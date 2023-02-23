Cuddle Core's Good Fight

Jeannail Carter is a pioneer, breaking ground with scrappy resolve. The 28-year-old pro—who plays under the nickname Cuddle Core—is a rising talent in the fighting game Tekken. And now, her impact, as a voice and symbol for representation in esports, is reverberating through the broader culture. Her face has adorned a Times Square billboard because her success has larger meaning.

Carter’s gaming journey began early. Growing up in a Chicago exurb, she remembers being riveted as her father threw down in PlayStation fighting games. When she was only 5 or 6, she grabbed a controller to make her Tekken 7 debut. Carter, who also loved watching martial arts movies, was hooked. “What can I say—I love to throw hands,” she laughs.

And yet, while a lifelong love affair with Tekken was taking root, Carter didn’t contemplate a career as a pro esports athlete until she was in her 20s. She had a passion and talent for art and wound up earning a degree in illustration. “During college I was playing, but only when I had time,” says Carter, who dubbed herself Cuddle Core as a reference to the remixes in the game Dance Dance Revolution.

Everything changed after she graduated in 2018. She got invited to join a televised Tekken tournament, where a strong performance led to an invitation to join the Equinox pro team. What came next was a leap of faith. “I was on a different career path but I took a chance,” she says. “That decision changed my life.” Though Carter moved to play for Counter Logic Gaming last year, Equinox CEO Emily Tran remains her mentor and personal manager.

Carter has worked hard to refine her Tekken skill set, but she clearly has innate talent and a distinctive playing style. “People say I have an offbeat timing,” she says. “I love movement, to manipulate my opponent’s decisions. And I’m never afraid to throw hands in very close quarters.”

My heart explodes in my chest when I play. Jeannail 'Cuddle_Core' Carter

While Carter’s career is a tale of triumph, she has faced sadly predictable obstacles along the way. To be blunt, Carter does not look like the typical elite Tekken pro. Most dominant players come from Japan, Korea and Pakistan. And the majority of pros are men. And historically, few Black players have reached the sport’s upper echelons.

As success came, Carter learned that many people in gaming culture were not ready to embrace an American Black woman as a rising star. The trolling on Twitch and YouTube was harsh. “People would talk about my appearance, or debate my sex appeal, or compare me to top women from Japan,” she recalls. “There was a lot of conversation about things other than my performance or the joy I felt for the game.”

She learned to develop a thick skin. “I had to be numb to it—people who have a problem with Black women in gaming don’t deserve my energy,” she says. Luckily, she found respite in competition. “When I’m on that stage, I forget everything.”

Still, the negativity hurt, and she saw that trying to ignore it wasn’t a great long-term strategy. In the past 18 months, Carter has pursued therapy that she says has been beneficial to her well-being and gaming performance. “Competing in tournaments is already super stressful and now I feel better about myself and more confident than I’ve ever been,” she says.

The woman known as Cuddle Core is making an impact within Tekken. © GREG NOIRE/RED BULL CONTENT POOL

In that same time frame, Carter has intensified her collaboration with her coach and begun intensive work with a mental-performance specialist. Now her routine includes meditation, deep- breathing exercises and positive-affirmation rituals. She does weekly sessions with her coach to deconstruct past performances, study game analytics and craft solutions to tricky scenarios in Tekken. And she’s approaching her fitness with new resolve— going on 45-minute runs and working on upper-body and core strength. In short, Carter is doing everything she can to pursue Tekken glory.

It’s working. For 2022, she gave herself a playful- sounding goal with serious underpinnings. “I wrote down that I wanted to win more shiny medals,” she laughs. “The medals are a visual representation of the success I want to achieve. Having a lot of medals means that I was consistently competitive in tournaments.” Indeed, in 2022, Carter won an important tournament and finished in the top 8 ten times.

Carter plans to continue her upward trajectory for 2023—“I’m focused on consistent performance and recovery,” she notes—and is also focused on growing her impact outside the sport. She is grateful and humbled by the positive reaction to her success and outspoken advocacy for representation. In five years, Carter has evolved from an art student to a pro gamer who is inspiring a ton of aspiring players—people who previously didn’t see someone who looked like them in the elite ranks—to pursue their dream. “It matters that people can see themselves in spaces they care about,” she says.

Carter’s passions are driven by a profound love for the game that has provided her an unexpected career path and a platform to promote positive change. Part of it is how Tekken appeals to the artist in her. “It’s a 3D game, which demands creativity,” says Carter, who loves to draw portraits and natural scenes with colored pencils in her precious downtime. “And it has such thoughtful character design—the animation is beautiful, and the color and music themes are so creative.”

But it’s even deeper than that. “I appreciate how five people can play the same character and everyone is different,” Carter says, talking about the personal growth her love of Tekken has allowed. “It’s a way I get to express myself. When I play, my heart explodes out of my chest. I feel so sure and confident about what I’m doing—I get to put in the hard work and show it to everyone. That gives me energy and joy.”

Keep up with Cuddle Core