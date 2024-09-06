Valentin Perrone takes last lap Rookies pole in Misano

The final weekend of the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season got off to a blistering start with hot sun and track action. In the last seconds of Qualifying, Argentine 16-year-old Valentin Perrone snatched pole position from Cup points leader Álvaro Carpe.

Carpe , the 17-year-old Spaniard, will line up in the middle of the front row with the second quickest time. His closest Cup rival, fellow countryman Brian Uriarte the 16-year-old, completes the front row in 3rd.

Uriarte is 13 points behind Carpe with two races to go and Perrone stands 3rd in the title chase, 41 points off the leader.

Perrone might have gone faster

“It was difficult because at the beginning I was riding alone, I kept pushing. Then I saw that the lap time was so fast and I went through the pit lane and back onto the track. I saw the group was far ahead and I just kept pushing.”

In the last lap, I caught one rider and picked up his slipstream and that gave me the good lap time. #73 VALENTIN PERRONE

“It was not the perfect lap because I only had one slipstream, If I had caught the full group it could have been even faster. I'm confident, the bike is working well and I have a plan for the last lap,” he concluded with a big smile.

Carpe confident

“It's good because again I'm in the first row. That's incredible because I think that I have been in the first row for the last 4 or 5 races. It makes a difference in the early laps because you have the best chance to stay out of trouble, not getting bumped into.”

I think tomorrow will be a group race, I don't know how many. #83 ÁLVARO CARPE

“In Free Practice 1 and 2, I rode sometimes alone and I am confident like that. In Qualifying I had a lot of riders following me but as long as I could get to the front of the group I could set a fast time.”

Uriarte has a plan

“Quite nice, I've raced here 3 times in the Italian Championship I think. It's a track I enjoy, some very hard braking sections and some very fast corners, both are good for me.”

“The bike is good, it is the same I have felt all year, I feel comfortable and I can predict what it will do. It's not perfect there is some chatter and some sliding but that's normal.”

I know what it will do. #51 BRIAN URIARTE

“It's going to be a close race, just a small group I think. Normally I don't think too much about last-lap plans, anything can happen. But for tomorrow, I think I have something,” he concluded with a wry grin.

Màximo Quiles 4th fastest and back in the groove

“Now I'm a bit happier, I could settle a bit,” explained the 16-year-old Spaniard who stands 4th in the points chase with the slightest mathematical chance of winning the Cup. “At the beginning of today the bike wasn't working for me, I was a bit confused. So we improved the bike a bit and for sure me as welI.”

Then I focused so I'm back and feeling a lot better. #28 MAXIMO QUILES

“I'm looking forward to tomorrow, I'm going to enjoy it, have fun and give some action,” he grinned.

Guido Pini 6th quickest

“Finally a good Qualifying for me,” enthused the 16-year-old Italian. “I was P2 until the last minute. The others went faster right at the end but I am really happy with this Qualifying, P5. It's OK for tomorrow's race.”

I will of course plan to stay in the front group and enjoy it a lot. #94 GUIDO PINI

“We improved the bike through today, I was struggling a bit under heavy braking but for Qualifying it was OK so I will try for my first podium of the year,” he concluded having missed more than half the season through injury and sitting 15th in the points table.”

Ruche Moodley should have done better than 6th

“I gave it my best, my best lap should have come at the end,” explained the 17-year-old South African in his final Rookies weekend. He stands 9th in the points table. “I put together some fast sectors but in the last sector I came on some slower riders and that messed it up, I had to role off.”

The bike is good though and I plan to battle at the front. #11 RUCHE MOODLEY

Rico Salmela 7th without a slipstream

“Not bad, I thought I would ride my own Qualifying,” stated the 16-year-old Finn who is 5th on the points table. “I went through the pit lane to find some free track but I came out and there were plenty of riders just looking to follow, I think there will be penalties for slow riding.”

“There were no other fast guys with me so I just had to go to the front of the group and push. The feeling was really good with the front and the bike all round."

But even on the last lap, I lost 0.3, or 0.4 in the straight because I had no slipstream. #27 RICO SALMELA

In the corners I think we are the same as the others, we changed the bike from FP2, the turning is much better and I think we can have a good race.”

