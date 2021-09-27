It's out of season, but Rally Finland is set to fly with another classic

Extraordinary times these and the World Rally Championship hasn't been immune, with date change and calendar conundrums a feature of the last 18 months. But next week is definitely a world first.

It's the first time Finland's round of the WRC has run so late in the season – bumped by two months in the hope that government restrictions on spectator events would ease. The plan has worked. For the first time in more than two years, fans will be able to stand at the side of the roads and watch cars fly – at head height – through Finnish airspace at 200kph.

It's one of the highlights, one of the absolute spectacles, of world motorsport. Last year was lost to the global pandemic, but a very much missed Rally Finland returns to Jyväskylä next week, October 1–3 .

Fans will be back and nowhere does fans quite like Rally Finland © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

"It will be different," said three-time winner, Toyota's team principal Jari-Matti Latvala. "I don't ever remember running in October. OK, we're only just into October, but it could be very different to the normal date in summer time.

"In the last few years, we've had some of the quite hot conditions, which has made the roads quite hard. I guess next week we're not going to be seeing anything like the 30°C we saw sometimes in the normal date – it can be cold in October and it can be wet."

It will very definitely be dark. The shift away from midsummer means Friday and Saturday night's stages will be made for the brave.

"That's true," said Latvala. "For the first time since the 1990s, we'll see cars competing at Rally Finland in the dark. It's a different part of the challenge. It's always a little bit different when you go to the forest and start to fly through the trees when you take the top gear."

Sébastien Ogier leads the Drivers' Championship heading into Rally Finland © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

The last sentence is delivered in the sort of matter-of-fact-fashion only a Finn who's been there and done that could manage.

Next week's favourites have to be the boys and girls from Latvala's own team. Toyota's WRC machine is based out of Puuppola, just north of the rally's home city. The Yaris WRC was raised on these roads and it hasn't been beaten on them since it arrived in 2017.

With a 44-point lead in the Drivers' Championship and just three rounds remaining, you'd expect Toyota's Sébastien Ogier to be the most talked about man in Jyväskylä next week. Undoubtedly, the seven-time champion will be a popular topic of conversation, but it's the increasingly ballistic Finn Kalle Rovanperä who has everybody talking.

Rovanperä's won the last two gravel rounds of the world championship in Estonia and Greece , and would dearly love to land a dirt hat-trick with a home win a week on Sunday.

After wins in Estonia and Greece, Kalle Rovanperä is aiming for home glory © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

"It's so nice to be going home," said Rovanperä, who now lives across the Baltic Sea in Tallinn, Estonia. "Driving this event in a World Rally car is going to be one of the coolest things in my career so far. A home rally is always different and Rally Finland is something special.

"The conditions could be really difficult if it's wet and muddy, but you can always feel the atmosphere of this event. It's going to be really nice to see the fans cheering for us."

Rovanperä can expect the fans to be especially loud on Friday, the opening day of the WRC round. A day which also happens to be his 21st birthday.