10 awesome kayak films to get your paddle fix

Jötunn
23 min
Wild territories in Iceland – with its high concentration of waterfalls – are explored on a kayak mission.
Wild Waters
1 h 26 min
From Olympic pools to wild rivers, see the life of Nouria Newman, the most gifted kayaker of her generation.
Chasing Niagara
1 h 14 min
Follow pro kayaker Rafa Ortiz’s journey in pursuit of his dream to paddle over North America’s Niagara Falls.
Hanging Spear
15 min
World class whitewater kayakers Steve Fisher and Pat Keller explore the Hanging Spear Gorge.
First Descent: Michoacán
7 min
The journey begins
Six friends prepare for the danger and excitement of kayaking unexplored territory in Michoacán, Mexico.
Locked in
53 min
Ben Stookesberry and a group of kayakers attempt a first descent of the Beriman River in Papua New Guinea.
Halo Effect
48 min
A group of the world's best kayakers journeys to Iceland and Norway in search of unexplored rapids to run.
Claim Freedom
53 min
Four adventurers push themselves physically, mentally and spiritually to conquer what once seemed impossible.
Congo - The Grand Inga Project
The Filer Creek Expedition
20 min
Follow Canadian paddler Ed Muggridge on his first foray into whitewater expedition.
