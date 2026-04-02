Take top spot in REDSEC's Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet with these tips

Here's something different for you Battlefield fans: the Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet game mode has gone live, letting you have the chance of winning some epic in-game items – as well as bragging rights – as you race to the finish line on dirt bikes.

The Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet is live in Battlefield REDSEC from March 31 to April 14, 2026, where you and seven other competitors compete in a three-round dirt bike frenzy, where only one will emerge as the winner.

As you hop onto your dirt bike and weave your way though checkpoints on the Golf Course, Tech Campus and Area 22B, here are some top tips to keep in mind as you race for top position.

01 Use your boost wisely

Save that boost for key moments © EA

The Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet game mode is something very different to your typical Battlefield fare – that doesn't mean you can't bring some strategy in here though. Much like you've learned how to utilize your equipment to take down your rivals, you can use your dirt bike's boost to get a sharp uplift in speed to put your rivals in the dust.

You can't spam the boost button, however, and you might not want to use it everywhere – as one boost ahead of a corner, or ahead of some debris or a shipping container, could spell the end of your racing journey as quickly as you've deployed it. Instead, look out for ideal opportunities on straights, or to help gain some speed back if you've lost some after a jump.

Your boost will also help you complete a few of the challenges laid out as part of the event to grab some exclusive items. In particular, the boost will be handy for catching air and grabbing the airtime that's needed for two of the challenges.

02 Take the inside line

Take the inside line for fun and profit © EA

Four wheels or two, it's usually faster to take the inside line whenever possible – from F1 to rallycross – and that goes for the three circuits you're racing on in this game mode. See if you can glide your dirt bike into the inside of each apex, and try to catch out your opponents who may not have as much cornering experience. Utilise your brake and see if you can catch out your rivals who think that going full throttle is the only way forward. And if your corner ends on a clean straight, feel free to hit that boost button to get the most out of your excellent entry.

03 Risk it on red

Tricky ramps can boost your points © EA

Usually a race is decided by whoever crosses the line first. Victory or defeat in this Supermoto Gauntlet is instead decided by how many points you've accumulated throughout the race. Each color-coded checkpoint you go through as you race along the circuit will earn you a certain amount of points, with more challenging checkpoints giving you more. The challenge lies through difficult ramps or technical riding sections that will test your handling skills, but the reward could be well worth it.

Red checkpoints provide a hefty 10 points compared to the regularly-found blue checkpoints, which have just three points each – but if you regularly take the high-risk routes to grab red checkpoints, you could come out on top if you keep it up consistently.

04 Watch out for the environment

Get your elbows out and make your presence felt © EA

While gunfire and ballistics are not going off in this game mode, you'll still need to keep your eyes peeled for all sorts of barriers in your way. Literally: as course barriers, steel drums and even shipping containers litter each course, and can cause you to slow down if you bash into them.

From sand traps on the Golf Course, to inclines and steep drops on all three courses, you'll need to keep an eye on what's coming up to make sure you don't slow down when you're aiming for a checkpoint.

05 Don't be afraid to nudge your opponents

You'll need to keep an eye out for a rogue shipping container, but that doesn't mean you can't force your opponents into one. While there are no damage-dealing abilities during this game mode, you can cause your rivals to slow down if you happen to nudge into them during a corner, or if a hazard is coming up. It's not about clean racing here – it is a battlefield, after all.

06 Land cleanly

This is not the sort of clean landing we meant © EA

With all sorts of debris in the way, as well as many well-placed jumps around each circuit, you'll need to make sure you stick the landing each time – otherwise you'll lose speed, or even land in a way you didn't think was possible, putting you off-kilter for your upcoming checkpoint.

Make sure you're landing cleanly, and putting your body weight towards the front or the back of your bike to help make each landing a cinch. Lean forward while hitting the brakes to propel your bike on its front wheel with a stoppie, while lean back to pop a wheelie – which you'll need to master if you want to complete the wheelie-specific challenge. If you do manage to land facing the wrong way, you can pull off an elephant turn to get you back on track: if you hold the throttle while spinning your control stick 180-degrees, you'll whip right around to get back to racing.

If you want to show off some steeze while racing, you can pull off some spins and flips too: while airborne, if using a controller, you can hold left or right on your stick to rotate. Spin speed is slow, so don't expect a whole 360 on a short jump, however. Feeling like pulling a flip? Pull all the way back on your control stick, or push forward while airborne, and you can put a stylish finish on top of your inevitable win.

07 Challenges ahoy

Each challenge brings a different reward © EA

The specific challenges that tie in with this game mode aren't the hardest to pull off and you'll find yourself completing most, if not all, of them by simply playing the game mode – and through the above tips, you'll be able to get through the trickiest challenges too.

Challenge Description Mode Reward 1 Complete Red Bull Supermoto Matches Gauntlet Player Sticker – Head-to-Head 2 Capture red checkpoints as a squad Gauntlet Player Card Background – Red Boom 3 Capture Red Bull Supermoto or Conquest targets All modes Dogtag – Gives You Wings 4 Hold a wheelie for a cumulative number of seconds on the motorcycle All modes Player Sticker – By the Horns 5 Earn points while driving land vehicles (double points in the Gauntlet) Gauntlet Player Card Background – Bull Rush 6 Score objective points in the Gauntlet (double points in Gauntlet: Red Bull Supermoto) All modes Parachute – Energy High 7 Gain airtime in seconds with an ATV, motorcycle or light infantry vehicle All modes Dogtag – Red Bull Bonus 8 Earn points in airtime (in seconds) in the F-97 Kestrel or Light Infantry Transport. All modes Parachute – Charging Canopy Bonus 9 Gauntlet Round 3 / Top 5 in Battle Royale / 2,000 points in multiplayer All modes Player Card Background – Delta Sweep

Rev up and hit the dirt, and you'll unlock all of the gear in no time.