Get your beach volleyball on this summer: here are 5 beginner-friendly tips

Do you love the beach but get kind of restless just lying there? Then why not get your beach volleyball on this summer. An awesome, challenging and tactical sport where all you need is a net, a ball and two teams of two. It will keep you entertained for hours on end.

A duo that knows all about it is David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig . In the past couple of years, they’ve had a lightning-fast rise to the top, currently challenging the best players in the world grabbing titles such as youngest-ever European Champions and winning multiple world series competitions. They’ve become famous for using a unique technique called Swedish Jump Set which is based on a two-touch game rather than the traditional three-touch.

However, before you start learning about world-unique volleyball techniques, how about getting the basics right? David and Jonatan share some important back-to-basic tips that will get your game flowing better on the beach this summer.

The current, as well as youngest-ever, European Champions © Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool Our main goal this season is the European Championships in Austria in August and then the World Championships in Mexico in October.

01 Play the ball up and forward

A rule that is equally as important whether you’re a beginner or pro, is to give the ball height when you make a pass. It’s especially important if you’re not that used to playing, as it gives your partner more time to get to the correct position to catch the ball. That way you get a better chance at keeping the ball in play and the game flowing.

It’s also important to play the ball forwards towards the net. Don’t pass the ball to your partner, play it towards a set point and let your partner move to that point.

02 Practice the bump shot

Keep practicing the bump shot to perfect your passes © Axel Heimken / Red Bull Content Pool

One of the most vital shots to take is the bump shot, sometimes called a pass. Have your hands interlocked with straight arms and catch the ball on your forearms, not on your hands (it’s a common misunderstanding). The ball should hit your arms like it's hitting a plank. Practice getting it right and learn to control the pass, giving the ball height and placing it at the right spot for your partner at the net.

03 Every ball counts

Try to get every ball, even the ones that seem impossible. It’s just more fun that way and you’ll get to practice diving after the ball as well as learn how to make some “impossible” shots.

Every. Ball. Counts. © Ulrich Aydt / Red Bull Content Pool

When we are home we normally play on Gärdet in Stockholm, but the best spot in Sweden is probably Tylösand. It’s a really nice place and definitely a must-go if you’re into beach volleyball. David Åhman

04 A good warmup routine is not just for pros

We always warm up ahead of a game or training, but even if you’re just playing against your mates on the beach it’s good to do a little warmup routine to reduce the risk of aches and injuries as well as get your brain firing. It will make your game flow more nicely once you start. One good way of doing this is to have one of you throwing the ball in different directions, and the other one trying to catch it and pass it back. Then swap over.

Play around and find a good warm-up routine that works for you © Christopher Lanaway for Wings for Life World Run

05 Communication is key

You’ve probably heard it before, but we’re saying it again. Make sure to be vocal during the game and keep talking to your partner. If you are quiet your partner won’t know where on the court you are and you will never struggle to get the flow going.