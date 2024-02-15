I would say to always be aware of how you represent yourself at battles, or when you're posting on social media, as you want to represent yourself in a positive way, and everything you do will impact the opportunities that can help you build a good future as a dancer.

The most important thing is to look professional because there are a lot of people who may be following or paying attention to you, and you don’t know if they may be people who can help you build a good career.

You also do have to achieve a lot, train hard, be smart, and don't be shy of using social media to build a following. But also remember that your time is now, so live it. Focus on the present, not just the future, and take and utilize any opportunities that you get now. Then, be ready, sharp and prepared for any positive opportunities that might come your way.