP Championship where I will compete in the Hawkers European Talent Cup. I learned so much experiencing this technical track for the first time. We made good progress and, together with the coaches, mechanics and my data technicians, identified key things to focus on going forward.

Debrief with my AGR Racing technician Jabul © Cormac Buchanan

Did you know … New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary was the first person to climb to the summit of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world? It was on 29 May, 1953, with his Sherpa Tenzing Norgay. So, Kiwis can achieve big things.

Cheers,

Cormac #14