Madisen Skinner builds power to unleash explosiveness

A big focus for me right now is isometric exercises and being able to be in a position like a squat or single leg for a long period of time and adding weight to it. We do jump training, but for the most part, our jump training is what we’re doing on the court. We then use time in the weight room to get stronger and take care of our muscles to ensure we can manage the load. Just being able to be stable helps so much with my landing mechanics and prevents me from getting injured.