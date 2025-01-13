Lindsey Vonn's comeback timeline: One fearless turn after another

Wintersports
When Lindsey Vonn lined up as No. 31 on the Super-G start list in St Anton, Austria, all eyes were on her again – even though she was starting far behind the race favorites. How close to the podium could she get? Had she recovered from the previous day's downhill race? But there it was again: Vonn unleashed strong, aggressive turns, attacking the course with the same confidence and coolness that defined her career. It was only her third World Cup race since her Alpine World Cup comeback in December, and she was already within touching distance of the podium.
01
St Anton: 4th place in Super-G – getting closer to the podium
On Sunday, January 11 in St Anton, Vonn achieved an impressive fourth-place finish in the Super-G, finishing just 1.24s behind the winner; fellow American Lauren Macuga, who claimed her first World Cup win. Austria’s Stephanie Venier and Italy’s Federica Brignone completed the podium.
Now I just have to get that last 10-15 percent that I know I can get to.
"It was a really good step forward," Vonn said. "I was a little bit more active today, but the conditions weren't easy. I made some pretty big mistakes, so to be fourth is something I am really proud of. I am also really proud of my teammate Lauren." Vonn added looking forward to the next race: "My equipment is getting better every day, my confidence is there. Now I just have to get that last 10-15% that I know I can get to."
02
St. Anton: Downhill – 6th place – impressing the ski world
The previous day, Vonn placed sixth in the downhill at St Anton, her first World Cup downhill in nearly six years. She finished behind Italy's Federica Brignone, Swiss newcomer Malorie Blanc, and Czech star Ester Ledecká, showing both skill and determination.
"I know I could be faster, but for my first downhill race in six years, it was a pretty good start," Vonn remarked. "I know I feel good sometimes in training, but I've been really slow sometimes and really fast in others. It was fun. I love being back in the start. I feel a little bit more confident and comfortable in downhill than I do in Super-G, and I know this hill really well."
03
St Moritz: The return into the top – still hungry
In December, Vonn finished 14th in the Super-G in St Moritz, Switzerland in her first FIS Alpine World Cup race in nearly six years. Crossing the finish line in 1m 16.36s, she was just 1.18s behind the winner, Cornelia Hütter of Austria. "It was fun. I love being back in the start. I feel a little bit more confident and comfortable in downhill than I do in Super-G," Vonn noted.
04
Beaver Creek – a step forward
During her training runs in Beaver Creek, Vonn showed consistent improvements, demonstrating increased confidence and speed. Her training performances drew attention and praise from both fans and experts alike.
05
November 2024: Rumors to reality
When Vonn hinted at a return on social media in November with the post, "Well, it’s off to Colorado… I hope the US Ski Team uniform still fits," reactions were mixed. Some questioned whether she could compete again at the highest level at 40, especially after her knee surgery. However, her results are proving her commitment and capability.
06
Summer 2024: Hard work and preparation
Throughout the summer, Vonn was seen training hard, dedicating herself to fitness and on-snow preparation. Her efforts included working with top trainers to rebuild strength and confidence on the slopes.
07
April 2024: Knee surgery – a pivotal moment
In April 2024, Vonn underwent partial knee replacement surgery, a crucial step in her comeback journey. The procedure allowed her to ski without chronic pain for the first time in years, setting the stage for her remarkable return to competitive skiing.