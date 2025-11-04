Eva Adamczyková: Inside the journey of a snowboardcross legend

Czech snowboarder Eva 'Efka' Adamczyková won Olympic gold at just 20 years old, and three years later, at 23, she claimed the World Champion title in SBX. She’s recognised not only for her impressive performances but also for her trademark “moustache,” which she paints on before competitions as a good-luck charm symbolising calm and perspective.

All smiles at the gate © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

01 On the board from a young age

Born in Vrchlabí into a family that valued snow and movement, Adamczyková was on a snowboard from an early age. Her nickname, 'Efka', quickly became part of her sporting identity. She made the transition from freestyle snowboarding to snowboard cross (SBX) around the 2008-09 season.

On skis for the first time © Eva Adamczyková First time on the snowboard © Eva Adamczyková

02 Gaining titles and honing her "moustache"

At the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Adamczyková claimed gold in snowboard cross at 20 years old, becoming one of the youngest athletes ever to win in the discipline. The victory brought her widespread recognition and opened the door to a long career at the top of the sport. During her Olympic triumph, she sported a small painted moustache – a symbol of good luck that became her trademark talisman and a signature part of her image.

Eva Adamczyková's signature "moustache" © Vakho Chikvaidze/Red Bull Content Pool

But the development didn't end there: Adamczyková gradually established herself in the World Cup, taking victories and podium finishes: the World Cup title in 2019 and the overall World Cup triumph in snowboardcross in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Her riding is characterised by confidence, tactical race management from the start and assurance at key moments.

03 Injury and comeback

Reaching the top of the sport also comes with its challenges. In December 2021, Adamczyková fractured both ankles during a World Cup race.

For Eva Adamczyková, being on her snowboard is pure joy © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

After a long recovery, she made a triumphant return in March 2023, winning gold at the FIS World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia. Around the same time, she also appeared on a popular Czech celebrity dance competition, where she reached the finals and further boosted her public profile.

Adamczyková has proved not only her athletic excellence but also her incredible mental strength.

04 A new role and a change of perspective

Years at the top brought not only results but also a shift in Adamczyková’s outlook and values. In 2025, she became a mother to her son, Kryštof – a milestone that deeply changed her life and sporting routine. “Suddenly, you’re not just focused on yourself. More than anything, I appreciate it all so much more. I used to take some things for granted,” she says.

Family life and training began to intertwine, and for Adamczyková, sport is no longer just about winning – it’s about the pure joy of riding.

Gym days are vital for Eva Adamczyková's training © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

"I try to go to training more in the morning, I still have a similar training system: three times a week gym, twice a week athletic training." But the context has changed - now training is not only based on an off-season goal, but also on the role of parenting. "When I find out that I can go on the ice with my child, that it's manageable, it's an internal win for me."

05 Challenges, goals and looking ahead

Soon after the birth of her first child, she revealed her intention to return to professional snowboarding, aiming to qualify for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan–Cortina.

“These days, it’s more about enjoying the ride than proving something,” she says. And even though she already has medals and titles to her name, she continues to seek new challenges and strives to be better than she was yesterday. “When you’re a top athlete without a family, everything revolves around you. Now it’s a completely different system – but that’s exactly why I enjoy every training session even more.”

Eva Adamczyková carves up Saas-Fee © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

Adamczyková's recovery and comeback after severe injury have been widely praised as remarkable, and she has spoken openly about balancing her new role as a mother with her athletic career.

She continues to impress on and off the slopes. We can't wait to see what's in store for the determined athlete.