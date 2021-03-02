This is Valorant's new Agent

Astra was the BIG reveal of the update, but more goodies came with it as well. Most notably, the new Escalation game mode. Similar to other FPS's Gun Mode, Escalation pits two teams of five players against each other in an ever "escalating" level difficulty. Players starts with a single ability and weapon and gradually get access to other weapons and abilities while progressing the levels (up to 12). The first team to finish the last level, or the team with the best progression in 10 minutes, wins. This is a much wanted game mode and will surely spice things up in the game.