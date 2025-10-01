Get these 11 top talents signed for your team in FC 26's career mode

In FC 26 Career Mode , you've got to manage your business well in order to lead your club to long-term success. It all comes down to skill and expertise, especially when it comes to signing top talent. The aim is to bring young players with great potential to your club and once you've achieved this, there are two outcomes you want to aim for:

The talents develop into top performers and lead your team to titles. You can later sell the players at significantly higher prices to give your club a cash injection.

Here then, we have 11 top young talents who will help your team climb up the leagues in FC 26 career mode.

01 Johan Manzambi – SC Freiburg

Johan Manzambi in FC 26 © Electronic Arts

FC 26 stats for Johan Manzambi Age 19 Position ZOM

At the age of 19, this Swiss midfielder is already a regular starter for SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Born in Geneva, Manzambi has been playing for the Breisgau club since 2024 and he's one of the most promising talents from Switzerland in FC 26's career mode.

02 Antonio Nusa – RB Leipzig

One of RB Leipzig's great talents: Antonio Nusa © RB Leipzig

FC 26 stats for Antonio Nusa Age 20 Position CB

The 20-year-old shooting star of RB Leipzig has already proven his great talent many times in his first year - as both a goalscorer and provider of assists. Nusa is an absolute top performer in Leipzig coach Ole Werner 's team - will he be in your FC 26 career mode, too?

03 Rio Ngumoha - Liverpool FC

Rio Ngumoha in FC 26 © Electronic Arts

FC 26 stats for Rio Ngumoha Age 17 Position LM

Liverpool's jewel Rio Ngumoha is just 17-years-old and yet the London-born midfielder is already making game-changing appearances for the Premier League champions. At the end of August, he played just a few minutes in the away game at Newcastle United and scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2! Get him signed up asap.

04 Endrick - Real Madrid

Endrick is the new big star of Brazilian football © Gines Diaz

FC 26 stats for Endrick Age 18 Position ST

The Brazilian goal-scoring wizard is one of the biggest talents in world football - that's why Real Madrid signed him after all. That's also evident in the FC 26 career mode, where Endrick has the enormous potential that could lead your club to titles.

05 Assan Ouédraogo – RB Leipzig

Assan Ouédraogo in action against FC Köln © RB Leipzig

FC 26 stats for Assan Ouédraogo Age 19 Position ZOM

While Assan Ouédraogo had bad luck with injuries in his first season with the Red Bulls, the talented dribbler could now take off at RB Leipzig. He recently played from the start in the 3–1 win against FC Köln and scored early in the match to make it 1–0.

06 Corsin Konietzke – FC St. Gallen

Corsin Konietzke in FC 26 © Electronic Arts

FC 26 stats for Corsin Konietzke Age 19 Position CM

Corsin Konietzke from FC St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League might have a rather low starting rating of 63, but his potential of +19 is impressive and make him a brilliant insider tip to add to your team.

07 Jorthy Mokio – Ajax Amsterdam

Jorthy Mokio in FC 26 © Electronic Arts

FC 26 stats for Jorthy Mokio Age 17 Position CM

Jorthy Mokio is only 17, but is already one of the hottest stocks among young players in football. The development of the Belgian who plays for Ajax Amsterdam in the FC 26 career mode can go steeply upwards, making him a great signing.

08 Lennart Karl - FC Bayern Munich

Lennart Karl in FC 26 © Electronic Arts

FC 26 stats for Lennart Karl Age 17 Position ZOM

Keeping on with the theme of huge potential returns, Lennart Karl could develop even faster than Jorthy Mokio and his potential of +23 is extremely high, making the 17-year-old Bayern Munich talent one of the most exciting players in the entire FC 26 career mode.

09 Joane Gadou - RB Salzburg

Joane Gadou is one of Red Bull Salzburg's top up-and-coming talents © Red Bull Salzburg

FC 26 stats for Joane Gadou Age 18 Position IV

Frenchman Joane Gadou is currently one of the most talented defenders at FC Red Bull Salzburg and has long been a permanent fixture in the Salzburg team despite his age. Will he continue to play for your club in the FC 26 career mode?

10 Karim Konaté - RB Salzburg

Newcomer of the year in Austria: Karim Konaté © Red Bull Salzburg

FC 26 stats for Karim Konaté Age 21 Position ST

Although Gadou's team-mate Karim Konaté is already 21, he still deserves a mention in this top 11 due to his high potential of 85. The Salzburg striker from the Ivory Coast has already been labelled the new Didier Drogba and if you can get all that potential out of him he'll become a legend for your team.

11 Tidiam Gomis - RB Leipzig

Full throttle in training: RB Leipzig talent Tidiam Gomis © RB Leipzig

FC 26 stats for Tidiam Gomis Age 19 Position CB

The fact that Tidiam Gomis, the third player from RB Leipzig, is one of the top talents in the FC 26 career mode speaks volumes about the team's philosophy: sign promising young players who can develop magnificently. The Frenchman is another of many young players in coach Ole Werner's team who can make your career mode team shine.