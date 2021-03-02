This is Valorant's new Agent
The latest patch to Valorant comes with a slew of juicy updates and additions. Here's everything you need to know!
With Red Bull Campus Clutch on the horizon and the release of the Patch TODAY, VALORANT is THE game to play right now. Patch 2.03 is filled with new updates and additions, but the biggest thing is the arrival of a new Agent - Astra. Here's the juicy facts!
Astra
Astra is Valorant's new controller Agent. Her name reveals her affinity for the cosmic as her abilities use Stars, both defensively and offensively. Astra joins the gang of controller Agents who's job is to contain, control (duh) and limit the enemies ability to operate. A real game changer if played correctly and an integral part of any professional team.
Her Stars are small projectiles that she can throw, and when activated, can be used to many different effects. To place a Star, Astra needs to switch into her Astral Form - which gives her an overview of the entire map. Very neat and a good way to get an overview how the map is laid out. Alright, lets get to the abilities:
Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside Fragile (doubles damage taken).
Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.
Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).
Dissipate (take up) an already placed Star and put it in a new location. Dissipate will form the Star into a fake Nebula (smoke) briefly before returning to you.
When Cosmic Divide (ultimate) is charged, use Secondary Fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then Primary Fire to select two locations. An Infinity Cosmic Divide connects the two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio.
Additional updates
Astra was the BIG reveal of the update, but more goodies came with it as well. Most notably, the new Escalation game mode. Similar to other FPS's Gun Mode, Escalation pits two teams of five players against each other in an ever "escalating" level difficulty. Players starts with a single ability and weapon and gradually get access to other weapons and abilities while progressing the levels (up to 12). The first team to finish the last level, or the team with the best progression in 10 minutes, wins. This is a much wanted game mode and will surely spice things up in the game.
As with every update, new cosmetics and skins are available to players, Agents nerfed or buffed, bugs fixed and all the usual stuff. You can read all the details here.