F1 Sprint race calendar 2026: Full schedule and weekend venues

Red Bull Motorsports
Formula One's Sprint races are once again a key part of the calendar, with six more races taking place in 2026, starting in Shanghai and Miami. Silverstone returns to the Sprint calendar for the first time since the format's inaugural event in 2021 and Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore are all set to host their first-ever Sprint weekends.
Head here if you want to know what a Sprint weekend involves, or read on for all the details on this year's venues.
01
The 2026 F1 Sprint race calendar at a glance
Round
Date
Grand Prix
Venue
Country
2
March 13-15, 2026
Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai
China
6
May 1-3, 2026
Miami Grand Prix
Miami
USA
7
May 22-24, 2026
Canadian Grand Prix
Montreal
Canada
11
July 3-5, 2026
British Grand Prix
Silverstone
UK
14
August 21-23, 2026
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort
Netherlands
18
October 9-11, 2026
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore
Singapore
02
Shanghai – March 13-15, 2026
At the season's first Sprint race in Shanghai, it was George Russell who earned the win for Mercedes after an intense early battle with Lewis Hamilton, with the pair swapping the lead multiple times in the opening laps. Russell eventually broke clear, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc passed Hamilton late on to finish second, leaving the Brit in third.
A safety car for Nico Hulkenberg’s retirement added some extra drama, while Kimi Antonelli recovered from an opening lap penalty to finish fifth. Despite battling back from a poor start, Max Verstappen missed out on the points with his ninth-place finish.
03
Miami – May 1-3, 2026
Defending champion Lando Norris claimed McLaren’s first win of the 2026 season with a dominant victory in the Miami Sprint race, with teammate Oscar Piastri completing a McLaren one-two after holding off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc late on.
Further back, Max Verstappen recovered from a feisty opening lap battle with Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth, gaining a place after Kimi Antonelli was handed a time penalty for repeated track-limits violations.
04
Montreal – May 22-24, 2026
- May 22 – Sprint Qualifying
- May 23 – Sprint Race
The Canadian Grand Prix is one of F1’s most high-octane weekends, and for the first time this year it will host a Sprint race. Taking place on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – a track famous for huge braking zones, fearless overtakes and the legendary "Wall of Champions" – the race has delivered some of F1’s most chaotic and iconic moments.
Lewis Hamilton shares the record for the most F1 wins in Canada with Michael Schumacher, while Max Verstappen has dominated the modern era at the circuit with victories from 2022-24.
05
Silverstone – July 3-5, 2026
- July 3 – Sprint Qualifying
- July 4 – Sprint Race
Silverstone has become a proper Sprint race battleground, first launching Formula One’s brand-new format in 2021 – when Max Verstappen charged past Lewis Hamilton to win the inaugural flat-out Saturday showdown.
The iconic British circuit returns to the sprint calendar in 2026, bringing even more high-speed chaos, wheel-to-wheel action and massive home-crowd energy to one of F1’s fastest tracks.
06
Zandvoort – August 21-23, 2026
- August 21 – Sprint Qualifying
- August 22 – Sprint Race
Zandvoort will host an F1 sprint race for the first time in 2026, adding even more intensity to one of the loudest and most electric weekends on the calendar. The tight, banked seaside circuit has become synonymous with Max Verstappen and the sea of orange-clad fans that flood the Dutch Grand Prix every year, turning the track into a full-throttle home festival for the four-time world champion.
Verstappen dominated the event after F1’s return to Zandvoort in 2021, winning three consecutive races from 2021-23, while Isack Hadjar became the fifth youngest podium finisher in history when he came third there in 2025.
07
Singapore – October 9-11, 2026
- October 9 – Sprint Qualifying
- October 10 – Sprint Race
Singapore is another first-timer on the Sprint calendar this year. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is already legendary for its punishing heat and spectacular night-race backdrop – delivering races that regularly push drivers to their physical limit. It's produced some of Formula 1’s most unforgettable under-the-lights moments since joining the calendar in 2008, and this year will get the added spice of a Sprint.
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