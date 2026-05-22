F1 Sprint race calendar 2026: Full schedule and weekend venues

Formula One's Sprint races are once again a key part of the calendar, with six more races taking place in 2026, starting in Shanghai and Miami. Silverstone returns to the Sprint calendar for the first time since the format's inaugural event in 2021 and Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore are all set to host their first-ever Sprint weekends.

Head here if you want to know what a Sprint weekend involves , or read on for all the details on this year's venues.

01 The 2026 F1 Sprint race calendar at a glance

Round Date Grand Prix Venue Country 2 March 13-15, 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai China 6 May 1-3, 2026 Miami Grand Prix Miami USA 7 May 22-24, 2026 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal Canada 11 July 3-5, 2026 British Grand Prix Silverstone UK 14 August 21-23, 2026 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 18 October 9-11, 2026 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore Singapore

02 Shanghai – March 13-15, 2026

Shanghai is one of the returning venues on the 2026 calendar © Sona Maleterova/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

At the season's first Sprint race in Shanghai, it was George Russell who earned the win for Mercedes after an intense early battle with Lewis Hamilton, with the pair swapping the lead multiple times in the opening laps. Russell eventually broke clear, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc passed Hamilton late on to finish second, leaving the Brit in third.

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A safety car for Nico Hulkenberg’s retirement added some extra drama, while Kimi Antonelli recovered from an opening lap penalty to finish fifth. Despite battling back from a poor start, Max Verstappen missed out on the points with his ninth-place finish.

03 Miami – May 1-3, 2026

Max Verstappen picked up his first Sprint points of the season in Miami © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Defending champion Lando Norris claimed McLaren’s first win of the 2026 season with a dominant victory in the Miami Sprint race, with teammate Oscar Piastri completing a McLaren one-two after holding off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc late on.

Further back, Max Verstappen recovered from a feisty opening lap battle with Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth, gaining a place after Kimi Antonelli was handed a time penalty for repeated track-limits violations.

04 Montreal – May 22-24, 2026

Fans can expect plenty of drama at the Canadian Grand Prix © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

May 22 – Sprint Qualifying

May 23 – Sprint Race

The Canadian Grand Prix is one of F1’s most high-octane weekends, and for the first time this year it will host a Sprint race. Taking place on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – a track famous for huge braking zones, fearless overtakes and the legendary "Wall of Champions" – the race has delivered some of F1’s most chaotic and iconic moments.

Lewis Hamilton shares the record for the most F1 wins in Canada with Michael Schumacher, while Max Verstappen has dominated the modern era at the circuit with victories from 2022-24.

05 Silverstone – July 3-5, 2026

Max Verstappen won the first-ever Sprint race at Silverstone in 2021 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

July 3 – Sprint Qualifying

July 4 – Sprint Race

Silverstone has become a proper Sprint race battleground, first launching Formula One’s brand-new format in 2021 – when Max Verstappen charged past Lewis Hamilton to win the inaugural flat-out Saturday showdown.

The iconic British circuit returns to the sprint calendar in 2026, bringing even more high-speed chaos, wheel-to-wheel action and massive home-crowd energy to one of F1’s fastest tracks.

06 Zandvoort – August 21-23, 2026

The 'Orange Army' will witness their first home Sprint race in 2026 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

August 21 – Sprint Qualifying

August 22 – Sprint Race

Zandvoort will host an F1 sprint race for the first time in 2026, adding even more intensity to one of the loudest and most electric weekends on the calendar. The tight, banked seaside circuit has become synonymous with Max Verstappen and the sea of orange-clad fans that flood the Dutch Grand Prix every year, turning the track into a full-throttle home festival for the four-time world champion.

Verstappen dominated the event after F1’s return to Zandvoort in 2021, winning three consecutive races from 2021-23, while Isack Hadjar became the fifth youngest podium finisher in history when he came third there in 2025.

07 Singapore – October 9-11, 2026

Sparks could fly at the first-ever Sprint in Singapore © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

October 9 – Sprint Qualifying

October 10 – Sprint Race

Singapore is another first-timer on the Sprint calendar this year. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is already legendary for its punishing heat and spectacular night-race backdrop – delivering races that regularly push drivers to their physical limit. It's produced some of Formula 1’s most unforgettable under-the-lights moments since joining the calendar in 2008, and this year will get the added spice of a Sprint.