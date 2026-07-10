Iva Jovic’s tennis training builds coordination, strength and endurance
You don’t have to be special or gifted. You just have to be willing to put in the work every single day.
How Iva Jovic got started in tennis
Growing up in Los Angeles, how were you introduced to tennis and how did the sport become something you wanted to pursue?
I started playing tennis accidentally. There were tennis courts in the apartment complex I grew up in and they became an easy way for my parents to keep me and my sister active. The courts had four walls so we were contained, and we’d entertain ourselves with everything from Barbie dolls to soccer balls - all on the court. Eventually, we started playing tennis.
Why daily work is the key to tennis success
How have you been able to have such great success in such a short period of time?
It’s all about the daily work. I think a lot of people think there are secrets - and you can take shortcuts - but it’s literally about putting in the work and being disciplined every single day. It’s very difficult and something I think most people aren’t able to do, but you don’t have to be special or gifted. You just have to be willing to put in the work every single day.
How coordination improves tennis performance
In terms of your success on the court, what role does coordination play?
Coordination is one of the most important elements in tennis. There’s timing, movement and strategy, so building up my muscles in the gym and keeping my ligaments well oiled and strong helps me withstand the load and protects my joints and body from injuries.
Iva Jovic’s favorite tennis training exercises
When it comes to your training, what types of workouts do you focus on?
One of my favorite workouts for movement and coordination is plyometrics. Any jumping, bounding, box jumps, ladder drills - they’re all so important in making yourself more reactive and well-coordinated. I also love reaction drills with tennis balls or BlazePods.
Building strength for power and injury prevention
How important is shoulder strength in your tennis game?
Shoulder strength is so important for the serve. The strength also gives you acceleration on your shots, giving you the penetration and weight behind your ball.
What other exercises do you integrate into your training routine?
It’s super important to be working on your hamstrings, your calves and the backside of your body. I love squats, hip hinges, and RDLs [Romanian Deadlifts]. Single-leg exercises are also really good for improving coordination on open-stance positions.
How Iva Jovic trains for endurance in long matches
Tennis matches can run long and be grueling on the body. How do you train for endurance under fatigue?
We can do intervals with super hard conditioning circuits and then go out on the court and hit tennis balls while we’re in that incredibly fatigued state. Putting yourself in that position in practice is what’s going to prepare you for the match.
Match-day preparation, recovery and mental training
Do you have any specific preparation the day before a match?
The big thing that’s important the day before a match is your hydration and nutrition. You need to ensure internally your body is in an optimum state to compete, and you usually train light the day before so you’re fresh and ready to go come match time.
What role does Red Bull the drink play in your training?
Red Bull is a great tool for me and is a great way for me to pick up my energy. On long training days, you’re in the gym early in the morning until evening. It’s hard to keep your energy and focus up throughout that whole time, so whenever I need an extra boost, Red Bull helps me maintain the focus and intensity so I can get the most out of my training.
What do you do to train for the mental aspects of tennis?
It's a very individualized sport and you don’t know how long you’re going to be out there on the court. Breathing exercises and meditations are helpful, as is conserving your energy. You need to make sure during a tournament there’s as little energy absorbers around you as possible - whether that’s certain activities or people. You need to protect your peace so you can have all your energy stored for the match.
How do you decompress, unwind and restore your mind, body and soul?
It’s one of the most difficult things because as athletes, we’re perfectionists, and we always want to go, go, go. Sometimes it’s almost counter productive to keep going and when you’re exhausted and your mind needs a break. Making sure you have a day in the week you can take off and not think about the court is essential.
Staying motivated and focused on long-term goals
How do you stay disciplined to stay on your workout and training schedule?
Having good people around you is important and also just knowing your purpose. I’m not going to the gym just to go to the gym, I’m going so that I become better and work toward a goal I want to achieve. It’s not easy to show up every day and be consistent, so you have to “pick your hard” a little bit. To be able to train and play the sport I love, no matter how challenging it is, there’s nothing I would rather do.
What are you looking forward to most about your upcoming training?
I play at Wimbledon, it’s a Grand Slam, so it’s where you want to play your best tennis. That’s something my training gears me up for. You don’t have to be in the gym five or six hours every day, but you need to be putting in consistent work each day, and that’s the most important thing.
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