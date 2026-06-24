Who to watch at EVO 2026: the stars you need to know in Las Vegas

The biggest fighting-game event of the year is upon us. EVO 2026 kicks off on Friday, June 26 through to Sunday, June 28 in Las Vegas, promising a jam-packed three-day weekend of FGC excellence. With 5,774 unique fighters registered for at least one of the 12 games on the tournament line-up, it's set to be an exciting event, with many former champions, rising newcomers and underdog favorites all competing for a chance to lift up an EVO championship trophy.

Following EVO Japan, the competition has continued to stay heated across the biggest games in the calendar – Street Fighter 6, Tekken and 2XKO – and you can bet on an EVO to remember later this week.

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01 Why EVO is different from other esports events?

First founded in 1996, EVO – aka Evolution Championship Series – has grown into one of the biggest and most prestigious fighting-game events in the world. From humble beginnings with Street Fighter II Turbo, to now hosting multiple game events as a must-watch mainstay in the community, EVO has maintained its stature over decades. Tournaments come and go, but EVO champions go down in the history books – and are remembered throughout the FGC for all time.

02 Where and when is EVO 2026?

Usually held in August, EVO's annual event heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, USA in late June for 2026. Held in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, EVO 2026 will welcome over 5,000 fighting game competitors, along with showcasing panels, player interviews, exhibitions, and special events.

03 The Street Fighter 6 players to watch

Street Fighter 6 is still thriving as one of the prominent fighting games out at the moment, and continues to evolve with new characters and mechanics. It's still incredibly competitive, and heading into its fourth year, there are even more characters on the horizon. With 2,414 fighters registered for EVO's SF6 bracket, all vying for the top spot, just who will make their way through? Keep an eye out for these pros as they land down in Nevada.

Yamaguchi

EVO Japan 2026 winner Yamaguchi will be aiming for another EVO title © Zeta Division/Makoto Sonoda/GANYMEDE Inc

Fresh from an EVO Japan win in May, where Eisuke Yamaguchi didn't even drop into the lower bracket, the Zeta Division player will be looking to go far as he heads to Vegas. The 24-year-old made it to the top 16 during last year's EVO event, falling to Amjad 'AngryBird' Al-Shalabi, but he'll have a spring in his step following his victory in Tokyo over Victor 'Punk' Woodley. Despite an early exit at Blink Respawn 2026 earlier this month, Yamaguchi should be able to bring his best form to the US, and the 2026 EVO Japan champ is certainly not one to count out.

MenaRD

MenaRD will want a repeat performance in Las Vegas © Natalia Martinez/Red Bull Content Pool

Last year's EVO champ and FGC legend Saul Leonardo 'MenaRD' Mena Segundo will be aiming to hoist up an EVO trophy for the second time in a row. The three-time EVO champ headed out early from EVO Japan earlier this year, but put on a show to remember with a victory over the legendary Daigo 'The Beast' Umehara in a pre-tournament showmatch. And with the top spot at Blink Respawn 2026 to secure an invitation to the Esports World Cup, MenaRD has high hopes to roll the dice and go far in Sin City.

Big Bird

Big Bird is no stranger to high stakes © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

With two Red Bull Kumite wins under his belt, Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche is one of the top fighters from EMEA and will be looking to make a statement in the Nevada desert. A top-16 result at the Capcom Cup 12 earlier this year will give him confidence, and while he was unable to go far at EVO Japan, the EVO 2024 runner-up will be finally looking to convert his efforts into legendary status.

Xiao Hai

China's multi-game phenom Zeng 'Xiao Hai' Zhuojun, a multiple EVO-winning champion himself, and widely considered to be one of the greatest across the King of Fighters series, has been heating up in SF6. He took the top spot at Combo Breaker 2026, securing a slot to Capcom Cup 13 and this year's Esports World Cup, Xiao Hai looks to be in fine form heading into Vegas. With last year's Esports World Cup trophy under his belt, and no stranger to the EVO stage, Xiao Hai thrives under pressure, and will be looking to add a Street Fighter championship to his already jam-packed trophy cabinet.

Gachikun

Gachikun is always capable of something special © Natalia Martinez/Red Bull Content Pool

Tsunehiro 'Gachikun' Kanamori got his year off to a solid start with victory at DreamHack Birmingham 2026 in March, securing qualification to this year's Esports World Cup, but he's yet to snowball that win into a serious set of top results since. The Rashid-main placed in the top 48 at EVO Japan, and in the top 32 at Combo Breaker 2026, but has yet to find his footing in any finals since. Still, the 34-year old is capable of pulling off impressive feats, and he's definitely not one to rule out.

Daigo

Never write off The Beast © Todd Gutierrez/Red Bull Content Pool

Daigo 'The Beast' Umehara , highly regarded as one of the GOAT Street Fighter players, is touching down in Vegas, and is always a highlight to watch. While losing out to MenaRD during their showmatch before this year's EVO Japan, Daigo still has the chops to deliver punishing combos and satisfying strategies, and is still not one to count out.

04 The Tekken 8 players to watch

Tekken 8 continues to be tweaked and updated , and it still remains a heated and fierce fighter with a dedicated community. With over 1,300 fighters set to compete in Las Vegas, this year's EVO tournament looks to be one for the ages. With a ticket to the Tekken World Tour finals up for grabs, along with four slots to the Esports World Cup, and a multitude of TWT points, there's plenty to play for. Here's a look at some of the top fighters to watch.

Arslan Ash

Arslan Ash will be looking to retain his trophy © Natalia Martinez/Red Bull Content Pool

EVO 2025's reigning champion returns to defend his crown, and as one of the most decorated Tekken fighters in EVO history, Arslan 'Ash' Siddique will no doubt be looking to put on a show. With seven EVO titles under his belt, Arslan Ash has the skills to add another to his tally, but will need to face off against some fierce competition. With a top-12 result at EVO Japan earlier this year, he'll be aiming to go further – and retain his first place title from last year.

LowHigh

Reigning Tekken World Tour champion Yoon 'LowHigh' Sun-woong had a stellar season, hoisting up the TWT trophy earlier this year in February. His title defense is yet to head into full swing, however, as he's currently trailing in the TWT Global Standings, but the season is still young – and a top-32 finish at EVO Japan is nothing to scoff at, either. With EVO 2026 right around the corner, he'll be aiming to add a Tekken 8 EVO title to go alongside his Tekken 7 EVO title won in 2018.

Anakin

Can Anakin make a deep run on home soil? © Natalia Martinez/Red Bull Content Pool

North America's Hoa 'Anakin' Luu is one of North America's top pros and has been a mainstay of the Tekken scene for years. Anakin has been a four-time EVO finalist, and a five-time Tekken World Tour finalist, with the veteran skills to match. Jack-8 has seen a myriad of tweaks with patch 3.00, and as Anakin's main character, the American will be looking to bring his A-game and a new bag of tricks.

Farzeen

Muhammad 'Farzeen' Farzeen from Pakistan has had a killer start to his 2026 season. With first-place finishes at Combo Breaker 2026 and The Mix-Up, he's currently leading the TWT Global Leaderboard – along with top-12 finishes at DreamHack Atlanta and EVO Japan 2026. With a fourth-place finish at the 2025 TWT Finals, the 23-year-old has proven himself on the world stage as a top contender, and he'll be looking forward to proving his worth at this year's EVO.

05 The 2XKO players to watch

2XKO is rising up in the FGC © Liu YiCun/Riot Games

2XKO continues to make its mark on the FGC, combining lavish combos, interesting characters and deep mechanics to provide a spectacle to watch. The tournament action has been heating up over the past few months, as Riot Games' 2XKO Competitive Series gets into full swing. With over double the entrants for this year's EVO 2XKO event compared to EVO Japan earlier in the year, just who from the 1,000+ players will emerge victorious? Keep an eye on these fighters.

Hikari

US native Jo'siah 'Hikari' Miller will have the home soil advantage, and as a decorated EVO veteran, he'll have no trouble under pressure. With two Dragon Ball FighterZ titles from EVO 2023 and EVO France 2025 – as well as being the only two-time DBFZ World Tour champ – Hikari is well suited to tag battlers, and having just lifted up the 2XKO trophy at EVO Japan in May, he's been translating his prowess to Riot's fighter with ease. With a deep fighting pedigree and a penchant for tag battlers, Hikari will be a standout for sure.

Bleed

The young phenom made waves throughout the 2XKO community with a first-place finish at Frosty Faustings XVII after coming out of nowhere, and taking down some of the FGC's top fighters. And with a fourth-place finish at EVO Japan just months before, he's proven that his first major win wasn't a fluke, and that he has the skills to go far. He's shown his Ekko and Illaoi are a tough duo to face, and he's definitely one to watch in case any further upsets come along.

Wawa

Former DragonBall FighterZ EVO champion and World Championship winner Marwan 'Wawa' Berthe has the skills for tag battlers and has made the transition to 2XKO with poise and finesse. Already a proven talent with a top-place finish at EVO France 2025, and a third-place finish at EVO Japan in May, he's ready to take on newcomers and veterans alike as he looks to put another EVO trophy into his cabinet. With a strong showing with Vi and Caitlyn in-game, his talents can take him far.

About the author Who is Jon Partridge? Jon has been covering almost all aspects of gaming and esports for over a decade for Red Bull, and has worked with brands such as Riot Games and Bandai Namco on gaming related content.