Meet Haley Adams and her steady rise in functional fitness

Yeah. Well, I was getting really burnt out. I guess at this time I was 22 and I'd been doing it for a while already and I was really burnt out. Mentally I'm so hard on myself, but I was very, very hard on myself back then. I was also struggling with some eating issues. I was very, very tiny. And I was seriously hating the gym. I was not a good person, just having a really hard time. I just felt like I truly had never gotten to live my whole life. I had just been doing something and working so hard – sure, I'd take a little vacation here or there, but never truly just gotten to live life for a little bit. And after talking with quite a few people, it sounded like it was going to be the right choice for me, even though I did not want to do it at the time. But if I wanted to keep competing, they were like: “You should really try to take the year off.” And it ended up being one of the best things I've done because I had such an amazing year, truly. I was just so burnt out and needed a break.