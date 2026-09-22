Lucia in GTA 6: Her story, personality and role explained

When GTA 6 is released in November, the new open-world game will feature two protagonists. This marks a first for the series because Lucia Caminos is the first female lead character in the history of Grand Theft Auto. Her story begins behind bars and leads straight into one of the most ambitious storylines Rockstar Games have ever told. We’ve gathered all the confirmed facts about Lucia for you, including what sets her apart from Claude, Niko Bellic, Trevor, Tommy Vercetti et al.

01 Who is Lucia Caminos in GTA 6?

Lucia appreciates a good tune © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Lucia Caminos is one of the two main characters in GTA 6 , alongside Jason Duval. On the official GTA VI website, Rockstar describe her in her own words: “The only thing that matters is who you know and what you’ve got.” The sentence neatly sums up her attitude: pragmatic, distrustful and always looking out for her own interests.

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Lucia grew up in the care of her mother, who originally came from Liberty City and dreamed of a better life there. Lucia now wants to make that dream a reality herself, though not through luck or chance, but through carefully calculated decisions. Rockstar officially describe her as follows: “More than anything else, Lucia wants the good life her mother has been dreaming of since her days in Liberty City. But rather than relying on half-baked fantasies, Lucia takes matters into her own hands.”

Fact Details Full name Lucia Caminos Game GTA 6 Role Protagonist Partner Jason Duval Location Leonida / Vice City Status at start Released from prison Voice actress Not officially confirmed

02 Lucia’s journey from prison to Vice City

Lucia will be a key part of the GTA 6 story © Rockstar Games

Rockstar have revealed some details about Lucia’s backstory. According to them, Lucia’s father taught her how to fight as soon as she could walk. That early influence runs through her life and helps explain why, even as an adult, she will stand up for her family without compromise.

It was precisely this dedication to her family that ultimately landed her in Leonida Penitentiary. GTA 6 therefore begins with her release from prison. She leaves determined never to make impulsive mistakes again and to plan her next moves far more carefully than she did in the past.

During her time in prison, she was also in contact with a probation officer named Stefanie, who was responsible for Lucia’s case while she was incarcerated. Rockstar have not yet officially confirmed any further details about the exact offense that led to her conviction.

03 Lucia and Jason: GTA 6’s Bonnie and Clyde partnership

It’s up to you to decide whether Lucia and Jason will become a couple © Rockstar Games

Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval are at the heart of GTA 6. The story follows the pattern of a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde tale: what should have been a simple heist goes wrong and draws the duo into a statewide conspiracy spanning the length and breadth of Leonida. According to Rockstar’s official story description, both know from the outset that the odds are stacked against them, but decide to find a way out together nonetheless.

What makes the story particularly intriguing is that whether their initial attraction develops into a romance depends on the choices you make as the game progresses. You can also play Lucia and Jason as a purely platonic gangster duo if you prefer. According to Rockstar, how close their relationship ultimately becomes will influence both the course of the story and its ending. This gives the relationship a depth that has not been seen in a GTA title before.

04 Lucia’s appearance, customisation and personality

Visually, Lucia has so far mostly been shown with a full head of hair and a high ponytail, but in the finished game she can be customized just like previous GTA protagonists. Recent screenshots from Rockstar Games show her with visible tattoos on her arms and face, as well as a variety of eye-catching piercings. Rockstar have significantly expanded the scope for appearance customization with the character editor and have already dropped some hints in the ‘Extended Look’ feature : diet, exercise habits and lifestyle are set to be directly reflected in the faces and bodies of Lucia and Jason.

Lucia hits the gym with headphones on © Rockstar Games Lucia indulges in some self-care © Rockstar Games

Official artwork also shows an ankle bracelet on Lucia. This suggests that she's newly on parole at the start of the game and that her range of movement may initially be restricted, similar to how Rockstar has gradually opened up the game world in previous installments. However, this mechanic has not yet been officially confirmed.

In terms of personality, they describe Lucia as intelligent, suspicious and strategic. She doesn't act impulsively, but thinks in terms of long-term goals and has learned from her past mistakes. According to the developers, it's precisely this combination of strategic thinking and toughness that's intended to give her a particularly multi-faceted personality.

05 Lucia’s voice actor: the latest rumours

Rockstar Games have not yet officially confirmed Lucia’s voice actor or motion-capture performer. The name Manni L. Perez has been circulating in the fan community for some time, however. She's an American actress of Cuban descent, and has appeared in series such as Blindspot, Law & Order and Jessica Jones, among others. The speculation is based on visual similarities to the character model, as well as voice comparisons from the second trailer.

Lucia and Jason enjoying the view of Vice City © Rockstar Games

Before Perez, other names had already been mentioned, including Alexandra Echavarri and Leslie Lluvet, both of whom turned out to be false leads. Echavarri has since publicly confirmed that she only voiced the supporting character Lupe in GTA Online. Until Rockstar officially announces the cast, the identity of Lucia’s voice and motion-capture performer will therefore remain a matter of speculation.

06 Lucia in GTA 6 gameplay

Lucia is playable throughout the entire Grand Theft Auto VI campaign and can be swapped with Jason at any time. If both characters are in the same scene, for example in the same car, the switch happens immediately – for instance, from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat. If Lucia and Jason are traveling separately, the switch takes a few seconds, as it did in GTA 5, and is accompanied by a transition animation.

Lucia and Jason don’t hold back © Rockstar Games

The Extended Look, shown on August 27, 2026, offered the first glimpse of how Lucia actually handles. Her interactions with NPCs are reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2: a trigger button allows players to address or assess passers-by specifically. Rockstar has not yet revealed exactly how much her gameplay differs from Jason’s in a direct comparison, for example in terms of abilities or special moves.

07 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.