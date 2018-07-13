Hi everyone,

At the start of the month I had a Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup round at Assen, Holland. It was a great weekend and the experience was amazing, where I finished with my best result of the year so far with a P11 in race 2. I came away from Assen happy, as I've learnt loads about my riding from the coaches, which made me faster and more confident riding my KTM, which I can take to Sachsenring and onwards.

On the Friday I changed my approach to the day to build my speed gradually in Free Practice and try to conserve energy for the qualifying session in the evening. The 1st Free Practice session was good and I was in a big group which I stayed in for the whole session. At the end of the session I was pleased as I got used to the bike again and I finished P10! Free practice 2 was even better. I felt confident going into it and treated it like a qualifying session.

Max Cook chased by Sasha de Vits - Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Mid way through the session I pulled in for suspension changes and was able to get out on track behind some faster riders who taught me some lines and places to go faster which enabled me to finish 6th. This made me happy and more confident for qualifying as I knew I had the pace.

In qualifying I finished P19. For me, I was a bit disappointed as I felt good and the bike felt great. I'm sure it would have been a better session, but unfortunately I made a mistake whilst in a strong position and even though I tried my best in clear air the best I could do as a 1:47. I took some positives from the session as I was a second away from the pole position time, which is as closest I've ever been, so the times were close. This gave me confidence going into the race as I thought a good start and some quick early laps could give me a chance to get close to the front group.

Max Cook in direct battle with Sasha de Vits - Assen 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

For the races I managed to finish P15 in the 1st race and P11 in the 2nd race. In both races I had good starts and worked my way up into a group which was fighting for a top 10 position. The racing was really close and intense with us all overtaking all the time, but it was so much fun fighting in such a big group. I came away from Assen with mixed feelings as I felt I could have done a few things differently during the races which would have seen me get into the top 10, but I know what I need to work on for the rest of the year to improve my results.

Max Cook testing the Mini-Moto-Sidecar of a friend in the UK - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

As the weather has been amazing in the UK, I have been practicing quite a bit on my Supermoto at my local tracks. I even had a go on a minimoto sidecar, which was really unusual, but awesome. However its one the scariest things I've done on a bike as I thought I was going to be thrown off at every corner!!

Max Cook worked out in the gym being at home in the UK - 2018 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

I've also been working hard in the gym to keep me fit and prepare the best I can for racing. Ive managed to get to the gym and do something every day which I'm really pleased with as I've been really busy at school too with coursework and end of year exams.

Max Cook learning the Sachsenring track on the SIM at home - 2018 © Max Cook Archive

The next round is in Germany at the Sachsenring. This is another circuit I haven't been to before and the team at Arden Motorsport have been great by letting me use their simulator to learn the circuit. Its like the ultimate driving video game, but it has helped me loads to understand how hilly the circuit is and how to approach the blind corners. I feel like I'm really well prepared for the next round and I can't wait to get to Germany and progress more in the Rookies Cup.

Max