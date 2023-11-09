Why Red Bull Dance Your Style is an out of this world experience
How was your whole World Final experience?
It was an out of this world experience, without a doubt! There was so much happening all the time, I haven’t really had time to let it all sink in yet. It was overwhelming on a whole new level.
I got to know a lot of dancers and made loads of new friends. What made the event so special was how we as dancers could connect with one another. We went from not knowing each other to having fun and becoming friends. I mean it’s a little bit like “from enemies to lovers”, but in a dance kind of way. We started out as competitors, but ended up as friends, supporting one another. It’s a pretty cool community that we’ve got.
Tell us about your journey at the world final?
Well, I’m not going to lie. I had a super frustrating semi-final, but don’t worry there is an upside to it. After my two rounds at the semi-final I was frustrated, not because I lost or any other external factors, but because of myself. It was all internal. I just didn’t dance the way I normally dance. I did my moves and moved my body the way I normally do, but I wasn’t dancing like Tevin. I was not really there, my body and brain felt cold, and I struggled breathing. So after that, I felt a lot of frustration and disappointment.
But in a bittersweet turn of events, I got to dance at the team building event “Build Your Team” a few days later where I got dance the way I normally do. I could move freely again, I could be myself and just go for it. The way it should have been during the semi-finals, but at least it confirmed how strange I’d previously felt. Some other dancers who I confined my frustrations too after the semi-finals, confirmed my feelings saying I was like a different person on the dance floor during the team building battle. To actually get another shot at showcasing what I can do and on top, get external validation, that was the hardest but also most beautiful part of the whole Dance Your Style process for me.
Talking about your Red Bull Dance Your Style journey, how has it all been? From qualifying to world final?
Waaaaa and I have to keep this short? Well let’s break it down. The national qualifier in Göteborg was just another thing, you know. I didn’t really know what the event was about and I didn’t know what to expect. I just kind of went in with a mindset to do my best and try to win. I was very chill about it.
Then I made the Top 4 and qualified for the national final in Stockholm. I felt very comfortable in my own dance journey, and I felt engaged and excited about it. I went there to really push and do my best. To give 110 percent! And so, when I won the event I just felt like “waaaaaaaaaah”. It was such a huge feeling. Like “wait I minute, I actually won?”.
As for the world final, once again I had no idea what was going to happen. There were so much going on all the time. It was all taken care off, even the small things. We got to go there on an all-expenses paid for trip and get paid for doing content, for doing shoots, for dancing. It made me feel like a celebrity. It really should be more like that in the dance world in general, but unfortunately, it’s not there yet. So, it felt good to know that I’ve worked hard for this. I kept thinking “this is really happening”.
And all the events, workshops and happenings every day made me experience so much, I feel like it’s changed me, given me a purpose. I spend so much time and effort and give my all to dance, so this has really inspired me to keep doing just that. I’m so ready for next year, I’m going to win it all again, so I get to go to the world final in India!
Haha, so guess you’re excited for next year’s competition?
If I am? Yes! I’m basically not going to let anyone else get this spot, I’m going to aim to become the Swedish winner for the rest of my life. Period. I am so excited and ready to train and push hard. I really want to be a part of this event next year. Whether I am there as a dancer, content creator or something else, I just know I have to be at the world final in Mumbai next year!
And until then, where can we find you?
I am part of a show called Garden of Growth that is premiering at Stora Teatern in Göteborg on the 28th of November. I will be in and around Göteborg for the foreseeable future, so that’s where you will find me if you want to get in touch with me!
