Why Red Bull Dance Your Style is an out of this world experience

Waaaaa and I have to keep this short? Well let’s break it down. The national qualifier in Göteborg was just another thing, you know. I didn’t really know what the event was about and I didn’t know what to expect. I just kind of went in with a mindset to do my best and try to win. I was very chill about it.

Then I made the Top 4 and qualified for the national final in Stockholm. I felt very comfortable in my own dance journey, and I felt engaged and excited about it. I went there to really push and do my best. To give 110 percent! And so, when I won the event I just felt like “waaaaaaaaaah”. It was such a huge feeling. Like “wait I minute, I actually won?”.

As for the world final, once again I had no idea what was going to happen. There were so much going on all the time. It was all taken care off, even the small things. We got to go there on an all-expenses paid for trip and get paid for doing content, for doing shoots, for dancing. It made me feel like a celebrity. It really should be more like that in the dance world in general, but unfortunately, it’s not there yet. So, it felt good to know that I’ve worked hard for this. I kept thinking “this is really happening”.

And all the events, workshops and happenings every day made me experience so much, I feel like it’s changed me, given me a purpose. I spend so much time and effort and give my all to dance, so this has really inspired me to keep doing just that. I’m so ready for next year, I’m going to win it all again, so I get to go to the world final in India!