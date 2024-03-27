“The Crown” talks training, artistry and being battle ready

I do believe it’s important to have a balance between hardcore, athletic training and realizing that the most challenging part for most dancers is the artistic side. So a simple answer is I’m kind to myself a lot of the times when I don’t want to train. I don’t force it because for me, it can take away from what I really want to do as an artist. Sometimes that’s simply to JUST dance or to play with a concept or to work on storytelling through my movement. All of these things are still forms of training, but it’s more conscious as an artist, which in the long run, helps both sides of the coin. At the end of the day, you just have to be honest with yourself. Some days, it’s ok to drill and go hard; other days, it’s ok to express and be free. The balance is everything to me. This helps someone to not burn out. Instead of stopping all progress, a person can continue by following their feeling, which can also make training more enjoyable.