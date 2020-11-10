Behind Nirmal Purja's record-breaking mountaineering challenge

In 2017, the Gurkhas undertook an expedition to summit Everest. For the elite brigade of Nepali soldiers it was a pilgrimage of great significance – a celebration of 200 years of allegiance to the British Crown and their second attempt at the world's highest mountain after their 2015 mission was aborted when the fateful Gorkha Earthquake triggered an avalanche that wiped out base camp and stranded most of the climbers at Camp One. Now, this expedition was also in jeopardy. Unpredictable weather meant the official rope-fixing team had yet to fix a route to the summit that year. No one could ascend.

"I was like, 'wow'," says Nirmal 'Nims' Purja – at the time a 35-year-old member of the Gurkha climbing unit. "Everyone thinks, as a Gurkha, you are not only the bravest of the brave, but that Everest is in your back garden. Our reputation was at risk. But, secondly, when were we ever going to get another chance to climb Everest using British taxpayers' money? I decided to lead the fixing team."

When word spread around camp about his plan, there was one reaction: 'Does he have a clue what he's doing?' "Nobody knew who I was," recalls Purja. "So I led 13 members of the expedition to summit – the first team to make it from the southern side that year. We came back down into Kathmandu and celebrated with a week of partying.

"Then I climbed Everest again, then Lhotse and Makalu [the world's fourth and fifth highest mountains], all in five days, with two days of partying in between."

Record-breaking

These days, people know who Purja is. In 2019, he scaled all 14 'eight-thousanders' – the official designation for mountains that exceed 8,000m in height – in the fastest time he could. The record stood at seven years, 10 months and six days, but Purja planned to do it within seven months. He achieved it in six months and six days. It propelled the Special Forces soldier (the first Gurkha to ever be accepted into the UK Special Boat Service) into the mainstream spotlight. It also brought criticism from alpine purists, in particular for his use of supplemental oxygen.

"I only do that from Camp 4 [the final camp before the summit]. I climb, set fixed lines, everything without oxygen," he retorts. "People were saying, 'Oh, Nims did Nepal mountains because he can use helicopters to the base camp.' I said, 'OK, fine' and I climbed all the Pakistan mountains without any helicopters, running from base camp to base camp in 23 days. All five 8,000m peaks. I have no problem with critics. If someone breaks my record, I'll be the first to shake their hand, but it's easy to just say it.

"Please write that when Nims said that, he said it with a smile, OK?"

The myth of Nims

Purja's words may read as defiant, but in person he gives off a different energy – a restless cockiness that draws people in, rather than repels them. Sitting in a hotel room at the base of Mont Blanc, where he's spent the summer vacationing, he's all smiles. Muscular, as you'd expect, but diminutive at 170cm tall, the gentleman-explorer moustache Purja sported during 2019's 'Bremont Project Possible' missions has been shaved off to reveal a boyish face that belies his age. "I'm 38, but to be honest, I don't really know how old I am," he says (Wikipedia also has trouble, putting it at 36–37). "I never celebrate my birthday, because age is just a mindset, a way of letting yourself think that you're getting old and having that as an excuse."

If this self-consciousness is surprising, it’s just one of many contradictions that penetrate the myth that is Nims Purja. For example, the stereotype that a Nepalese climber benefits from a life raised at high altitude: "I grew up in Chitwan, which is the flattest and warmest part of Nepal. It's almost sea level. We were a really poor family in a small house, with chickens next door. I didn't even have flip-flops. That changed when my two brothers got into the Gurkhas."

Wanting a better life for their sibling, Purja's brothers sent him to boarding school, where, by his own estimation, he excelled.

"I used to be top five; I could have been first, but I'd finish a two-hour exam in an hour, so I could be first to leave the test room," he recalls. "I didn't want to be a doctor or an engineer, I had two options: one was to be the Robin Hood of Nepal, seeing off those rich people who don't pay tax – you know, politicians and all that – and distributing that money to the poor." He chose option two: the Gurkhas.

Purja on his graduation day with at ITC Catterick in 2002 © Nims Purja

"Getting in was tough. In my time, 32,000 young Nepalese applied and only 320 made it," Purja says. "I started training at 15, in a hostel. I'd wake up at 3am and run with weights strapped to my legs. I had no clue what that did, but I used to go back to bed at 5am and pretend I hadn't left. I passed the selection on my second attempt."

Life in the armed forces

Purja's time in the armed forces – he joined the Gurkhas in 2002 and moved to their UK Infantry Training Centre in Catterick (he now lives in Hampshire), and the SBS in 2009 – is one he is deeply proud of, but for every detail he isn't willing to reveal ("What I can say is I have been shot; I have been into the most sensitive operations across the globe"), he is candid about one aspect: "I had what others didn't have – I could climb an 8,000m peak in two weeks. When I got leave, I'd empty my savings and go climb." Indeed, when Purja finished partying after his five-day tour of Everest, Lhotse and Makalu in 2017, he had to go straight back to work.

"I was supposed to get a heli ride to a Special Forces mission, but the heli didn't come because of the weather, so I ran all the way from base camp – six days worth of trekking in 18 hours, running through the night. At that point I realised, 'I think I’ve got something'."

Purja on the 'Dutch Rib', Annapurna, April 2019 © Nirmal Purja/Project Possible

That something, even his fiercest critics would agree, is an incredible capacity for recovery. It usually takes weeks of living at a high-altitude base camp to acclimatise to the low-pressure air as your body compensates, increasing the haemoglobin levels (the protein that absorbs oxygen) in your red blood cells. Only then would you attempt an 8,000m-plus summit – and you'd need weeks to recover. When Purja returned to Everest, Lhotse and Makalu for Bremont Project Possible in 2019, he climbed all three in 48 hours and 30 minutes.

"My recovery time is really rapid," he agrees. "It's a mindset. I love what I do to the bone and I'm having so much fun that all that tiredness goes away. And an 8,000m peak? That's where I come alive. I don't lose any of my strength. That's my playground."

A start in mountaineering

Purja hadn't even worn a pair of crampons before the age of 29, first summiting 6,119m Lobuche East in Nepal in 2012 without any prior mountaineering experience. Two years later, he scaled his first eight-thousander, Dhaulagiri, and discovered his natural ability to thrive at altitude. "I climbed that in 14 days without any acclimatisation and I led 70 per cent of the route," he says. But Purja isn't immune to the effects of the 'death zone' – the name given to that space above 8000m – as he discovered on his first ascent of Everest in 2016.

Purja wants to show the world what is humanly possible © Sandro Baebler

"I was in camp to carry all my equipment and oxygen. People were taking six weeks to get to that phase; I was doing it in five days," he recalls. "As a mountain trooper in the SBS, I knew I couldn't go that fast, but my body was taking it OK. That's when I had a pulmonary oedema [fluid on the lungs]. It's like drowning. More than anything I was ashamed, because I had the knowledge to avoid that, but you don't know where your limit is until you push it."

If that attitude seems reckless, Purja sees it differently. "It's reckless to many. Even in the Special Forces I was known for taking high risks, but risk is not one size fits all. If a BASE jumper does his stuff, I can't do that. You live in the moment, but that doesn't mean you don't do a risk assessment. It’s a thin line between being brave or stupid, living in that moment and getting yourself killed. I want to live in the moment for a long time."

Purja speed-flying on Mont Blanc © Sandro Baebler

Early life

When Nims Purja was 13, he decided to swim across one of the biggest rivers in Nepal. "I was just in my underwear. I wasn't a good swimmer, but I was committed and got to the bank on the other side," he recalls. "Then I was like, 'Damn, now I have to go back again'." As he began his return swim, he started thinking. "I remembered stories of people getting attacked by crocodiles. I was so tired – I came to that point where you have to give up, so I did. And I stood up. I found I was in knee-deep water. I thought, 'Thank God'." Purja is giving an example of his willingness to test his limits, but he's aware it also shows his capacity to perhaps reach too far.

In 2018, Purja was appointed head of extreme cold-weather warfare in the SBS. "My job was to learn new climbing techniques and teach that to my fellow operators," he explains. "I said to my command, 'Since my job is this, I'd like 80 days off to climb the world's five highest mountains. It's good for the unit'." His superiors were ecstatic, then they researched what he was planning. "They told me, 'You cannot take the risk'. I said, 'Fine', and that's when I decided to leave the job."

It wasn't a decision he took lightly" "I was the bread earner for my family. Every month, I sent money directly from my pay cheque to my parents. My dad was half-paralysed and my mum was living in a room in Kathmandu to be near the medical facility. For me to give up everything now was crazy. My brother called. He said, 'No Gurkha's ever made the SBS – you're the first. You're close to your pension, why sacrifice that?' He was furious. He didn't speak to me for two months."

Achieving the impossible

Meanwhile, Purja's plan, which had now become Bremont Project Possible, hit a wall: "A friend who was leading the financial side said, 'I'm sorry, I couldn't raise any funding after trying for seven months'. I had only two months to raise £750K. It was hard, going to every sponsor and begging. I got £1,000 here, £5,000 there, but it wasn't enough – no one believed in the vision.

"Some said, 'If you're a badass climber, why have we never heard about you?' I'd say, 'Because I was in the Special Forces.' One guy told me, 'Maybe you didn't get sponsorship because you're not white.' That hit me. I said, 'You could be right.' But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. In life there are harder problems, but you solve the problem. So, I remortgaged the house, I got the biggest amount I could – 60 grand – and put 10 of that aside so, should something happen, it would pay the mortgage.

"I started the mission with five per cent of what I needed. I was driving down the M3 one day with tears coming from my eyes. I never cry, but I couldn't stop. All I could think was, 'Why am I doing this project?' It was so painful that I just wished an avalanche would come and kill me. But it's not about me. I was doing it for a bigger reason."

This shot was taken as Purja fixed lines to the summit of Everest © Nims Purja

When embarking on a mission of this scale, Purja says, you need a purpose: "If I wanted to just break a record, I would have said, 'It's nearly eight years, I'll do it in seven', but I wasn't trying to be the best – I wanted to show the world what's humanly possible if you put your mind, heart and soul into it. And I wanted to highlight the names of the Nepalese climbers. For the last 100 years we've been in the background, but high-altitude mountaineering – eight-thousanders – that is our ground. I felt I needed to do something about this. That's what gives me energy."

Purja is not of Sherpa ethnicity, but he identifies with the term as used to describe any Nepalese who work in the climbing community. His team consists wholly of Nepalese climbers, not as guides or rope-fixers, but as equals. "When people climb, they want to use a Sherpa, because he knows the route and he can show you the way," he says. "I said, 'You're going to climb that mountain, because this is an opportunity for you, too. It's equal glory.' Then he's also climbing a new peak and next time, when he's guiding, he can charge double."

Members of Purja's team are now rising stars in their own right, like Mingma David Sherpa, who, at 31, is the youngest climber to summit all 14 8,000m peaks.

"He’s my right-hand man; one of the strongest Sherpas I have ever seen," says Purja, whose team has given him a new name: 'Nimsdai'. Dai means 'older brother' in Nepali. It’s the name Purja now goes by and how he presents it on his new book, Beyond Possible: One Soldier, Fourteen Peaks – Life In The Death Zone.

Purja on the summit ridge of Gasherbrum II on July 18, 2019 © David Sherpa/Project Possible

Success

On April 23, 2019, the Bremont Project Possible team summited their first eight-thousander – Annapurna in Nepal, widely considered to be the world's deadliest mountain.

As they descended, Purja got news that another climber, Malaysian doctor Chin Wui Kin, had become separated from his team at 7,500m. Purja, Mingma David Sherpa, the third member of his crew Gesman Tamang, and fourth member Geljen Sherpa, aborted their mission to go back up and rescue him (Chin sadly died in hospital). A few days later, on Kanchenjunga (the world's third highest mountain), they deviated to rescue three more climbers. The stories made world headlines, alongside a now infamous photo Purja took of climbers queuing to summit Everest. "As I ticked off the mountains, people started donating to my GoFundMe," he recalls. More crucially, the sponsors started rolling in, too. They were finally believing in his vision.

If Purja experienced any doubt in his vision, it was at K2, the world's second highest mountain at 8,611m. "I checked the video of where people had given up and while I don't take the word of every Western climber, when the top Nepalese climber, who I respect, says, 'That's impossible', I think, 'Shit, can I make it?' Other climbers were waiting, thinking my team would fix lines for them, but I didn't have to do this. It would have made more sense to climb nearby Broad Peak, then everybody could be safe, they could all go home. But what I remembered was the UK Special Forces selection – 200 soldiers from the Royal Marines, RAF, Army, Navy – all thinking they're the best, but only four make it. If you listen to those 196 who failed it, you're never going to try."

Purja decided to ascend K2 with two members of his team: "I said, 'If we can't make it, we'll come back down, you two will have a rest and I'm going to take you two up. And if we don't make it, I'll take you two – it's going to be six rotations before I think about giving up.' With just one push, though, it was done." On July 24, 2019 Purja's team summited K2, a mountain that still remains unconquered in winter however.

"It's because there's a very short window," explains Purja, when asked why that is. "Of course, it's possible. You just need the speed."

Purja's tattoo shows the 14 mountains he conquered © Sandro Baebler

When Nims Purja – who's been awarded an MBE for his high-altitude mountaineering – takes a holiday at Mont Blanc, it really is just that. The highest mountain in the Alps, at 4,808m, is a cakewalk for him. Or rather a flight. He's spent the summer learning how to speed fly – a revved-up version of paragliding, with a faster, lighter wing that can fit into a small backpack, used by extreme alpinists. "It lets you get down from a summit quickly, but with style, flying right next to the mountain," he explains.

Purja's idea of fun is always full-on. He enjoys hard rock, particularly AC/DC ("I always played Thunderstruck on my headset in the Special Forces helicopter"), and just before The Red Bulletin arrived, he'd broken his tail bone in a hard landing. "I rested for 24 hours and then was flying again," he says, nonchalantly. "You've got to go with the energy. It’' like trying to jump off a moving train – if you don't run, you’re going to fall."

If Purja seems blasé about his process, he’s deadly serious about his purpose and has another to add to the list – raising awareness about climate change. "I never used to believe in it," he says. "But I climbed Ama Dablam in 2014 and we had snow at Camp One to melt and cook food. I went back in 2018 and we had to carry gallons of water up from base camp. I realised, 'Oh God, this shit is real'. We are all a part of it. I have this voice and my power of influencing people will grow even bigger. I believe we've got these two next decades to make this change.

"There’s a solution to every problem."