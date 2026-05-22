Max Verstappen on track during Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 01, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

F1 Sprint race calendar 2026: Full schedule and weekend venues

Formula One Sprint races don’t decide championships, but they change race weekends. The F1 2026 Sprint weekends to watch – and how the format works.
By Thomas Peeters
4 min readPublished on

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Isack Hadjar

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Summary

  1. 1
    The 2026 F1 Sprint race calendar at a glance
  2. 2
    Shanghai – March 13-15, 2026
  3. 3
    Miami – May 1-3, 2026
  4. 4
    Montreal – May 22-24, 2026
  5. 5
    Silverstone – July 3-5, 2026
  6. 6
    Zandvoort – August 21-23, 2026
  7. 7
    Singapore – October 9-11, 2026
Formula One's Sprint races are once again a key part of the calendar, with six more races taking place in 2026, starting in Shanghai and Miami. Silverstone returns to the Sprint calendar for the first time since the format's inaugural event in 2021 and Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore are all set to host their first-ever Sprint weekends.
Head here if you want to know what a Sprint weekend involves, or read on for all the details on this year's venues.
01

The 2026 F1 Sprint race calendar at a glance

Round

Date

Grand Prix

Venue

Country

2

March 13-15, 2026

Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai

China

6

May 1-3, 2026

Miami Grand Prix

Miami

USA

7

May 22-24, 2026

Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal

Canada

11

July 3-5, 2026

British Grand Prix

Silverstone

UK

14

August 21-23, 2026

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort

Netherlands

18

October 9-11, 2026

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore

Singapore

02

Shanghai – March 13-15, 2026

Arvid Lindblad driving during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in March 2026

Shanghai is one of the returning venues on the 2026 calendar

© Sona Maleterova/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

At the season's first Sprint race in Shanghai, it was George Russell who earned the win for Mercedes after an intense early battle with Lewis Hamilton, with the pair swapping the lead multiple times in the opening laps. Russell eventually broke clear, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc passed Hamilton late on to finish second, leaving the Brit in third.

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A safety car for Nico Hulkenberg’s retirement added some extra drama, while Kimi Antonelli recovered from an opening lap penalty to finish fifth. Despite battling back from a poor start, Max Verstappen missed out on the points with his ninth-place finish.
03

Miami – May 1-3, 2026

Max Verstappen on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Max Verstappen picked up his first Sprint points of the season in Miami

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Defending champion Lando Norris claimed McLaren’s first win of the 2026 season with a dominant victory in the Miami Sprint race, with teammate Oscar Piastri completing a McLaren one-two after holding off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc late on.
Further back, Max Verstappen recovered from a feisty opening lap battle with Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth, gaining a place after Kimi Antonelli was handed a time penalty for repeated track-limits violations.
04

Montreal – May 22-24, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda leads Lance Stroll on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on June 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec.

Fans can expect plenty of drama at the Canadian Grand Prix

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

  • May 22 – Sprint Qualifying
  • May 23 – Sprint Race
The Canadian Grand Prix is one of F1’s most high-octane weekends, and for the first time this year it will host a Sprint race. Taking place on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – a track famous for huge braking zones, fearless overtakes and the legendary "Wall of Champions" – the race has delivered some of F1’s most chaotic and iconic moments.
Lewis Hamilton shares the record for the most F1 wins in Canada with Michael Schumacher, while Max Verstappen has dominated the modern era at the circuit with victories from 2022-24.
05

Silverstone – July 3-5, 2026

Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme during the Sprint for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 17, 2021 in Northampton, England.

Max Verstappen won the first-ever Sprint race at Silverstone in 2021

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

  • July 3 – Sprint Qualifying
  • July 4 – Sprint Race
Silverstone has become a proper Sprint race battleground, first launching Formula One’s brand-new format in 2021 – when Max Verstappen charged past Lewis Hamilton to win the inaugural flat-out Saturday showdown.
The iconic British circuit returns to the sprint calendar in 2026, bringing even more high-speed chaos, wheel-to-wheel action and massive home-crowd energy to one of F1’s fastest tracks.
06

Zandvoort – August 21-23, 2026

Third placed Isack Hadjar celebrates on his way to parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 31, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

The 'Orange Army' will witness their first home Sprint race in 2026

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

  • August 21 – Sprint Qualifying
  • August 22 – Sprint Race
Zandvoort will host an F1 sprint race for the first time in 2026, adding even more intensity to one of the loudest and most electric weekends on the calendar. The tight, banked seaside circuit has become synonymous with Max Verstappen and the sea of orange-clad fans that flood the Dutch Grand Prix every year, turning the track into a full-throttle home festival for the four-time world champion.
Verstappen dominated the event after F1’s return to Zandvoort in 2021, winning three consecutive races from 2021-23, while Isack Hadjar became the fifth youngest podium finisher in history when he came third there in 2025.
07

Singapore – October 9-11, 2026

Oscar Piastri leads Isack Hadjar during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 05, 2025 in Singapore.

Sparks could fly at the first-ever Sprint in Singapore

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

  • October 9 – Sprint Qualifying
  • October 10 – Sprint Race
Singapore is another first-timer on the Sprint calendar this year. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is already legendary for its punishing heat and spectacular night-race backdrop – delivering races that regularly push drivers to their physical limit. It's produced some of Formula 1’s most unforgettable under-the-lights moments since joining the calendar in 2008, and this year will get the added spice of a Sprint.

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Isack Hadjar

The newest member of Oracle Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar has already left his mark on F1, with a podium finish in his rookie year.

FranceFrance

Liam Lawson

New Zealand's Liam Lawson’s meteoric rise through the ranks of motorsport, with debut wins across multiple categories, has brought him to the pinnacle of his childhood dream – Formula 1.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Arvid Lindblad

A product of the Red Bull Junior Team, Arvid Lindblad is one of the brightest young talents in motorsport, rising rapidly through the junior ranks to reach Formula One at a remarkably young age.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing