Jason’s Dinka Enduro military motorcycle and Crest kayak : You can find both of Jason’s safehouse vehicles just outside or underneath his house, which you’ll visit as part of the game’s first chapter. These can only be used during Chapter 1.

Goodtime Gear : You can buy this Vice City merchandise from the Wonder Whale store in Key Lento. Its location can be found on your map by going into the ‘Souvenir & Swimwear’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index.

Ganado retro build : Can be obtained from the Coastal Auto Care in Key Lento. It’s an upgraded version of Jason’s Vapid Ganado and is completely free to get. Its exact location can be found on your map by going into the ‘Mod Shops’ section of the ‘Vehicle’ category on your map’s location index.

Jason’s personalised weapon variants : Jason’s can be found in the ‘Variants’ tab of the weapon locker at Ammu-Nation. For Jason, this is a Girardi ES9 pistol.

One-Eyed Willie's Vehicle Mod Shop : This is unlocked early in Chapter 1 and can be found in the Lake Leonida area. Use the ‘Mod Shops’ section of the ‘Vehicle category’ on your map’s location index.

Rideout Customs : Found in Crosstown. Use the ‘Mod Shops’ section of the ‘Vehicle category’ on your map’s location index.

Stock 305 Clothing : Use the ‘Casual & Street’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index.

Sara’s Unisex Salon : The Salon can be found in Hamlet after you’ve discovered Vice City. If you need help pinpointing its location, you can find it in the ‘Hair & Beauty’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index.

Electric Fang Tattoo Parlour : Use the ‘Tattoos’ section of the ‘Style’ category on your map’s location index to find this tattoo parlour in Stockyard.