Nasser Al Attiyah is charging forward to another MERC title win, as he prepares to take on the Jordan Rally on May 19th until 21st ! The Qatari Motorsports icon has been on a streak, winning the first two races of the 2022 FIA Middle East Rally Championship in Oman and Qatar, while coming in runner-up at the Kuwait International Rally.

Nasser Al Attiyah Prepares for Jordan Rally ! © Red Bull

Our expectations at this point would be winning the race and further securing our lead towards the title this year. We’re here in Jordan and we’re all set for the rally ! Nasser Al Attiyah

Nasser Al Attiyah is looking to secure his 18th MERC title. © Red Bull

This year, Al Attiyah has found himself at the top of the leaderboards with 109 points after three rounds of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship. The Jordan Rally represents the fourth round and could be an important stage for Al Attiyah to secure his 12th consecutive MERC championship, and his 18th MERC title overall.

“All the stages have been excellent this year. The flow of the rally overall and the organization comes at a very high standard. Jordan is a unique stage, considering it was once a stage of the World Rally Championship.”, says Nasser Al Attiyah .

Jordan Rally is the fourth stage in the 2022 MERC. © Red Bull

Jordan has a lot more to offer the three-time Dakar Champion, than just another opportunity to close out another MERC title. The history, the culture and the passion all add up to create an exciting atmosphere that celebrates Motorsports.

Motorsports is one of the most prominent sports disciplines in Jordan. It is well-recognized by some of the most influential figures, including King Hussein and King Abdallah of the Royal family. Nasser Al Attiyah

The Qatari Rally Star is the most decorated driver in MERC history. © Red Bull

Earlier this year, Nasser Al Attiyah conquered the mighty dunes of Saudi Arabia to claim his third Dakar rally title. Now, the Qatari rally hero is looking to stack more numbers, as the most decorated driver in MERC history.

Achieving the Middle East Rally Championship title for the 18th time is one of the most significant objectives for us this year. We’re hoping for the best as usual. We’ll have two important stages remaining and those would be Lebanon Rally and Cyprus Rally. Nasser Al Attiyah

Lebanon and Cyprus Will be up Next on the Timeline. © Red Bull

Stay tuned as we keep up with Al Attiyah ’s speedy adventures throughout the Middle East Rally Championship in 2022.