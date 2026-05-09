Meet the U.S. Finalists heading to the 2026 Red Bull Basement World Final

Mu: Going back to something I wanted to share, building healthcare technology, it's a very highly regulated and sometimes rigid space, but then you also have these beautiful moments connecting with real people you can help with the thing that you’re building. We had a chance to talk to someone today whose son was diagnosed with infantile spasms, so as an infant they were having seizures, and they were really interested in what we are building and how Neurosense might be able to help their child. So, having those real world human touch points is really motivating for us and we hope to find more of those as we develop this out and try to get this in the real world.

Ang: For me, a big highlight as a participant was truly feeling so much support, not just for our idea, but also just as people. Everyone that was here was just so encouraging and truly uplifting, reminding us of our worth and the value we’re bringing to the table just by being here. I think imposter syndrome is such an effervescent and constantly present force in everyone's life, especially as you enter a space where you have to prove yourself.