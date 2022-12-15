Allow us to curate a playlist of a few of our favorite surf movies, playing for free online. If you like what you see, you can check out the full range of Red Bull Surfing films here .

01 For The Dream

1 h 35 min For the Dream Ex-pro surfer Ben Gravy sets out on his dream to become the first person to surf in all 50 US states.

Ben Gravy, ex-pro surfer and purveyor of stoke, sets out on his dream to be the first person to surf in all 50 US states – with the Nub Nation, his girlfriend and family supporting him along the way.

02 The Seawolf

43 min The Seawolf Award-winning filmmaker Ben Gulliver follows seven surfers on a two-year journey in remote, freezing waters.

This roving travelogue sees award-winning filmmaker Ben Gulliver following seven surfers on a two-year journey as they take on remote and freezing waters.

03 Skimboard Nazaré

28 min Skimboard Nazaré Brazilian skimboard world champion Lucas Fink faces Portugal's iconic Nazaré wave with a skimboard shape.

First, Brazil's Lucas Fink conquered the world and won the Skimboard World Championship. Then, he decided to challenge himself and face Portugal's iconic wave, Nazaré, with a skimboard shape. Follow his epic challenge by watching the Skimboard Nazaré film.

04 à la folie

33 min à la folie Strap in for the ride of your life as we follow Justine Dupont through a ground-breaking big wave season.

Strap in for the ride of your life as we follow Justine Dupont through a ground-breaking big wave season. The French surfer’s 2020 season was the most dominant performance big wave riding has ever seen. Join her for the highs and lows, the life-changing wipeouts and huge barrels in à la folie.

05 Beyond the Lines

42 min Beyond the Lines Travel with surf star Kanoa Igarashi for insider access to the World Championship Tour.

Providing an insider’s look at the career of one of the world’s brightest young surf stars, Beyond the Lines follows Kanoa Igarashi on his quest to win a first World Surf League Championship Tour title. Filmed by close friend, travel partner and cinematographer Tanner Carney, the hugely entertaining documentary sees Igarashi travel from Pipeline in Hawaii to Australia, Japan, Mexico and the US.

06 Shaping Jordy

48 min Shaping Jordy Ride along with Jordy Smith and Mikey February as they cruise the South African coast in search of waves.

For the first time in a decade South African surfer Jordy Smith spent the winter at home. He hit the road with free-surfing style master Mikey February, and Shaping Jordy is the result of all they found on the road in the Rainbow Nation.

07 Shaka

1 h 17 min Shaka Mathieu Crepel shifts his focus to the ocean and takes on one of the world’s biggest waves – Jaws.

Retired from pro snowboarding but still restless for adventure, Mathieu Crepel decides to take on one of the biggest challenges of his life: surfing Hawaii’s biggest wave, Jaws.

08 OUTDEH

1 h 18 min OUTDEH Three young Jamaican men share their stories: a rapper, a surfer and a resident of Tivoli Gardens.

OUTDEH is a documentary portraying the Youth of Jamaica: a new generation in transition, determined to get out of old and set structures in society and culture, and contribute with their fresh mindset and strength to a new understanding of the island. Three young Jamaican men share their stories. Rapper Bakersteez hopes for an international career, Shama aims to be Jamaica’s first pro surfer and Romar shows us life in his community.

09 The Other Side Of Fear

58 min The Other Side of Fear The inspirational tale of big wave surfer and keynote speaker Mark Mathews and his journey back from disaster.

Big wave surfer Mark Mathews has made a career out of seemingly defying fear at every opportunity, but, as his new Red Bull TV documentary The Other Side of Fear illustrates, reality isn't quite so simple.Now a sought-after keynote speaker, Mathews has delivered fear-busting sermons to the likes of Google, Sony and MasterCard. However, with The Other Side of Fear, which injects his personal story with his fear-facing philosophies, he's glad to finally be able to share his ideas with a much wider audience.

10 Riss

41 min RISS From director Peter Hamblin, follow surfer Carissa Moore around the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour.

Director Peter Hamblin shadows legendary Hawaiian surfer Carissa Moore's on the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour season, as she faces all manner of highs and lows in her quest for an elusive fourth world title.

11 And Two If By The Sea

1 h 43 min And Two If By Sea Watch the iconic story of sibling rivalry between pro surfers and identical twins CJ and Damien Hobgood.

CJ and Damien Hobgood are identical twins whose sibling rivalry and struggle to establish their own identity fuelled their careers. After more than a decade of competing at the highest level, this documentary uncovers the real goings-on behind the scenes in the lives of two of surfing's favorite Floridian sons.

12 Coldwater Journal

43 min Coldwater Journal Follow surfer and film-maker Ben Weiland on his decade-long journey to explore the world's coastlines.

Follow surfer and filmmaker Ben Weiland on his decade-long journey to explore the most desolate and beautiful coastlines on the planet. Weiland is always on the search for perfect waves and adventure no matter how frozen the landscapes he finds himself.

13 Fish

1 h 22 min Fish Discover the origins of fish surfboards and meet some of the pioneers who changed surfing culture forever.

The fish surfboard has had a huge impact on surf culture. Learn about the origins of the surfboard’s innovative speed and style-focused design, and hear from pioneers like Steve Lis and Skip Frye, who transformed the sport of surfing with their enormously popular designs.

14 Under An Arctic Sky

40 min Under an Arctic Sky A group of surfers, along with photographer Chris Burkard, journey to Iceland in search of perfect waves.

Legendary photographer Chris Burkard journeys to Iceland’s north coast with a pack of incredible surfers in search of perfect waves, during the country's largest storm in 25 years. Results, as you'd imagine, are spectacular.

15 South To Sian

2 min South to Sian What began as a three-month surf trip off the beaten track turned into a two-year odyssey of exploration.

On boards and motorbikes, by boat and four-wheel drive, Harrison Roach and Zye Norris’s journey is to discover if, in these days of GPS and WiFi, the dream of a pioneering surf adventure is still possible. On their 4,000km trek across the Indonesian archipelago, the lads got as close to achieving their goals as possible in this day and age, and South To Sian is the must-see result of their endeavors.

16 Generations: The Movie

38 min Generations: The Movie Join generations of pro surfers as they give an ode to the old days while looking to the future.

Join generations of pro surfers on a journey around the world. The latest instalment in Quiksilver’s surf movie series has a simple but powerful effect that'll make you want to drop everything and go for a surf.

17 Paradigm Lost

1 h Paradigm Lost Featuring Waterman Kai Lenny

Step into the life of the world's most complete waterman, Kai Lenny . From kiteboarding, windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, big wave surfing, if it involves being on saltwater, Kai does it and he does it well.

18 Chasing the Shot

23 min Chasing the Shot – Leroy Bellet Follow photographer Leroy Bellet on his quest to film some of the world’s best barrel riders.

Follow photographer Leroy Bellet as he lays his body on the line trying to film the world’s best tube riders taming some of the world’s most dangerous waves. Starring some of the most epic surf footage ever captured, this Chasing The Shot special is the epitome of risk versus reward.

19 Let's Be Frank

50 min Let's Be Frank Who is Frank Solomon? A man? A myth? The two might just be inseparable.

Who is the enigmatic Frank Solomon? Is he a humble, kind-hearted and thoughtful big wave surfer? Or is he something much more, a hard-living bad boy? The man and the myth might just be inseparable. Hit play now on one of the quirkiest and coolest surf movies you'll see in a long, long time.

20 Strange Rumblings in Shangri La

Strange Rumblings in Shangri La A Worldwide Surf Expedition

Joe G is surfing's Wes Anderson and Strange Rumblings is the best of his sublime body of work. From the frigid shores of Iceland to the sultry coastline of Mozambique; well-known spots in Europe to exotic islands in Brazil; and from the depths of Indonesia and beyond, this film documents an unforgettable worldwide surfari.

21 One Shot

29 min One Shot An Image And An Attitude

Swim out at some of surfing's heaviest waves with Russell Ord – a world-renowned surf photographer who's as crazy as the surfers he shoots – as he embarks on a mission to capture the shot he hopes will define his life’s work.

22 Exploring Madagascar

26 min Exploring Madagascar Slade Prestwich, Frank Solomon and Grant 'Twiggy' Baker embark on an epic surf adventure to Madagascar.

Slade Prestwich, Frank Solomon and Grant 'Twiggy' Baker embark on an epic adventure to surf the island of Madagascar. They chart new territory, searching for waves to ride, and meeting up with locals along the way.

