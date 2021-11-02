Kappa Bar met the international superstars in 9z
© Francisco Herrera
Red Bull Flick: Sweden's best 2v2 CS:GO teams

The Red Bull Flick qualifiers are done. Now it's time for the Swedish finals on November 5. These are the teams that qualified!
Written by Joakim Henningson
3 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    The qualified teams
  2. 2
    Pictures from the showmatches
  3. 3
    Where to watch the Swedish Finals
  4. 4
    What's next?
The qualifiers for the Swedish finals of Red Bull Flick are over. Now it's time to see which teams that will represent Sweden in the Nordic Final, and hopefully, the Helsinki Pro Invitational - the grande finale. Eight teams of outstanding talent have qualified throughout the eight qualifiers, showing great skills and solid partnerships, and on November 5th it will be decided which teams that are Sweden's best. Here's all the information you need to follow this epic tournament 🎉
01

The qualified teams

Amongst the Swedish finalists, we see some familiar faces from the Swedish CS:GO league Elitserien, as well as some new exciting talent. It's safe to say that these players are among the absolute Swedish elite when it comes to 2v2 - so be sure that the matches are going to be epic. Here are our 2v2 CS:GO superstars:
  • 💥 Lemondogs - 'hemzk9' and 'Svedjehed'
  • 💥 Typ As Nice - 'dZ' and 'tvs'
  • 💥 Bagcibrothers - 'susp' and 'adamb'
  • 💥 Slinkis Boost Service - 'Realyummy' and 'Rille87'
  • 💥 GAPED-BY - 'Melinder' and 'W1dell'
  • 💥 Heho - 'rasse1' and 'Nisselainen'
  • 💥 Airforcedrip - 'sn0w' and 'Licale'
  • 💥 Sftsaftm - 'eraa' and 'isak'
02

Pictures from the showmatches

Kappa Bar and Granit Gaming trying out the Red Bull Flick maps
© Francisco Herrera
Granit Gaming were focused!
© Francisco Herrera
... and so were Kappa Bar. It's not easy trying out entirely new maps!
© Francisco Herrera
The prize? To meet 9z. Pretty nice, eh?
© Francisco Herrera
With Tutsi casting, you know it's going to be a good time!
© Francisco Herrera
Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm is a magical place
© Francisco Herrera
The boys from 9z seemed to have a great time!
© Francisco Herrera
bit bossing it
© Francisco Herrera
rox figuring out the Flick maps
© Francisco Herrera
Dreams coming true at the Sphere!
© Francisco Herrera
Granit Gaming and Kappa Bar
© Francisco Herrera
So, who won? Watch the stream and find out!
© Francisco Herrera
The Red Bull Flick maps
Red Bull Flick City Palace
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick Control Room
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick Digital Archives
© Red Bull
Red Bull Flick Sky Platform
© Red Bull
Wi-nG:5 Lobby
© Red Bull
Playoff map 1: Wi-nG:5 Dex
© Red Bull
Playoff Map 2: Wi-nG:5 Flux
© Red Bull
Playoff Map 3: Wi-nG:5 T3L-P0RT
© Red Bull
03

Where to watch the Swedish Finals

The Swedish finals will be played offline at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm and is hosted by YouTube sensation Daniel Norlin. You can watch the entire show on our Twitch channel!
In case you missed the Online Qualifiers Last 16 - here's the stream 👇
04

What's next?

Nordic Finals - 19 November - Helsinki
The three best teams from the Swedish Finals will participate in the Nordic Finals in Helsinki on November 19th. At the Nordic Finals they'll be playing against the best teams from Norway, Denmark and Finland. The winners from the Nordic Finals will get an invite to the Helsinki Pro Invitational.
Helsinki Pro Invitational - 20 November - Helsinki
The Helsinki Pro Invitational is the international grande finale played on November 20, where the best 2v2 teams in the world challenge each other on the world scene. The teams in the Finals will also get the chance to play against the international superstars in G2 Esports, Furia, Team Spirit, Ence and OG, as well as winning awesome prizes with a combined worth of €50,000.
See you at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Friday! And don't forget to join in on the fun👇 and be a part of the Red Bull Gaming community!
