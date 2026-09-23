Turn up the style with Red Bull cosmetics in FC 27

The kit your team wears is a vital part of personalizing your time on EA Sports FC 27. This year, there's a Red Bull kit and some other cosmetics you can unlock, so here are the steps you need to follow to add them to your club.
01
How to get Red Bull Wings kits
The Red Bull kits are tied to the Red Bull Wings Cup, which is a tournament that’s beginning in-game on September 18. It is open to everyone, and gives you the chance to compete to enter your region’s National Final and the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final in Miami.
Before then, you can unlock the Red Bull Wings kits for FC 27 by scanning the QR code on themed Red Bull cans. Once you've bought your can, and scanned the code, you’ll be prompted to log into your EA account at this page and enter an eight-digit code that’s on the can.
You will get a few different in-game rewards once you’ve redeemed the code and it’s been added to your account. Those rewards are:
- 1 loan Player Item for 7 matches
- 250 Season Points
- 2x Red Bull Wings Cup kits
Once you have a can, you have to redeem the codes by August 27, 2027. Therefore, you have almost until the release of FC 28 to get your Red Bull kits.
02
How to get Red Bull stadium and club cosmetics
The Red Bull VIP area banner, two themed kits and the Red Bull tifo are awarded to select FC 27 players automatically.
If you have played both EA Sports FC 26 and EA Sports FC 27 on the same EA Account while connected to the internet before November 1, 2026, the cosmetics will be added to your account automatically when you start up the game. If you’ve already been playing and qualify, check for the items in the Stadium section of the Ultimate Team Club tab.
03
How to enter the Red Bull Wings Cup
There are two leagues you can enter to get in-game rewards, too. Those are the Open League, which is on PlayStation only, via the Tournaments section, and the University League, which is played in FC 27’s Rush mode.
To play the Open League, head to the Play mode in Ultimate Team, select the Tournaments tab, and enter the league. You can follow the same process via Rush mode to play the University League. The tournaments begin on September 28.
If you win enough matches, you’ll be contacted by Red Bull staff about entering the National Finals, so good luck!
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