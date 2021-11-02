Red Bull Flick: Sweden's best 2v2 CS:GO teams

Gaming
The qualifiers for the Swedish finals of Red Bull Flick are over. Now it's time to see which teams that will represent Sweden in the Nordic Final, and hopefully, the Helsinki Pro Invitational - the grande finale. Eight teams of outstanding talent have qualified throughout the eight qualifiers, showing great skills and solid partnerships, and on November 5th it will be decided which teams that are Sweden's best. Here's all the information you need to follow this epic tournament 🎉
01
The qualified teams
Amongst the Swedish finalists, we see some familiar faces from the Swedish CS:GO league Elitserien, as well as some new exciting talent. It's safe to say that these players are among the absolute Swedish elite when it comes to 2v2 - so be sure that the matches are going to be epic. Here are our 2v2 CS:GO superstars:
- 💥 Lemondogs - 'hemzk9' and 'Svedjehed'
- 💥 Typ As Nice - 'dZ' and 'tvs'
- 💥 Bagcibrothers - 'susp' and 'adamb'
- 💥 Slinkis Boost Service - 'Realyummy' and 'Rille87'
- 💥 GAPED-BY - 'Melinder' and 'W1dell'
- 💥 Heho - 'rasse1' and 'Nisselainen'
- 💥 Airforcedrip - 'sn0w' and 'Licale'
- 💥 Sftsaftm - 'eraa' and 'isak'
02
Pictures from the showmatches
The Red Bull Flick maps
03
Where to watch the Swedish Finals
The Swedish finals will be played offline at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm and is hosted by YouTube sensation Daniel Norlin. You can watch the entire show on our Twitch channel!
In case you missed the Online Qualifiers Last 16 - here's the stream 👇
04
What's next?
Nordic Finals - 19 November - Helsinki
The three best teams from the Swedish Finals will participate in the Nordic Finals in Helsinki on November 19th. At the Nordic Finals they'll be playing against the best teams from Norway, Denmark and Finland. The winners from the Nordic Finals will get an invite to the Helsinki Pro Invitational.
Helsinki Pro Invitational - 20 November - Helsinki
The Helsinki Pro Invitational is the international grande finale played on November 20, where the best 2v2 teams in the world challenge each other on the world scene. The teams in the Finals will also get the chance to play against the international superstars in G2 Esports, Furia, Team Spirit, Ence and OG, as well as winning awesome prizes with a combined worth of €50,000.
See you at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere on Friday!
