Red Bull Half Court is coming to Sweden: here’s all you need to know

Is streetball and the local playground always on your mind? Do you dream of taking your game to the next level? Well, look no further. For the first time ever Red Bull Half Court touches down on Swedish soil and gives you and your team the opportunity to compete for all-out glory and the chance to represent Sweden in the world final.

All you have to do is sign up, sharpen up your A-game and hoop your heart out at one of our three qualifying events in and around Stockholm.

Click here to register for the qualifier events and scroll down to find out all you need to know about the events.

Come play for the opportunity to take your team to the World Final in Egypt © Ondrej Kolacek / Red Bull Content Pool

01 What is Red Bull Half Court all about?

Red Bull Half Court is a global 3on3 tournament that brings basketball to grassroots communities in over 29 countries. With an estimated 20,000 participants in 2022 it makes it the most global streetball tournament on the planet.

Red Bull Half Court is a fast-paced streetball game where it’s all about playing an offensive game and scoring bucket-loads of points. Four teams compete against each other in a group, where the team with the most points moves on to the next round. You score points by either winning games or by scoring the most combined points across all games.

The best male and female teams from each nation proceed to compete at the World Final in Egypt later this year.

Think you and your team got what it takes? Of course you do! © Thomas Dietze / Red Bull Content Pool Make sure to read the rules as there are some twists and turns in this game © Dimitri Crusz / Red Bull Content Pool

02 What’s up with the rules?

Okay, let’s break it down. Red Bull Half Court is about high-paced offensive basketball play where you can score buckets from anywhere on the court.

Each game lasts 10 minutes and the team with the most points at the end wins. You can also win a game by scoring 21 points , then the game ends even if the 10 minutes aren't up yet. If both teams have the same score by the end of the 10 minutes, the team who scores the next 2-point bucket wins (but it will only give the team one extra point).

Each win gives the team five points towards the overall. At the end of each group play the team with the most overall points move on to the next round. BUT WATCH OUT - there is a twist. You can score an additional six points in the group play by winning the “Own your court” award. It is awarded to the team that scores the most points combined across all games.

Half Court is all about getting buckets and playing high-octane offence... © Samuel Costin / Red Bull Content Pool ... and having an awesome day of course! © Samuel Costin / Red Bull Content Pool

Team : three players + one sub

Game length : 10 minutes

Game format: First to 21 points, or with the highest score after 10 minutes wins. If there is a tie, first team to score a two-point bucket wins (but it only counts as one point)

Group play : Four teams in each group. A match win gives five points. The team that has scored the most points cumulatively across the games gets six extra points. At the end of the group play, the team with the most overall points moves on to the next round.

“Own your Court” : A twist that rewards the team that has scored the most amount of points across all games with six extra points. This means that it's not necessarily the team that has won most games that moves on to the next round.

Rulebook : Click here

03 Where and when are the Swedish Qualifiers/Final?

There are three Swedish Qualifier events and one National final:

Date What Where Address 4th of June Qualifier Tensta - Elinsborgs BP Åvingegränd 29, 163 68 Spånga 11th of June Qualifier Botkyrka - Brunna IP Brunnavägen 6, 145 67 Norsborg 17th of June Qualifier Kungsträdgården Jussi Björlings allé, 111 47 Stockholm 18th of June National Final Kungsträdgården Jussi Björlings allé, 111 47 Stockholm

Registration is between 10.00 and 11.30 (be on time!)

First game starts at 12.00

04 Can anyone register?

You have to be 16 years or older to compete. All players under 18 years need to have their parent/legal guardian’s permission to participate.

If you are under 18 years old print out this Participant Disclaimer and have it signed by your parent/legal guardian and bring it to the event in order to participate!

The World Final is held in Egypt later this year © Kariem Saleh / Red Bull Content Pool

05 Where and how do I register?

You register over on the Red Bull Half Court event website.

Follow the steps below:

Only one person from each team need to register in this initial process

Click on the red “Register here” button on the top left side of the event page

Choose which qualifier event you want to enter - each team can only enter one event

Create a Red Bull account

Fill out the Personal Data Form on page one

Fill out the Payment Method on page two

Check that the information is correct, read and agree to the Terms & Conditions as well as the Participant Disclaimer on page three and click “purchase” to complete the registration

See you in Tensta, Botkyrka and Kungsträdgården. Don't miss it! © Samuel Costin / Red Bull Content Pool