The Florida dance scene fueling Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

Dancers from Florida know they are built different. You see krankin', jooking, stickin', and more effortless grooving to a perfect, high-octane bass, and know exactly where it came from. From Tallahassee down to Miami, back to Orlando, and everywhere in between, Floridians have perfected a distinctive style of dance, transforming movement into a language of expression while establishing a rhythm uniquely their own.

On Sept. 19, the 2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final lands in Tampa. While the class of contenders represents cities from coast to coast, the stage stands on competitiveness and community, fortified in the Florida sun. This spirited energy is not something manufactured or a lesson that can be taught at any studio. Whether they found their footing in the classroom or the club, the dancers themselves can vouch that vigor comes from within.

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Rich in culture and diversity, the Sunshine State is not exempt from mythological lore and mainstream depictions that don't always showcase the roots beyond the palm trees. Still, Floridians hold deep pride in their hometowns and refuse to be confined. In the world of dance, performers use their talents and creativity to stand as a source of recognition and inspiration, bringing identity and character beyond Florida streets, beach towns and nightclubs into the world.

Marlee Hightower competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier in Tampa © Daniel Zuliani / Red Bull Content Pool

Few know this better than Crystal Jackson Singletary, a Tampa native who has now worked with the likes of Chris Brown, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Doechii.

"It's just in the blood," described Singletary, speaking of the vibrant street scene where people who do not dance professionally are just as passionate as performers whose livelihoods rely on freestyles and eight-counts.

Growing up dancing in Florida was the catalyst for Singletary's own career. In early childhood, the "movement artist" was enrolled in combo classes geared toward teaching small children the fundamentals in various styles including ballet, tap and jazz. She continued and advanced from rudimentary lessons to performing arts schools in her secondary education before taking the big leap to the commercial dance industry.

Combined skill and sincerity have elevated her platform globally, and while her deliberate yet fluid dance style and creative ingenuity are key, her distinctive creativity is Tampa-made.

"I think I just try, especially the older I get and the more I'm working in this industry, to be as authentic as possible," Singletary remarked. "I try not to code-switch with my personality, but also with my dance. It could be very easy to go in these auditions and see that everybody's doing one thing. So it's like, maybe I should do that thing because that'll get me the job. I think I'm at the point where I know I didn't grow up like that. I know I didn't get raised in Florida like that, to switch up who I really am. I think more than anything, I carry that authenticity with me and then show up as my best self every time."

Tyler competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in D.C., 2021 © Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

And she is not alone. Fellow dancers Amari Marshall, Marlee Hightower and Singletary's partner, who is recognized under his artistic identity Tyler D. Creator, have all evolved from their Florida home bases to influence various areas of dance and movement.

"I kind of always look toward my forebears a lot," shared Tyler D. Creator as he reflected on his unique path to the professional circuit. "There's this lady named Lisa 'L-Boogie' Bauford, I grew up watching her and others. One thing about her was that whenever she would dance, it didn't matter whether you were across the room or right next to her, she would get you to dance. That was her whole thing about just bringing people in through just being a great dancer, but also more than that, just a great person. I really honor that and studied that and wanted to be that kind of person whenever I went out to Los Angeles or around the world, whether it be teaching, battling or judging. I'm always trying to bring an energy that is welcoming. That's how I honor that legacy of Florida."

Representing St. Petersburg, Florida, Tyler D. Creator began dancing in church before getting more involved while in high school. Starting with breaking but eventually moving to popping and then learning disciplines including ballet and modern, he found his crew, and from there the course was charted.

"I kept doing that all throughout high school and then after high school, started getting into choreography and that's when I met Crystal and then we started our relationship and she went to LA and then I shortly followed after. Now, I do commercial choreography and [more]," reflected the performer. His résumé includes working with Kendrick Lamar, Giveon, The Jacksons, Kirk Franklin and more.

Marshall, also known as AmariMonster, has served as Beyoncé's co-dance captain, shining as a contributing choreographer and dancer for the Renaissance World Tour. She has also collaborated with musicians including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and choreographed for the likes of Pharrell, J Balvin and Janet Jackson. Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, she has previously described how her entire family is connected through dance and finding mentorship from the late Kavin Grant, the founder of the dance production company "A Rhythm Nation," aka ARN.

Marlee Hightower at Red Bull Dance Your Style USA National Final 2025 © Jonnelle Monzon / Red Bull Content Pool

Hightower's journey toward distinction began before she could walk. Finding joy in dancing as a baby, her mother signed her up for combination classes at three years old where she exhibited a mature seriousness, setting her apart. Bringing Orlando, Florida, into the conversation, the professional dancer and choreographer found her footing in hip-hop dance and made history with Studio One Young Beast Society on the competitive America's Got Talent series. In her career, she has worked on national commercials and videos for companies such as Samsung, Mattel, TJ Maxx and Puma.

United by their passion and proficiency, all four will bring their idiosyncratic approach to the craft back home at the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals. From hosting and teaching to performing and competing, the opportunity is met with excitement shaped by the environment.

"It's very community-driven. We have quite a lot of where people come and they're like, 'We just feel like this is home for us too,'" describes Singletary.

"Florida battles hard," reminds Tyler D. Creator, adding, "But we love harder."