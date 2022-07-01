Blog | Gabriel Hernandez having a great time in Misano

Hi everyone! Gabriel Hernandez here from San Marino! This weekend was very progressive with the bike and my ability.
During Friday's practice and qualifying session, I was able to follow a lot of different talented riders and learn my strengths and weaknesses on the track. I qualified in the 22nd position and was very happy to be only 2.5 seconds off of the pole position lap.
The one and only race of the weekend, I got a very good start to the race and felt like I was up to about 13th going into turn 4. I was in a group for about 1st half of the race. The last half was full of mistakes.
The rider behind me was able to catch up and we battled until the end it came down to the last lap. He was in front of me for the last lap. I was able to get by him in turn 11, which is a slight right hander in 6th gear pinned. I was able to maintain my pace throughout the last few corners and finish the weekend off in 18th. I am happy with this position but let's hope it goes better in Spain!
See you in Aragon! Gabriel Hernandez III