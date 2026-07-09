How long is Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced?

Gaming
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced takes the swashbuckling adventure from 2013 and overhauls it with fresh visuals and refined gameplay mechanics. Ubisoft have also added several hours of new content to encourage returning players to reunite with Edward Kenway once more. If you’re wondering how much time to set aside, this guide explains how long Black Flag Resynced takes to complete and lists every main and side mission.
01
How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?
An average playthrough of Black Flag Resynced is likely going to take you around 40-45 hours to beat. That’s based on you completing the main questline and completing some of the side content as you go.
For more of a completionist playthrough that completes all of the side content, like every Underwater Shipwreck, collecting the Mayan and Templar armors, and defeating all of the legendary ships, you’ll be looking at closer to 60-70 hours. The amount of time it takes depends on the difficulty you’re playing on and your individual playstyle, like how much you like to stop and explore the various smaller islands.
A playthrough focusing almost entirely on the main quests can be completed in around 20-25 hours. However, that would mean missing out on a lot of content that you might like if you’ve enjoyed the main quest.
02
All main quests in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
There are 13 Sequences in Black Flag Resynced, if you include the new end game, titled ‘A World Without Gold’. Each sequence has a varying number of quests. For example, Sequence 1 only has a single quest in it, whereas Sequence 3 has seven quests. Each Sequence and its quests are listed below.
Sequence 1
- Edward Kenway
Sequence 2
- Lively Havana
- …And My Sugar
- Mister Walpole, I Presume?
- A Man They Call the Sage
- Claiming What’s Due
- The Treasure Fleet
Sequence 3
- This Tyro Captain
- Now Hiring
- Prizes and Plunder
- Raise the Black Flag
- Sugarcane and Its Yields
- Proper Defense
- A Single Madman
Sequence 4
- This Old Cove
- Nothing is True…
- The Sage’s Buried Secret
- Overrun and Outnumbered
Sequence 5
- The Forts
- Traveling Salesman
- Unmanned
Sequence 6
- Diving for Medicines
- Devil’s Advocate
- The Siege of Charles-Towne
Sequence 7
- We Demand a Parlay
- The Gunpowder Plot
- Commodore Eight-Sixed
- The Fireship
Sequence 8
- Do Not Go Gently…
- Vainglorious Bastards
- Marooned
Sequence 9
- Imagine My Surprise
- Trust is Earned
Sequence 10
- Black Bart’s Gambit
- Murder and Mayhem
- The Observatory
Sequence 11
- To Suffer Without Dying
- Delirium
- Everything is Permitted
Sequence 12
- A Governor No Longer
- Royal Misfortune
- Tainted Blood
- Ever a Splinter
A World Without Gold
- That Bastard Maynard
- Not Even a Real Captain
- What the Devil
- It’s a Start
- Not Our Natural Allies
- I Just Want To Talk
- A Cockalorum
- A World Without Gold
03
All side content in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
Black Flag Resynced’s side content comes in the form of naval and assassin contracts, Templar Hunts, fully-fledged side missions for recruiting Naval Officers, standalone side missions, Rifts, and Forts to defeat. All of this content is listed under its mission type below.
Side missions
- Art Lover
- Blackbeard’s Treasure
- Captain Stede Bonnet
- Damn Fine Gear
- Former Glories
- Mayan Mysteries
Officer quests
There are three officers you can recruit to the Jackdaw, each of whom has a series of quests you need to complete. These are listed below in the order you’ll unlock them. The Padre and Lucy are unlocked at the same time, with Tobias coming later on.
The Padre
- A Second Chance
- Loyalty, Discipline, and Courage
- If Thy Right Hand Offend Thee
- The Other Cheek
Lucy Baldwin
- A Proper Shipwright
- The One with the Gun
- Plantain!
- Big Wig
Tobias ‘Deadman’ Smith
- No Box Dark Enough
- All Love Must End
- Very Little, But Something
Templar hunts
The four Templar hunts are linked to the ‘Damn Fine Gear’ side quest listed above. You need to assassinate each Templar to claim their key to get the Templar Armor behind the locked door in the Great Inagua manor.
Rhona Dinsmore
- Bureau Under Attack
- A Thief in the Market
- Arms Race
- Flint’s End
Upton Travers
- Oh Brother…
- The Other Brother
- Upton’s Sorrow
- Queen of Pirates, King of Fools
Anto
- The Maroon Assassin
- Recruiting Maroons
- Under Attack
- The Commander’s Ruse
Opia Apito
- The Taino Assassin
- Templar Ships
- Right-Hand Man
- The Trail of Lucia Marquez
Rifts
Rifts are new side quest content in Black Flag Resynced, exploring alternative versions of key story events. They only unlock after certain points in the main story and can be found in the locations detailed below.
- Wayward Souls: Unlocked after Sequence 4 and found at coordinates (825,429)
- Wayward Desires: Unlocked after Sequence 8 and found at coordinates (604,784)
- Wayward Minds: Unlocked after Sequence 11 and found at coordinates (14,559)
- True Purpose: Unlocked after the Epilogue and found at coordinates (363,176)
Assassin contracts
Assassin contracts are short missions that task you with taking down a target. You’re awarded a small amount of Reales for the assassination, but you can earn bonuses for meeting other requirements, such as using explosives or assassinating them from a hiding spot. They’re found in various locations across the map, appearing on your map when you visit them.
- Beach Bonfire
- Unlicensed Dealer
- The Spanish Captain
- A Shipment of Powder
- No More Taxes
- A Botched Escape
- The Informant
- Shady Business
- A Slaver’s Business
- The Poachers
- The Pirate Captain
- The Outlaws
- The Dreaded Pirate
- The Deserter
- The Twin Dilemma
- The Smuggler’s Squat
- A Last Drink for the Road
- Tomb Raiders
- The Unworthy Brother
- The Outlaw’s Cave
- Renegade
- The Treasure Hunter
- The Weapon Smugglers
- The British Captain
- The Plantation Master
- The Guard Post
- The Judge
- The Arms Deal
- The Slave Master
- The Expedition
Naval contracts
Naval contracts are similar to assassin contracts, but your targets are other ships. There are only 15 of these, and they get increasingly more difficult as you progress through them, so make sure you’re upgrading the Jackdaw as you go.
- A Spanish Plague
- Eye for an Eye
- Blind Justice
- Papers, Please
- The Final Contract
- A Personal Matter
- The Law of the Ocean
- Silk on the Waves
- Driftwood
- Weathering the Storm
- The Realities of War
- Contraband
- Private Escort
- Smuggler’s Den
- Hunter Gatherer
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