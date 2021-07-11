6 awesome things from Åre Bike Festival 2021

Åre turned on the heat for its annual bike festival . Literally. With sunshine and temperatures well above the average, a huge amount of mountain bikers enjoyed trails both in and out of the bike park, making the most out of all the different events and festivities on offer during the 5-day long festival. This year the organisers treated the riders with a packed events schedule, a visit from two of the biggest names in MTB and some warm sunny weather. Safe to say it was one sick week of riding bikes!

Here are 6 highlights from the week:

1. Greg Minnaar and Rob Warner

Yes, that is Greg Minnaar on top of Åreskutan. © Emrik Jansson

Yes, you’re reading it right. The G.O.A.T of downhill Greg Minnaar and the number one Red Bull TV speaker Rob Warner came along for the festival. Greg spent his days filming, hanging out and experiencing Åre's best riding. The event “Ride with Greg” was a huge highlight for many fans as they got the chance to ride with their idol. And if you didn't catch him in the park, you probably bumped into him in one of Åre's many bars and restaurants, as he enjoyed the local nightlife.

As the presenter that he is, Rob Warner came to spice up the daily Webcast which was broadcasted live from the local square, Åre Torg, every day. With his huge enthusiasm and punchy one-liners, Rob definitely made for good entertainment as he chatted away about his day and thoughts on Åre together with his co-host Jesper Johnsson. Rob also got the chance to ride the bike park as well as head up to the mountain at night, to ride under the midnight sun, something he will never forget.

Rob Warner doing his thing! © Emrik Jansson

“It was definitely the highlight of the week. I mean it was such a crazy experience riding bikes in daylight at 1 am”, he said. “Åre and the festival has been so sick and I’ve had a really good time”.

It was not just Rob who was smitten by Åre. Greg had a great week and said that he'd love to come back to visit it again, as well as see more of what Sweden has to offer.

2. Girl Power

Malin Eriksson - champion of cheering! © Emrik Jansson

It was in many ways a girl-power-fuelled festival with the Women and Wheels crowd taking home the 60-second showdown and Team Lighting Thunder having an all-women roster for this year's Åre Video Challenge . The always-so-popular women’s only Downhill race BH/DH saw over 30 women race down some of Åre’s finest downhill tracks, cheered on by a huge crowd.

Filippa Ring took the win in both the BHDH and Åre Enduro. © Emrik Jansson

Alma Wiggberg sent it big, sideways and threw in both no-handers and one-footers during the Whip it Good contest, Filippa Ring won both the BHDH and the Åre Enduro competitions and Elina Davidsson, Linda Henricsson och Freida Marcusson pushed the boundaries by hitting the big freeride jumps at Kall and Janssons - two jump lines few riders in Sweden can, or want to, go near. And let's not even talk about the huge number of women ripping down trails all week long.

Now that's what we call girl power x1000!

Elina Davidsson sending big jumps in Kall. © Peter Eriksson

BHDH is Sweden's biggest and only downhill race for just women. © Emrik Jansson

3. Swedish MTB stars

It was not just Greg and Rob who held star status amongst the riders at the festival this year. Some of Sweden’s finest MTB pros came up for the week - amongst those Slopestyle riders Max Fredriksson and Anton Thelander. MTB Ambassadors Ida Jansson and Alma Wiggberg were also on-site all week, hanging out and having a good times. It always adds flavour to the festival and you see the sparkle as young and old MTB fans get to meet their heroes.

Ida Jansson competed in the lung and leg-bursting 900 Hill Climb. © Emrik Jansson

Anton Thelander and Max Fredriksson hanging out at the festival. © Emrik Jansson

4. Most amount of events ever

For 2021, the festival had organised a jam-packed events schedule for all kinds of riders and ages. There were fun XC races for the youngest, gravel rides for those who prefer no suspension, and to many riders' pleasure, the Åre Enduro made a comeback - this year with proper EWS-worthy stages.

Nothing better than riding bikes with your mates! © Hanna Jonsson

Alma Wiggberg hitting the famous ÅBC-kicker. © Emrik Jansson

Åre Video Challenge saw four teams take on the big challenge of producing a sick video from Åre. This year, the Jury’s Award was given to Team Role Model featuring Max Fredriksson and filmers Simon Malmberg Duse and Andreas Karlsson . Team Lightning Thunder took home the Best Theme award. And finally, walking away with the overall title and People’s Choice Award was the A-team with the three Anton’s: Anton Thelander, Anton Ullsten and Anton Granberg and their romantic shreddit.

Watch all the edits over on årebikefestival.com.

Hitting up Åre's magical green room and dirt. © Emrik Jansson

New for 2021, was the new Expo area on Åre Torg with a big stage where podiums and live webcasts were held, creating a natural meeting point for riders to come chill and hang out.

The Expo Area down at Åre Torg. © Emrik Jansson

5. Whip It Good = Best vibe

The highlight of the week however must be the Whip It Good event where the organisers had gone all-in with a fire-lit takeoff and landing, coloured smoke canisters, Greg Minnaar as one of the judges and Rob Warner on the mic. Together with warm sunshine and a huge buzzing crowd, it's safe to say that spirits were on top.

A bunch of riders - from experienced Downhill racers to freeriders and even kids as young as 9-years old - were sending it sideways. Loose canon Tobbe Jangmoo played it up for the crowds throwing down both front and off-axis flips.

It was Flottsbro local Kewin Kling who sent his bike most sideways taking the big win, closely followed by Adam Eriksson and Emil Jonsson . Alma Wiggberg won best female whip and Melvin Seliberg the kids category.

Kewin Kling going sideways in front of a stoked crowd. © Emrik Jansson

6. Sunshine

You can’t deny it, adding some warm weather and sunshine to the festival definitely lifted moods and brightened more than just the skies during the week. And even if there was the occasional rainy morning or afternoon, the general vibe was sunshine and dusty trails. A great treat from Mother Nature herself.

Åre definitely showed off it's good side this week. © Emrik Jansson