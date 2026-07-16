Inside Anthony Volpe’s rise with the New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe: Growing up, obviously loving baseball through my dad and family, the passion that they felt from it and what the Yankees meant. It's larger than life and to have those experiences of going to the games, following the team, following players and learning about the game in that way. It's a dream to one day play for the Yankees. But for so many kids that I grew up with, that was all of our dreams. So it pushed me to be better and it pushed me to work as hard as I could.