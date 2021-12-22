Pin the enemy down with Sova, VALORANT'S premier information agent

Sova is one of Valorant’s Initiators. He enables teammates to start fights and get intel on where the enemy is with a mix of intel gathering skills and playmaking abilities. As a good counter to Cypher, Sova is a great character to learn in the game's current meta, since he can break matches open under the right circumstances. Though it will take time to learn all the spots you can take advantage of, and all the ways you can use your abilities, a good Sova can make taking risky bombsites a breeze as well as reveal an entire site of defenders to your team right as you begin pushing back on bomb sites.

Owl Drone (C ability)

Owl Drone has a loud sound effect so enemies will hear it coming, but that will force them to back off of their push, or risk giving away their position. On offense, you use it the same way: check corners and look for enemies while using your bolt to make their location known to the whole team before it gets blown up. Why you use this like a Skye dog or Boombot comes into play when you push. You send out your owl Drone with the dual purpose of scouting the area and potentially trading out the bot instead of an actual teammate. This, along with Recon Bolt are the two biggest parts of Sova’s kit.

Shock Bolt (Q ability)

Sova fires an explosive Shock Bolt towards the enemy. Coming in at one hundred credits with two charges available, it's a must buy early and often. Though, sometimes, you can get by with just one if cash is tight. You can charge it up to varying degrees and shoot it straight though, oftentimes, you’ll bounce it off of a wall, or straight into the air, bouncing a time or two before landing at your unsuspecting feet. There’s almost no wrong answer when it comes to how and when to use Shock Bolt. Except if someone is already aiming at you, then it’s a quick way to find yourself down in the econ department.

Just like Sova’s other arrow related power, Shock Bolts can be charged for added distance as well as bounces off of up to two surfaces before detonating (you decide to add that function with the RMB). It is extremely useful in the early rounds, before anyone has bought a shield, becoming a one hit kill. Otherwise, it will take two shots to bring someone with a heavy shield down. Even if it doesn’t kill, Shock Bolt is great at bringing down the health of clumped up enemies and can save you some time when you have to fight them head-on later.

You can also use it to clear corners and hit targets where you know an enemy is trapped, and you have cover fire. This ability can destroy Cypher Trapwires, too! Use a ricochet shot and Cypher will not even know where you destroyed it from. This is a counter to Cypher that has partially led to the increased amount of Sova play online.

Recon Bolt (E ability)

Recon Bolt shoots a chargeable arrow that Sova can either let fly true or bounce off of the first and second surface it hits, ricocheting for better angles and truly unreal trick shots. When it lands, the arrow sends out three pings that last for about 2 seconds each. The ping will give away enemy locations, making them visible to your entire team. This is why Recon Bolt is the best part of Sova’s kit.

Though it only has one charge, it recharges every thirty seconds, meaning you can get three out in the right circumstances, but at least two minimum. There is a minor kicker, though: Enemies must be within line of sight of the arrow to be revealed, meaning blocks, walls and other obstructions will block an enemy from appearing. It can be destroyed with bullets or by any other ability, so aim high to minimize view issues and land it in tough to see places.

When enemies turn to look at a placed Recon Bolt, that means they aren’t turning to look at you. The bolt can be used to peek off of although, generally, you want your team going in after everyone gets their initial bearings. It can be used to check quick corners or bomb sites that you are nowhere near as a feint. The shot possibilities are endless and can’t all be named here. So, once you add the myriad of shots to your repertoire, you will unlock a whole new level to Sova’s capabilities.

On Offense, use it quickly in well known and commonly traversed spots on the map to let your team push safely or get an idea on which part of the map is occupied or not. On defense, use it in common push spots, or on site if the attackers have planted. Check pushing areas to see if the team is grouped or split and where you should allocate your team and resources. Intel is the most valuable aspect of the game and this is the cream of Sova’s crop. Learn the common angles to land a bolt and from where on the map you can hit those spots to fully unlock the character’s potential.

Ultimate: Hunter’s Fury

Sova Charges his bow and proceeds to Kamehameha a giant laser blast out of it, going through the entire map in the direction it was fired. Hunter’s Fury cares little for walls or obstructions, and also shows the body outline of anyone caught in the preceding strike. This letsSova wall bang enemies easily or even defend the bomb plant, despite being all the way back at spawn.

There is a charge up time before firing that slows Sova down marginally. If you jump during this phase, you will get some extra verticality, holding a moment in the air to fire the shot. The ability is on a timer so be mindful of that, otherwise you may find yourself only able to get two shots off instead of three.

You can use your Recon bolt to set up your ult, marking the enemies before firing off your shots. It will be the easiest way outside of seeing them with your own eyes and each hit will reveal the enemy further (but only to you).

You can also use it to snipe the bombsite from safety. For example, after planting on offense, you leave the site if the numbers advantage goes south on your team. Wait until they defuse, you’ll hear the audio cue, then fire your ultimate exactly where the bomb is. Like other abilities, Hunter’s Fury shows on the map the path the ability will take. Just line it over the bomb and you get a pick, and stall for those seconds you need to make defusing the bomb all but impossible.

Buy strategies

Buy your Shock Bolt in the early rounds. Before you have shields or weapons, it will serve as the difference maker if you can land a hit with even one on an enemy. Base pistol is currently in the meta, so spending on your ability and nothing else, early on is wise.

Map strategies

There are numerous ways to play Sova on every map for both offense and defense. It all comes down to the same core tenets, though. Get intel to let your team make plays or prepare better for defense. Sova will be the last one in more often than not, but his abilities will be the first used. Recon bolt to clear corners to allow a quick site take on offense. Using your drone to push the weak side with a teammate before taking the bomb to site is a normal play with Sova.

Knowing where the enemy team is, and is going, will make or break every game. Which is why we preach shift walking, even in unrated. Knowing if B site is held by one or four enemies will determine a lot about how you will approach the next few moments. On defense, put yourself alone the way a Cypher would. Arrow and Owl Drone can push up long corridors and get the intel you need to quickly tell your team which point is likely to be pushed. Shock bolt can stall effectively, as can Hunter’s Fury, but staying alive to use all of your abilities to the fullest is the best course of action.