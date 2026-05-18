5 key takeaways from Max Verstappen's 24h Nürburgring debut

A sold-out crowd watched Max Verstappen come within hours of winning the 24 Hours of Nürburgring – one of endurance racing’s most demanding events – before his #3 Mercedes-AMG was sidelined by mechanical failure as the race neared its finish.

Held around the iconic Nordschleife circuit in Germany, it is widely regarded as one of motorsport’s toughest races, combining 24 hours of racing with changing weather, night running and constant multi-class traffic across the daunting 25km circuit known as the ‘Green Hell’. With this year’s event attracting unprecedented attention for Verstappen’s much-hyped debut – with a sell-out crowd and huge global interest – here are the key takeaways from the race.

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01 Versatile Verstappen makes instant impact

For Verstappen, the 24h Nürburgring was much more than a side project. Having long spoken about his passion for endurance racing, his much-hyped debut at the Nordschleife was the clearest sign yet of his desire to test himself across different disciplines.

His arrival brought huge global attention to the event, elevating interest well beyond endurance racing’s usual audience.

Verstappen quickly got to grips with the unique circuit and conditions © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation What I like about GT3 racing is the competition and that in an endurance race you alternate with your team-mates Max Verstappen

But could a four-time Formula One world champion immediately adapt to one of endurance racing’s toughest challenges? He answered that quickly, establishing himself as one of the fastest and most composed drivers in the field.

After an early scare when he clipped a bump and slid onto the grass, he settled into an impressive rhythm, producing decisive overtakes, managing traffic superbly, and repeatedly hauling the #3 Mercedes-AMG into the fight for the lead.

"What I like about GT3 racing is the competition and the fact that in an endurance race you alternate with your team-mates," said Verstappen during one of his breaks. "At the 24h Nürburgring, the track is also super demanding, so it is simply a good combination."

02 Team Verstappen – a shared effort

While Verstappen inevitably attracted the headlines, the race itself was a world away from his usual single-seater drives – instead, it was a collective effort from one of the strongest line-ups on the grid. Experienced endurance racers Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer all played major roles in keeping the #3 Mercedes-AMG consistently at the sharp end across nearly an entire day of racing.

Max Verstappen and Dani Juncadella deep in discussion ahead of the race © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Lucas Auer prepares for his next shift at the wheel © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Jules Gounon has competed in some of the world’s toughest GT races © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool The four drivers switched shifts multiple times over 24 hours © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The quartet avoided the major mistakes and incidents that often define this race while maintaining a strong pace through changing weather and dense traffic. Whether it was Juncadella steadying difficult stints, Gounon keeping the car in contention or Auer recovering positions, the #3 crew spent much of the race either leading outright or within striking distance of the front.

03 Verstappen's overnight heroics

Perhaps the most exciting phase of the race came overnight, when the Nordschleife famously becomes even more intimidating under darkness and colder track conditions. It was during this period that Verstappen arguably delivered his strongest contribution, taking the fight directly to their fellow Mercedes-AMG team, who were the eventual winners, in a tense battle for the lead.

Verstappen did his best work in the dark © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Around 1.30am local time, Verstappen made a decisive move on Maro Engel to move the #3 car into first place, with the German briefly running onto the grass as the pair battled through traffic. Verstappen then stayed in for a gutsy double stint, helping establish a small but valuable advantage before handing the car over to his team-mates. By Sunday morning, the #3 entry had become the clear benchmark at the front of the field.

04 Three hours from glory – so close, yet so far

With less than four hours remaining, the #3 Mercedes-AMG looked firmly on course for victory. The car held a lead of around five minutes and had controlled much of the race thanks to a strong strategy and relentless pace from all four drivers.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 #3 suffered a mechanical fault with three hours to go © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation It's a very bitter pill to swallow Max Verstappen

But the race unravelled suddenly when Juncadella reported an ABS alarm while leading comfortably. Initially manageable, the issue quickly worsened as noises and vibrations developed before the car slowed dramatically and returned to the pits. A driveshaft failure was identified as the cause, ending a challenge that had come agonisingly close to a remarkable debut victory.

"It's a very bitter pill to swallow," Verstappen said. "From the moment we took the lead, the drive shaft gave out and our battle for victory was over."

05 A never-before-seen atmosphere at the Nordschleife

The 24h Nürburgring is already one of endurance racing’s most iconic events, but Verstappen’s participation elevated attention around the race to another level. Global media interest surged throughout the week, while weekend passes reportedly sold out for the first time in the event’s history as fans flocked to see the superstar tackle the Nordschleife.

Max Verstappen drove interest in the race to new levels © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Weekend passes sold out for the first time in the event's history © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool There was a carnival atmosphere at the Nordschleife this year © Sebastian Kraft/Red Bull Content Pool Multi-class mayhem – the stands weren't the only things that were crowded © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Even after retiring from contention, the team ensured the repaired #3 car returned to the track for the final lap so Juncadella could acknowledge the packed grandstands and campsites around the circuit. It was a fitting final image for a weekend in which Verstappen may not have won, but still left a huge impression on both the race and endurance racing as a whole.

"I want to thank everyone for their support throughout the weekend," said Verstappen after the event, before going on to answer the question of whether he'll be back to race here again in future. "I will for sure try. It always depends a bit on my calendar."