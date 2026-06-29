Madisen Skinner builds power to unleash explosiveness
How Skinner built explosive power
Growing up in Texas, what was your first exposure to volleyball?
Was growing up in an athletic household something that helped you stay disciplined to get to where you are now?
It helped make me very competitive. Anything we did, whether sports or playing games, my family and all my siblings all wanted to win. But when it came to knowing what it was going to take to excel at volleyball, I don’t think we had a lot of those conversations. It was more about showing up every single day as best you can, taking it one day at a time, and wherever that lands you is where you are meant to be.
At what point did you realize you wanted to take volleyball seriously?
I remember being a sophomore in college - whenever I decided to transfer - and having the opportunity to pick any school I wanted to go to, which was not the case when I was first recruited. Realizing people genuinely saw my talent, saw me as a teammate, and wanted me to join their school was a big moment for me. I realized if I invested myself in the sport, I could really make something out of it.
Inside Skinner’s volleyball training routine
In terms of being the best you can be, what does your training routine look like and how does it help you perform at the top of your game?
It’s a lot of lower body strength and stability training. I lift three to four times per week, so making sure I’m strong and stable allows me to be explosive. I know I can jump as high as I want to, but if I don’t have the right mechanics to manage myself and the strength to withstand the load, it’s not going to last. Right now, the focus is on my plyometrics, making sure I’m landing correctly and building as much muscle in my legs, core and glutes as I can.
Why explosive power matters in volleyball
So is your explosiveness directly tied to your power?
Absolutely, and I can tell when I haven’t been lifting. If there’s a stint where we’re playing a lot of matches and not loading ourselves in the weight room, I don’t feel as explosive, and it’s definitely important for me to feel strong whenever I’m jumping and training as much as I am.
You have an incredible 40” vertical. How has that helped you become elite at your position and at volleyball in general?
The Lord has blessed me with very athletic parents which I’m super grateful for. But I also pride myself in the way I eat, train, sleep and take care of the things I can control. All of these things allow me to do what I do to the best of my ability.
What type of training is key to elevating your overall fitness?
A big focus for me right now is isometric exercises and being able to be in a position like a squat or single leg for a long period of time and adding weight to it. We do jump training, but for the most part, our jump training is what we’re doing on the court. We then use time in the weight room to get stronger and take care of our muscles to ensure we can manage the load. Just being able to be stable helps so much with my landing mechanics and prevents me from getting injured.
Recovery, nutrition and injury prevention
How do you incorporate Red Bull into your workout routine?
I typically drink it during the middle of practice. We usually start out with more controlled drills of peppering and some over-the-net stuff that’s a little slower paced. After about 2 hours or so, we separate into sixes, which is when the big heavy load starts to hit. That’s when I crack open a can of Red Bull, and it’s honestly the best part of my day. It’s so refreshing and gives me that last final push I need to get through sixes and perform at a high level.
How does your pre-match routine differ from your post-match routine in terms of recovery and injury prevention?
Pre-match is centered around sleep and fueling. I do a lot of band work and activation work before I get on the court to make sure my muscles are turned on and ready to fire. Post-match is a lot of stretching and treatment with my trainer and whatever I can do on my own like contrast therapy, sauna, red light, and using Normatec boots. I basically have my own wellness studio at my house that I’ve built over the years, which is great.
What’s next for Skinner
What are you most excited about your upcoming fitness goals?
I recently transitioned from my Austin club gym to the National team gym. With that comes a different strength coach, who has her own individualized plan with different exercises. The weight room can be mundane at times, so having someone come in and challenge me with new exercises really excites me.