Holy Quiver: The two skis Jennie-Lee Burmansson can't live without.

Being a pro is way to easy. Free accommodation, free food, free clothing, and an unlimited ski-supply are just a few perks of that sweet mountain life we all dream of. We envy them, and we wish our storages would be as filled up with gore-tex and versatile setups as theirs. But, things are about to change (not really though), as we are putting the pros up against the wall (not really doing that either) to answer the question we mere mortals with limited resources ask ourselves daily: What is the holy quiver? The golden combo? The ultimate 2-pair setup, which sets you up for life?

Jennie-Lee styling her way to the gold medal in X Games © Kyle Meyr/Red Bull Content Pool

This week, the question goes to X games gold medalist and style queen Jennie-Lee Burmansson, lezzzz go!

How many skis do you usually consume during one season, and what's your current ski of choice?

I probably consume around four to five skis pairs per winter, but those numbers fluctuate in both directions. However, my go-to-sticks are the Völkl Revolt 95.

What is the one element that is the most important in a ski's performance, according to you?

I'd call out stability and flex on that one. You really want to be confident in knowing that your skis won't give in for a hard landing or that they won't start acting up when dropping switch into the bigger jumps and high speeds are a must for clearing the gap.

Down to business: If you only got to pick 2 pairs to ride for the rest of your life, which one would you choose?

Ski 1: Völkl Revolt 95

It handles all I want it to take, and even though it is a park ski first and foremost, you can actually go and explore the backcountry without feeling under-gunned.

Ski 2: Völkl Revolt 104

A very similar ski to the first option, but with increased width, which makes it perfect for those days when the park just isn't in shape or when the classic pow-days comes along during the training camps down in the alps. I really like them, and just as the Revolt 95, they fit in the other side of the pond as well, meaning that I won't have any trouble bringing these sticks into the park.

Could you make it on only one pair - and which of the two from your holy quiver would you then choose?

The Revolt 95 would be my go-to, to be honest. I just can't imagine life without them.

Jennie-Lee will be rocking he Revolt skis this year aswell seeing as she's staying with Völkl as her provider of skis. On a more serious note, we highly recommend you to go and check out the trailer for one of this season's most anticipated movies: Skivas

You can also watch more of Jennie-Lee in the series covering her life as a skier; Four