Red Bull Flick: Sweden's best 2v2 CS:GO teams

The qualifiers for the Swedish finals of

are over. Now it's time to see which teams that will represent Sweden in the Nordic Final, and hopefully, the Helsinki Pro Invitational - the grande finale. Eight teams of outstanding talent have qualified throughout the eight qualifiers, showing great skills and solid partnerships, and on

November 5th

it will be decided which teams that are Sweden's best. Here's all the information you need to follow this epic tournament 🎉