Cheats and codes are back in GTA 6 . Every fan of the series knows that the cheats are almost equally important for the gameplay experience as the gameplay and soundtrack are. But this time around, the system comes with a twist nobody saw coming: you have to earn them.

In GTA 6, cheat codes only work after you've beaten the main story, and every single one is tied to its own in-game challenge. Here's the complete list of all 61 GTA 6 cheats, the button combinations for PS5 and Xbox, every unlock requirement and the answer to the big question: what happened to the phone numbers we used to dial in previous games?

Cheats are part of the gamplay joy... but you have to earn them © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

01 Cheats in GTA 6 and how they work

So you pumped over 200Gb on your hard drive and are ready to head to Vice City. Good for you! If you've loaded up GTA 6 on day one and tried to punch in the good old money code, you'll have noticed: nothing happens. That's not your thumbs failing you. In GTA 6, cheats stay locked until you've finished the entire main story . Yes, all 91 missions of it. That's a sharp break with tradition. In GTA 5 and pretty much every GTA before it, you could start causing chaos from the first minute of a fresh save.

Rockstar's reasoning seems clear: your first trip through Leonida is meant to be played straight, without tanks falling from the sky. Once the credits have rolled, a new Cheats tab shows up in the Progress menu . That's where you can see every cheat and what you still need to do to unlock it.

Because finishing the story isn't the only hurdle. Almost every cheat has its own challenge attached. Want infinite ammo? Grab 25 silver medals at the shooting ranges. Want a golden movie filter? Spend four hours holding hands with your partner. Probably the most wholesome unlock requirement in GTA history. The good news: The game counts what you've already done, so if you've been blowing up cars all story long, some cheats might be ready the moment the credits roll.

One big catch before you go wild: Once you use a cheat, you can't save your game anymore. Cheats also switch off trophies and achievements. So no shortcuts through side missions or challenges. Save first, then let the chaos reign.

IN GTA 6 you need to finish a story before unlocking cheats © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

02 How to enter cheats on PS5 and Xbox

The input method is the same on both consoles, only the button names differ. GTA 6 cheats run through your in-game phone, and all codes use only the D-pad. That means every combination in this guide works identically on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

PS5 : Press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. Hold L1, press R1, then enter the D-pad sequence.

Xbox Series X/S : Press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. Hold LB, press RB, then enter the D-pad sequence.

Our tip: Some codes look almost identical. Attack Force, Exploding Balls and Vehicle Force differ by just one or two inputs. Take your time, because one wrong press and you'll get a different cheat or none at all.

Also good to know: The codes follow patterns. Vehicle spawns start with Left, Up, Right, Down. The ammo cheats share the opening Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up. Learn the opening, and you only need to memorise the last few presses. Or… just bookmark this story and come back every time you need support . But first we need to answer the one question weighing on our minds.

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03 GTA 6 cheat phone numbers: Do they exist?

The short answer: No, at least not that anyone has found. In GTA 4 and GTA 5 you could dial numbers into your phone to spawn a Buzzard or make yourself invincible. In GTA 6, the phone is still your gateway to cheats, but you don't dial anything. You use the button combination instead.

So if you stumble across lists of 'GTA 6 cheat phone numbers' starting with 1-999: those are GTA 5 codes with a new label slapped on. Dial them in Vice City and your phone will just stare back at you.

Some cheats let you change the colours and weather of Vice City © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

04 Quick wins: Cheats you unlock by finishing the story

GTA 6 offers a total of four cheats that need nothing more than the end credits. These are ready to go right after the final mission:

Cheat Effect Code (PS5 & Xbox) $250,000 Instantly gives you $250,000 Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right Unlimited Focus Your Focus never runs out Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right Attack Force Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down Cycle Weather Switches through the weather conditions Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right

The $250,000 code is the only money cheat in GTA 6. Since you can't save after using it, it's more of a fun budget for a wild evening than a way to fund your empire.

There are 10 player cheats that affect Lucia's and Jason's behaviour © Rockstar Games

05 Player cheats in GTA 6

There are 10 cheats that make Jason and Lucia tougher, faster or simply drunker. Codes marked ‘TBA’ haven't been discovered yet, though they were already confirmed:

Cheat Effect Code (PS5 & Xbox) How to unlock $250,000 Instantly gives you $250,000 Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right Finish the story Drunk Makes you and your partner instantly drunk TBA Spend $2,500 on alcohol Raise Heat Level Raises your heat level across the map Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up Lose a 3-star Wanted level 25 times Raise Wanted Level Raises your Wanted level across the map Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up Lose a 3-star Wanted level 50 times Unlimited Focus Focus never runs out Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right Finish the story No Fall Damage Makes you immune to fall damage TBA Survive a 40ft freefall 20 times Parachute Adds a parachute to your loadout TBA Complete 50 skydives or BASE jumps from 300ft or higher Body Armor Adds body armour to your loadout Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down Complete 100 workouts Repair Vehicle Fully repairs your current vehicle TBA Finish 1st in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club and Boone Speedway Unlimited Nitrous Nitrous and fuel never run out TBA Complete 50 stunt jumps

For gun-fight lovers, an array of cheats will make your gameplay more fun © Rockstar Games

06 Combat cheats for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI offers a total of 11 cheats for anyone who likes to bring a gun to a fist fight. Good to know: The shooting range cheats build on each other – bronze gets you Max Ammo, silver Infinite Ammo, gold No Reload.

Cheat Effect Code (PS5 & Xbox) How to unlock Max Ammo Fills all ammo to maximum Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left Win 25 bronze medals or better at shooting ranges Infinite Ammo Ammo never runs out Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down Win 25 silver medals or better at shooting ranges No Reload Infinite ammo with no need to reload Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up Win 25 gold medals at shooting ranges All Explosive Weapons Adds all explosive weapons with full ammo TBA Throw 100 grenades Incendiary Ammo All ammo is incendiary TBA Burn 100 enemies with fire damage Exploding Bottles Bottles explode when damaged TBA Throw 100 Molotovs Explosive Shotgun Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw firing explosive shells TBA Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage Hauners H-AT Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout TBA Blow up 100 vehicles Attack Force Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down Finish the story Exploding Balls Sports balls explode on impact Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage Vehicle Force Vehicle collisions launch targets Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down Kill 25 enemies with a vehicle

Unlock a range of vehicles with GTA 6's cheats © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

07 Vehicle spawn cheats and codes in GTA 6

Let's admit it, we all love those GTA cheats that give you access to a tank, jet or any other vehicle . Thankfully, these are back with GTA 6 and bigger than ever before. Twenty-one rides on demand, from a humble BMX to a fighter jet. Most are tied to the challenge categories in the Progress menu – five completed challenges in a category unlock one vehicle, all challenges in that category unlock a bigger one. And yes, one of them is an inflatable flamingo. It's Vice City, what did you expect?

Vehicle Code (PS5 & Xbox) How to unlock Interstate Ambulance TBA Discover it in the Progress menu Airboat 09 TBA Complete 5 survival challenges Bravado Banshee TBA Complete all combat challenges Tuff BMX TBA Complete 5 fitness challenges Maibatsu Boomazoom Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left Complete 5 shopping challenges Nagasaki Carbon RS TBA Complete all exploration challenges 65 Vapid Dominator TBA Complete all fitness challenges Progen Emerus TBA Complete all vehicle challenges Inflatable Flamingo TBA Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos MTL Pumper Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up Discover it in the Progress menu Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi TBA Complete 5 sports challenges Hauners P-996 Lazer TBA Complete all challenges HVY Bulldozer Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down Discover it in the Progress menu Lapwing Mallard TBA Complete 5 vehicle challenges Brimstone Golfer TBA Complete all sports challenges Hauners Rhino Tank TBA Complete all survival challenges Maibatsu Sanchez TBA Complete 5 criminal challenges Nagasaki Sea Sparrow TBA Complete 5 exploration challenges Speeder 700 GT TBA Complete 5 combat challenges Truffade Thrax TBA Complete all shopping challenges Western Zombie Bobber TBA Complete all criminal challenges

The Hauners P-996 Lazer is the ultimate reward – you only get the jet once you've cleared every single challenge in the game.

Change the time, change the date, change the weather... yes, you can! © Rockstar Games

08 Environment cheats in GTA 6

Three cheats to bend time, space and weather in Leonida. For the time cheats, keep an eye out for collectible watches.

Cheat Effect Code (PS5 & Xbox) How to unlock Move Time Forward Moves the time of day forward TBA Find 10 collectible watches Pause Time of Day Freezes the current time of day TBA Find 20 collectible watches Cycle Weather Switches through the weather conditions Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right Finish the story

Indulge your inner artist with screen filter cheats © Rockstar Games/Take-Two

09 Screen filter cheats

This is the biggest category, and the one for photo mode fans and content creators. Sixteen filters turn Vice City into anything from a pixel art game to a hellscape. If you want to channel your inner photographer or filmmaker, these are for you. The unlock requirements are a wild mix – some reward hours spent with your partner, others ask you to survive a 6-star Wanted level. (Spoiler: This is one hell of a challenge – the Wanted level, not the quality time between Lucia and Jason.)

Filter Effect Code (PS5 & Xbox) How to unlock Golden Hour Golden filter with widescreen aspect ratio TBA Spend 4 hours holding hands Powdered Sugar Turns the world white with sparkling highlights TBA Scan all space debris with WAiNK Pinhole Pinhole camera filter TBA Clear 25 gang operations with your partner Neon Jungle Neon highlights across the world TBA Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles Yesteryear Black-and-white CRT TV filter TBA Discover the Ridgway Cataclysm Fills the world with murky smoke Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu Videotape Videotape-style filter TBA Complete 50 activities with your partner Dark Mirror Flips the world upside down and turns it black TBA Make $500,000 selling vehicles Migraine Blurred, distorted filter TBA Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted level Dollhouse Vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right Spend 8 hours with your partner Bubblegum Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights TBA Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos Fast Forward Motion blur and faster cloud movement TBA Complete 50 meditations Fisheye Fisheye filter TBA Catch 100 fish Faded Glory Colour CRT TV filter Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right Rob 50 stores with your partner Pixel Art Pixelated filter TBA Make $250,000 selling collectibles Hellscape Turns the world red and orange with heat haze TBA Steal 100 cop vehicles

10 FAQs: GTA 6 cheats

Answers to frequently asked questions Can you use cheats during the GTA 6 story? No. Cheats only become available once you've finished the main story. Before that, codes simply do nothing. How many cheats are there in GTA 6? 61 in total: 10 player cheats, 11 combat cheats, 21 vehicle spawns, 3 environment cheats and 16 screen filters. What's the GTA 6 money cheat? Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right gives you $250,000. You unlock it by finishing the story. It's the only money cheat in the game. Are there GTA 6 cheat phone numbers? No phone number cheats are known so far. You open your phone, but enter the code with L1 + R1 (PS5) or LB + RB (Xbox) and the D-pad. Are the codes different on PS5 and Xbox? No. All codes use only the D-pad, so the sequences are identical. Only the activation buttons differ: L1 + R1 on PS5, LB + RB on Xbox. Do cheats disable trophies and achievements? Yes. Using a cheat switches off trophies and achievements, and you also can't save anymore. Are there GTA 6 cheats for PC? Not yet. GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only, so there are no PC cheats for now. Do cheats work in GTA 6 Online? Cheats are a single-player feature and only work in the story mode.

11 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He's previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.