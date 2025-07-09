HiTech brings Detroit’s Ghettotech to new heights

“The first concert I ever went to was at the Majestic, seeing XXXtenacion. Playing there is full circle.”

I’m on a call with Melly, ⅓ of Hi Tech, as he sits in a hotel in Denmark. The night before he and the rest of the crew played at Roskilde Festival with the likes of BIGXTHAPLUG, Nine Inch Nails, and Tyla - major for a group that released their debut EP only three years ago. We’re chatting about their upcoming hometown stop in Detroit to headline Red Bull’s USA debut of their B2B concept, previously landing in Cologne, Paris and Ghent.

In the time in between now and then, they’ve experienced a meteoric rise that could only be described as a perfect storm. As HiTech ran the gamut of Detroit’s fertile DIY scene, the world started to lean towards a more high paced sound. Tiktok edits pitched up tracks and frantic dance trends ruled the net endearing Gen Z listeners to a more electronic oriented sound. Enter the crew’s signature blend of expressive rap, hard techno, booty bass, and rawness. As Melly says, “It’s just pure energy.”

The trio has taken much influence from the harbingers of Detroit’s Ghettotech sound that have come before them. DJ Godfather, DJ Assault, Mr. De’; like many native Detroiters, they grew up hearing songs like A** and Ti**ies and S*x on the Beach at neighborhood functions and on the radio. Respectability aside, the pursuit of a good time is integral to Detroiters. From block parties to impromptu DJ sets at restaurants and bars, Ghettotech has served as a point of access in a way its direct predecessor, techno, hasn’t quite been able to, making HiTech’s success a celebratory cause for more than just themselves.

Enter Sheefy Mcfly. A true renaissance man, his work as a painter and visual artist has garnered him national attention and acclaim but it’s his work as a bridge from the music legends like Moodymann and DJ Clent that makes him a natural choice for HiTech curation of the Red Bull B2B . Under the pseudonym Edward Elecktro, his release with Mahogani Music perfectly connects two facets of Detroit electronic music.

As a part of the event, Sheefy will go B2B with Paris’s CRYSTALLMESS. Meeting HiTech on a tour date in Europe last year, CRYSTALLMESS represents a new generation of club kid, shirking rules and conventions around dance music for the sake of a no limits carry. She matches HiTech bar for bar in energy and authenticity, overlapping their techno sensibilities with her own Afro-rhythmic flair.

Rounding out the lineup, HiTech reaches down south for Atlanta legend DJ Swamp Izzo. Somewhere between a rap legend and a consigliere, Swamp Izzo has been a pivotal figure in the careers of Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Future. Touring with Young Money in the 2010’s, he’s paved the way for acts like HiTech to blend MCing, DJing, and pure vibes.

Red Bull B2B event details © Red Bull

Red Bull B2B will take place on the floor of the Majestic Theatre, offering an interactive vibe unusual for the space but perfect for the energy of the four acts. Recently, watching a clip from HiTech performing in Chicago, the way they command the crowd, inviting people to come and dance around the DJ booth seemed like a foreshadowing for the B2B. Something truly bringing together all types of people to experience the vitality and grit of Detroit.

Crowd enjoying the performance © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

HiTech often takes inspiration from their live sets and puts it into their music, capturing the feeling of the night before like pages in a diary. On my call with Melly, he described it as the “afters” for the main event. He often produces on tour, utilizing the flexibility of DAW’s like Ableton to make something on the go, always staying one step ahead. His productions are influenced by hearing a DJ Rashad track on GTA when he was young, playing the station on repeat.

“We want to bring Ghettotech to the future,” he says.

With stamps of approval from the legends before them and an energetic fan base shaking a** at all their shows, it seems HiTech is well on their way to doing just that.