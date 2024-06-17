10 tips from pro athletes on running in the heat this summer

As summer temperatures soar, running can feel like a test of endurance. If you're preparing for major races, don't let the heat affect your training or performance. Running in high temperatures is challenging, but with the right strategies and mindset you can successfully tackle it.

Just like running in the cold, there are benefits of running in the heat. Your body's sweating mechanisms get honed and your body adapts faster to extreme weathers, meaning that no terrain can severely limit your performance.

So, are you ready to ride the heatwave and keep your practice flow going? We've got tried and tested methods for running in hot weather from various champions. With world records under their belt, these athletes have conquered the hottest and most dangerous locations on Earth – and they bring you their tips hot from their oven-like experiences.

01 Learn to adapt

Running in hot and humid conditions can be a wild ride. When temperature soars, your body sweats a lot to help it cool down, but all that humidity makes it feel like you're running through a steam room. Your sweat doesn’t evaporate efficiently, turning you into a hot mess and making it harder to breathe.

It’s no wonder your pace slows down; maintaining your pace in 20°C heat gets harder. In 30°C weather it's extremely difficult. At the famous 37°C mark, it feels like sprinting on the sun. To ace those sweltering races you should train your body gradually by exposing yourself to the heat over eight to 14 days.

Ultra runner Tom Evans knows all about training in the heat © Ian Corless/Red Bull Content Pool

According to ultrarunner Tom Evans , such acclimatisation is needed to maximize your body's cooling mechanisms (which means not sweating so much) and "to put out the same amount of power at a higher core body temperature."

To acclimatise, start by mixing your run times. Do shorter runs during the heat of the day and longer ones in the morning or evening, when it's cooler. As you adapt, you can gradually increase your time running in the sun.

How will you know if you're adapting? World champion triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay explains: “You’ll know it's working when you actually feel cold a lot of the time when you're not exercising."

02 Listen to your body

Running should be enjoyable, so make sure to savor the process, even if it means slowing down. To keep your training exciting and effective, be strategic about working your body. Overdoing it can lead to chronic fatigue, injury, heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which definitely isn't fun.

You have to know your body. "Up until two years ago, I just knew I had to get through the first 10 days of training. If I could get through that, then I was fine," says Ryan Sandes , the record-breaking ultra runner. "Sometimes I'd just jump in the deep end and go straight for super-long stuff and I was nearly getting injured. Now, I'd rather give myself enough time to get back into it slowly."

Ryan Sandes knows everything his body is telling during epic runs © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Discover your sweat rate, understand your hydration needs and be vigilant about the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If things start to heat up, stop and get help.

Listen, act and build your body. Don't break it.

03 Cooling on the go

Ryan Sandes recovers after a training run © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

How can you stay cool when the sun is blazing and sweat is pouring out of you?

Wrap an ice-filled bandana around your neck or strap ice packs to your body to stay cool. Cover your head with materials that allow cooling, unlike hats that may trap heat. "A good tip is to use a cap that you soak in water every so often to keep the head as cool as possible," suggests Swedish triathlete Annie Thorén.

Whenever you take breaks or rest, splash water over your face and head. After your run, take a cold-water bath or dip yourself in a pool to help calm your body and reduce your core temperature.

04 Race against the sun

Choosing the right time of day to run can make a huge difference in how hot it feels. For the coolest conditions, hit the pavement before the sun rises. If you're not a morning person, at least avoid peak hours and wait until the sun starts to set. Avoid running in the midday heat where possible.

Get up and get running before the sun really heats things up © Wouter Kingma for Wings for Life World Run

If you must run during the hotter parts of the day, opt for shaded trails rather than exposed areas. "In cities the heat gets stuck between buildings and temperatures rise even more, so I'd recommend heading into the forest instead of the road or the city if you’re going running," says Thorén.

05 Drink smart to run smart

Drinking water before, during and after your runs is essential to keep you at the top of your game. Start your day well-hydrated, especially after hot nights, when you wake up already dehydrated from sweating in your sleep.

"Water requirements change based on each individual's sweat rate," says sports nutritionist Will Girling. "This will also be affected by things such as heat, humidity and intensity of exercise. However, as a general rule of thumb, consuming 400ml to 800ml of water an hour should suffice."

Staying well hydrated is key to staying the course of summer running © Daniel Tengs/Red Bull Content Pool

Excessive sweating can lead to significant loss of electrolytes, causing disorientation. Adding a pinch of table salt or electrolytes to your water bottle helps in water retention. Thorén advises: "Since you'll be sweating more than usual, you should add extra electrolyte tablets, sports drinks or rehydration sachets to your water to replenish salts."

Girling also recommends a post-run milk: "It's been shown to improve hydration when compared to water alone, as it contains electrolytes and around 4-5g of carbs."

Thorén adds another pro tip. "Running is the hardest and toughest thing to do in the heat. It's not healthy to do long runs in one go and it's important to have a drink plan in place before you head out." She suggests long runs be broken into shorter segments with hydration breaks. "If you’re going to run 21km, do it in three laps of seven kilometres and drink water between each lap."

Remember, while fluid intake is crucial, don’t overdo it. Excessive water consumption can cause hyponatremia, where sodium levels drop dangerously low.

06 Eat like a pro

Fueling your performance isn't rocket science. It's all about smart, strategic eating. The diet for an athlete in training is similar to that of a healthy individual, but needs a few tweaks based on your workout's intensity, duration and frequency.

Start practicing your race-day nutrition during training itself, as Tom Evans recommends: "Nutrition is a huge part of my training and it's periodised to the day."

After a run, it’s time to refuel. Within 90 minutes, eat a meal high in carbs and protein to kickstart recovery. Think a whole grain bagel with peanut butter, plus some fruit and yogurt. Delicious and effective.

Heads up: avoid caffeine before hot weather running. It makes you pee more and in the heat you need to keep those fluids. The secret is, during long events like Ironman, athletes tend to drink caffeine towards the last hour of the race to keep going, but not at the start.

07 Keep your feet happy

Running in the heat is tough on your feet. Practice the right routine to protect your feet and you can avoid blisters. First, choose breathable running shoes that fit well and allow for the swelling that hot weather can cause. Once you've found the perfect pair, buy a few more pairs and rotate them to avoid wearing them out. "For simplicity I like to train and race in the same shoes," says the Australian triathlete, Courtney Atkinson.

When you find running shoes that work for you, buy multiple pairs © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool For simplicity I like to train and race in the same shoes Courtney Atkinson

Many ultrarunners swear by trainers for comfort and support over long distances. Opt for moisture-wicking socks to keep your feet dry and reduce friction, and apply an anti-chafing balm before you head out. Whenever possible, during breaks remove your shoes and socks to avoid overheating and sweating.

Post-run, take extra care and let your feet breathe.

08 Dress cool, stay cool

Enough about food and water, now it's time to look cool while running in the heat. First, ditch the black clothes. They are heat magnets. Go for light-colored, light-weight, sweat absorbing and quick drying materials to keep you cool. Make sure to choose t-shirts, tops and shorts made with UPF fabric to guard against harmful rays.

Tom Evans shows what to wear for those summer runs © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Apply sunscreen of at least SPF30 and four-star UVA rating to protect your skin at least 30 minutes before setting off. Reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you're sweating heavily.

Don’t forget a cap and wide sunglasses to protect your face and eyes. Also wear a smartwatch to track your hydration levels, heart rate and overall awesomeness.

A useful hack from Evans is purchasing several pairs of the gear if possible, ensuring you have ample time to break them in before the event. This way, you're never caught off guard during races.

09 Take a break from running

If you don't give your body enough time to recover, you won't be able to tap into your full potential. Over training can even lead to injuries. Remember, less is more and your training is only as effective as your recovery.

"People always ask what’s my best recovery tip," Evans says. “And my answer’s sleep.” The German triathlete Sebastian Kienle also agrees, "Sleep is the regeneration booster par excellence."

What else can you do? Stretch, do yoga and use a foam roll to help your body recover faster.

Keep those rest days scheduled and your body will thank you.

10 Take care of your mind

"You can do the best training in the world, but to get to the end you need mental focus," says Evans.

Your brain is the most important 'muscle' in extreme situations and mental strength is the secret to reaching your goals. "You need to develop your mental strength, your own mindset, step-by-step," explains Austrian triathelte Michael Strasser.

Ryan Sandes always tries to remember why he got into running initially © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

One negative thought about running in the heat can derail your day, but a positive mindset can turn it all around. So when you feel low go back to your why. Recall why you started running. Ryan Sandes suggests: “Even when I’ve gotten sick, I go back to why I started running. I started for the pure enjoyment and love of it. I didn’t start running to win races, I was just stoked to be in the mountains and pushing myself. But that’s easier said than done. You can’t be too hard on yourself, or it just backfires."

So, are you ready to up your heat game? With smart preparation and awareness you can tackle those hot days with confidence.