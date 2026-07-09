How long is Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced?

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced takes the swashbuckling adventure from 2013 and overhauls it with fresh visuals and refined gameplay mechanics. Ubisoft have also added several hours of new content to encourage returning players to reunite with Edward Kenway once more. If you’re wondering how much time to set aside, this guide explains how long Black Flag Resynced takes to complete and lists every main and side mission.

01 How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?

A completionist playthrough should take 60-70 hours © Ubisoft

An average playthrough of Black Flag Resynced is likely going to take you around 40-45 hours to beat. That’s based on you completing the main questline and completing some of the side content as you go.

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For more of a completionist playthrough that completes all of the side content, like every Underwater Shipwreck, collecting the Mayan and Templar armors, and defeating all of the legendary ships, you’ll be looking at closer to 60-70 hours. The amount of time it takes depends on the difficulty you’re playing on and your individual playstyle, like how much you like to stop and explore the various smaller islands.

A playthrough focusing almost entirely on the main quests can be completed in around 20-25 hours. However, that would mean missing out on a lot of content that you might like if you’ve enjoyed the main quest.

02 All main quests in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

There are 13 sequences to contend with © Ubisoft

There are 13 Sequences in Black Flag Resynced, if you include the new end game, titled ‘A World Without Gold’. Each sequence has a varying number of quests. For example, Sequence 1 only has a single quest in it, whereas Sequence 3 has seven quests. Each Sequence and its quests are listed below.

Sequence 1

Edward Kenway

Sequence 2

Lively Havana

…And My Sugar

Mister Walpole, I Presume?

A Man They Call the Sage

Claiming What’s Due

The Treasure Fleet

Sequence 3

This Tyro Captain

Now Hiring

Prizes and Plunder

Raise the Black Flag

Sugarcane and Its Yields

Proper Defense

A Single Madman

Sequence 4

This Old Cove

Nothing is True…

The Sage’s Buried Secret

Overrun and Outnumbered

Sequence 5

The Forts

Traveling Salesman

Unmanned

Sequence 6

Diving for Medicines

Devil’s Advocate

The Siege of Charles-Towne

Sequence 7

We Demand a Parlay

The Gunpowder Plot

Commodore Eight-Sixed

The Fireship

Sequence 8

Do Not Go Gently…

Vainglorious Bastards

Marooned

Sequence 9

Imagine My Surprise

Trust is Earned

Sequence 10

Black Bart’s Gambit

Murder and Mayhem

The Observatory

Sequence 11

To Suffer Without Dying

Delirium

Everything is Permitted

Sequence 12

A Governor No Longer

Royal Misfortune

Tainted Blood

Ever a Splinter

A World Without Gold

That Bastard Maynard

Not Even a Real Captain

What the Devil

It’s a Start

Not Our Natural Allies

I Just Want To Talk

A Cockalorum

A World Without Gold

03 All side content in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

There's a wealth of side missions to distract you © Ubisoft

Black Flag Resynced’s side content comes in the form of naval and assassin contracts, Templar Hunts, fully-fledged side missions for recruiting Naval Officers, standalone side missions, Rifts, and Forts to defeat. All of this content is listed under its mission type below.

Side missions

Art Lover

Blackbeard’s Treasure

Captain Stede Bonnet

Damn Fine Gear

Former Glories

Mayan Mysteries

Officer quests

There are three officers you can recruit to the Jackdaw, each of whom has a series of quests you need to complete. These are listed below in the order you’ll unlock them. The Padre and Lucy are unlocked at the same time, with Tobias coming later on.

The Padre

A Second Chance

Loyalty, Discipline, and Courage

If Thy Right Hand Offend Thee

The Other Cheek

Lucy Baldwin

A Proper Shipwright

The One with the Gun

Plantain!

Big Wig

Tobias ‘Deadman’ Smith

No Box Dark Enough

All Love Must End

Very Little, But Something

Templar hunts

The four Templar hunts are linked to the ‘Damn Fine Gear’ side quest listed above. You need to assassinate each Templar to claim their key to get the Templar Armor behind the locked door in the Great Inagua manor.

Rhona Dinsmore

Bureau Under Attack

A Thief in the Market

Arms Race

Flint’s End

Upton Travers

Oh Brother…

The Other Brother

Upton’s Sorrow

Queen of Pirates, King of Fools

Anto

The Maroon Assassin

Recruiting Maroons

Under Attack

The Commander’s Ruse

Opia Apito

The Taino Assassin

Templar Ships

Right-Hand Man

The Trail of Lucia Marquez

Rifts

The new 'Rifts' tell alternate versions of key events © Ubisoft

Rifts are new side quest content in Black Flag Resynced, exploring alternative versions of key story events. They only unlock after certain points in the main story and can be found in the locations detailed below.

Wayward Souls: Unlocked after Sequence 4 and found at coordinates (825,429)

Wayward Desires: Unlocked after Sequence 8 and found at coordinates (604,784)

Wayward Minds: Unlocked after Sequence 11 and found at coordinates (14,559)

True Purpose: Unlocked after the Epilogue and found at coordinates (363,176)

Assassin contracts

Take out targets and earn money with assassin contracts © Ubisoft

Assassin contracts are short missions that task you with taking down a target. You’re awarded a small amount of Reales for the assassination, but you can earn bonuses for meeting other requirements, such as using explosives or assassinating them from a hiding spot. They’re found in various locations across the map, appearing on your map when you visit them.

Beach Bonfire Unlicensed Dealer The Spanish Captain A Shipment of Powder No More Taxes A Botched Escape The Informant Shady Business A Slaver’s Business The Poachers The Pirate Captain The Outlaws The Dreaded Pirate The Deserter The Twin Dilemma The Smuggler’s Squat A Last Drink for the Road Tomb Raiders The Unworthy Brother The Outlaw’s Cave Renegade The Treasure Hunter The Weapon Smugglers The British Captain The Plantation Master The Guard Post The Judge The Arms Deal The Slave Master The Expedition

Naval contracts

Fulfil naval contracts and take down rival ships © Ubisoft

Naval contracts are similar to assassin contracts, but your targets are other ships. There are only 15 of these, and they get increasingly more difficult as you progress through them, so make sure you’re upgrading the Jackdaw as you go.

A Spanish Plague Eye for an Eye Blind Justice Papers, Please The Final Contract A Personal Matter The Law of the Ocean Silk on the Waves Driftwood Weathering the Storm The Realities of War Contraband Private Escort Smuggler’s Den Hunter Gatherer

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.