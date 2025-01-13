Lindsey Vonn's comeback timeline: One fearless turn after another

When

lined up as No. 31 on the Super-G start list in St Anton, Austria, all eyes were on her again – even though she was starting far behind the race favorites. How close to the podium could she get? Had she recovered from the previous day's downhill race? But there it was again: Vonn unleashed strong, aggressive turns, attacking the course with the same confidence and coolness that defined her career. It was only her third World Cup race since

in December, and she was already within touching distance of the podium.