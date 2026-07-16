Inside Anthony Volpe’s rise with the New York Yankees
It’s a hot take, but if you’re moving your feet and attacking the ball, you shouldn’t really ever have to rely on your arm at shortstop.
Craft and chasing a Yankees legacy
What did the Yankees represent to you growing up in New Jersey?
Growing up, obviously loving baseball through my dad and family, the passion that they felt from it and what the Yankees meant. It's larger than life and to have those experiences of going to the games, following the team, following players and learning about the game in that way. It's a dream to one day play for the Yankees. But for so many kids that I grew up with, that was all of our dreams. So it pushed me to be better and it pushed me to work as hard as I could.
Do you remember when it actually felt real?
I don't think it set in for quite a long time. But when they told me and my family I made the team, they were waiting in the dugout. To see them and get to celebrate with them right away and tell them in person and for them to be the first people I told that I got called up, that's something that you think back on.
What does wearing pinstripes feel like now compared to what you imagined?
It’s better than I imagined. Playing in Yankee Stadium, in big games - that part is everything you dream of. But what takes it to another level is the relationships. You don’t think about that as a kid. Wanting to win for the guys next to you - that’s what makes it special.
When did you stop feeling like the young guy?
You kind of always feel like it. But once guys I came up with started getting called up, I tried to pass along what I learned. Little things - get your work in early, respect the veterans, pay attention to the details. I just listened when I got here, and now I try to do the same for others.
Handling expectation and pressure
How do you handle the pressure that comes with this team?
You don’t block it out - you’re aware of everything. There’s media every day, good or bad. For me, it’s about staying grounded and focusing on getting better. I trust my teammates, my family, the people who actually know the work that goes in. That’s who I listen to.
What did Year 1 teach you that Year 2 couldn’t?
Familiarity. Knowing the routines, the cities, the ballparks - even the small things like where everything is in the clubhouse. You’re not taking it all in anymore. You can just get to work.
The details fans don’t see
What’s something people don’t appreciate about playing shortstop?
Angles and footwork. People talk about arm strength, but if your feet are right and you take good angles, you don’t need to rely on your arm as much. It’s an angles position.
How has your defensive prep evolved?
It’s about balancing instinct with information. You learn your pitchers, understand what they’re trying to do, and where hitters are likely to go. Without the shift, positioning matters even more. I try to put myself in the best spot, trust my eyes, and stay consistent with my routine.
How do you reset between at-bats?
You prepare before the game - video, meetings, your approach. Then once the game starts, you adjust. You watch how pitchers attack other hitters, what they’re going to in big spots. It’s being prepared but also reacting in real time.
Leadership and clubhouse
What does leadership look like for you right now?
Well, it's crazy to even be considered as a vet or a leader, especially on our team because we have such good leadership. I try to lead by example - put in the work, be consistent, be approachable. We have great leaders, so I’m always learning from them and taking what I can.
Who shaped your approach early on?
Aaron Judge sets the tone. What he does off the field is just as important as what he does on it. And Anthony Rizzo was like a big brother to me early on. He’s still someone I talk to all the time.
What does accountability look like on a team with championship expectations?
Over a 162-game season, you go through everything - highs, lows, different stretches. The messaging changes, but the standard doesn’t. Some moments call for urgency, others for staying calm and trusting the process. The goal is always the same: play winning baseball and get over that final hurdle.
Legacy and future
What do you want to be known for?
Just the World Series, honestly. As a Yankee fan growing up like, that's what you remember of the teams and of the players. Obviously, you know certain guys numbers, but you know the Yankees because of how much they win. So, that's what is special to me.
Is there a moment you’re still chasing?
Winning a ring.