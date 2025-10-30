Lindsey Vonn: 7 surprising details behind the alpine legend

In October 2025, ahead of the new alpine ski season - which could potentially include a trip to a certain Italian ski resort in February - Vonn appeared on the cover of prestigious US news weekly, Time Magazine.

, she discussed the challenges of her surprise comeback to competitive alpine skiing in 2024, her motivation and her hopes for the future, saying: "At 41, I’m still chasing dreams, still pushing limits, still believing in what’s possible. My hope is that anyone reading this remembers: never give up on yourself. Never stop dreaming."