Lil Zoo vs Luigi
B-Boy Lil Zoo takes a look back at his battle against Luigi at the 2018 Red Bull BC One World Final in Zürich.
How has being part of the Red Bull BC One All Stars changed your mindset to your breaking career?
The biggest change is that I'm more responsible. I plan to take better care of my body and stay in shape. I'm also more particular about certain things, like what I choose to post on social media, because now I'm representing a big brand and with this you have to always make sure that you're representing yourself in a good way.
What lessons have you learned that'll help you in the future?
Having met some of the best doctors and teachers for athletes, I’ve been educated with useful information, so I’m no longer just a kid from the streets breaking. Now, for my future, I’m more aware of how to be a top athlete and dancer and this is helping so much for my future plans as a competitive dancer.
What are your future plans as a competitive dancer?
Because I was injured a lot, the first thing on my list is that I want to do a lot of competitions. I'm focusing on achieving a lot more wins and representing in the best way possible. I also have future plans to do projects that I have ideas for.
Lil Zoo vs Philip – round of 8
B-Boys Lil Zoo and Philip face off in a one-on-one battle for a chance to make it to the semi-finals.
Breaking's will debut at the 2024 Games. Is competing there something that's in your mind?
Yes, for sure. My plan is to stay in shape for 2024, as of course I want to try out for the Olympics. I now have access to resources that I can get great training and practice from, so I can now focus completely on preparing for that possible future goal. I plan to stay ready for 2024.
Is there anything outside of competing that you want to do in the future?
I want to support and help train the young, up-and-coming kids who are breaking in Austria and Morocco. I want to share my knowledge and experience with them and help to bring these young B-Boys and B-Girls up to international level. This is one of my biggest future plans that I want to do outside of competing.
Any advice or insights you could give to dancers who might be working to achieve a career in dance?
I would say to always be aware of how you represent yourself at battles, or when you're posting on social media, as you want to represent yourself in a positive way, and everything you do will impact the opportunities that can help you build a good future as a dancer.
The most important thing is to look professional because there are a lot of people who may be following or paying attention to you, and you don’t know if they may be people who can help you build a good career.
You also do have to achieve a lot, train hard, be smart, and don't be shy of using social media to build a following. But also remember that your time is now, so live it. Focus on the present, not just the future, and take and utilize any opportunities that you get now. Then, be ready, sharp and prepared for any positive opportunities that might come your way.