Blog | Gabriel Hernandez having a great time in Misano

During Friday's practice and qualifying session, I was able to follow a lot of different talented riders and learn my strengths and weaknesses on the track. I qualified in the 22nd position and was very happy to be only 2.5 seconds off of the pole position lap.

The one and only race of the weekend, I got a very good start to the race and felt like I was up to about 13th going into turn 4. I was in a group for about 1st half of the race. The last half was full of mistakes.

