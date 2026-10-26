The most impressive League of Legends esports records still standing

The first official League of Legends esports season took place in 2011, marking the beginning of a competitive scene that would grow into a global phenomenon. While the inaugural season lacked many of the major tournaments we know today, it laid the foundations for Riot Games’ hugely popular MOBA. Since then, the game has delivered countless memorable moments across its biggest competitions. Here are some of the achievements that have made it into the record books.

01 The longest pro game: Jin Air vs SKT T1

Korean competitions are always a great source of hype for League of Legends fans, but do you remember the 2018 LCK Spring Season? Specifically, week 1 of the Spring Split? During this memorable event, we were treated to a really heated match where neither team was willing to give up. SK Telecom T1 managed to push Jin Air back to their inhibitor turrets by the 35-minute mark but failed to capitalize on this advantage. Jin Air simply refused to give up and, relying on the Elder Dragon, managed to endure wave upon wave of assaulting minions and eventually turned the tide.

Across an epic 94 minutes and 40 seconds, the lead changed hands 10 times, but eventually, Jin Air pulled themselves back from the very brink of defeat to take the victory. Ninety-four minutes of unrelenting concentration would tax the stamina for any activity. In a game that requires so much micro and macro management, one can only speculate how exhausted both sides must have felt by the end of this match.

Playing for time © trystomatic

And as of 2026, this record is still standing. The closest anyone has come to matching it was the 2021 LCK Summer clash between T1 and Nongshim RedForce. That clocked in at 70 minutes and 16 seconds, so we're still waiting for a clash to go longer than Jin Air and T1's epic battle.

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02 The longest ARAM: trystomatic

While ARAM (All Random All Mid) is not a competitive game genre, having your champion drawn randomly and then just throwing it at the enemy is not exactly the fundamental principle behind League of Legends. However, the ARAM match type presents a unique challenge, which has led to some competition between players dedicated to purposefully dragging matches out for as long as possible. Reddit user trystomatic details an account of how they had been trying to break the record for the longest game for months, but matches would either end in defeat or the enemy team getting bored and leaving. Eventually, they chanced upon an opponent up for the long slog, and they all managed to prolong a single match for 3 hours 58 minutes. Even then, two players on the enemy team and one from trystomatic went AFK. But they got their record - who said patience isn’t a virtue?

03 The shortest pro game: KL Hunters vs Armageddon

In League of Legends, and particularly in the pro circuit, a quick game lasts around 20 minutes, while a classic game usually lasts around 45 minutes. But at IEM Season 7 in Singapore, the infamous Armageddon made League of Legends history in the worst possible way.

No trolls, no connection problems, and without even a shout, they let the KL Hunters roll over them: 19 deaths and a victory in just 11 minutes and 48 seconds. The worst part, though, is that this was not the only game in which Armageddon got washed in this tournament. EloHell also sent them to the bench in just 13 minutes. Allegedly, the team was a Dota 2 squad drafted at the last minute to fill a vacant tournament slot, but in any case, their loss has earned them an unwanted place in the record books.

04 Most kills on the pro circuit: Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok

As the professional League of Legends circuit gets older, records based on longevity will inevitably form in the collective consciousness of players and fans alike. As players think about the legacy they’ll leave behind, stat-based superlatives will inevitably emerge. One of the most coveted numbers will invariably be the most kills on the pro circuit.

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok is considered the greatest LoL player of all time © Stephanie Lindgren/Red Bull Content Pool

A few names already spring to mind when one wonders who could have this record. Like Song ‘Rookie’ Eui-Jin or Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao. But most wouldn’t be surprised to discover that the current record holder is Lee 'Faker’ Sang-hyeok , with over 6,200 kills on the pro circuit to his name. Faker is a veteran compared to many of his peers, with thirteen years in the spotlight, and he's been able to notch up plenty of records during his career. He has also managed over 500 career kills at Worlds, proving himself as one of the world's best players in history.

05 Most kills in a pro game: Peyz

Faker has the record for the most kills in history, but the record for most kills in a single game belongs to his current T1 team-mate Kim 'Peyz' Su-hwan. The former Gen.G player cooked up a storm during the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational grand finals against Billibilli Gaming, where the five-game series went in the South Korean team's favor.

Game two saw Gen.G dominate their opponents with a huge lead, and while BLG tried to keep the game going, Gen.G closed it out after 39 minutes and 14 seconds, during which Peyz played a masterclass to amass a huge 28 kills. That kill score smashed the previous record of 18 kills and is yet to be broken at the highest level of play.

06 Most pentakills in pro play: Peyz

Kim 'Peyz' Su-hwan has the record for most kills and most pentakills © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

The bloodthirsty Peyz has established himself as one of South Korea's top players and his aggressive style has landed him a number of plaudits during his career to date. One of the most impressive feats he has recorded is the highest number of pentakills in pro play, racking up a huge 17 throughout his career. A pentakill, as the name implies, is taking out five opponents in quick succession, and given the nature of League of Legends, it is incredibly difficult to pull off.

Along with this record, Peyz is also the player with the most used champions for pulling off pentakills, with the T1 player utilizing ten different champions throughout his career to pull off the feat.

07 Most games played: Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok

It won’t come as much of a surprise that Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok also takes the prize for the most games played, as he is, after all, the “Unkillable Demon King”. It's difficult to comprehend the pro circuit without Faker; such is the intrinsic worth he brings to the game. With over 1,778 professional games played since his debut for SK Telecom in 2013, he is one of the players with the longest careers we have seen in the MOBA. And better still, he’s nowhere near done yet, with his current contract sealed until 2029.

08 Most game wins in a row: Flash Wolves

The Flash Wolves team may no longer exist on the competitive League of Legends circuit, but their legend will live on for decades to come. The Taiwanese team long dominated their country and scared their international opponents for many years before their banner was extinguished. During the LMS Spring 2017, they solidified their legend by winning 14 best-of-3s without losing a single game – that’s 28 consecutive victories! They could have won the entire tournament in grand slam fashion if ahq eSports Club hadn’t managed to pinch a game from them in the final. Despite that, they went on to win the tournament and cemented themselves in the history books.

09 Most series wins in a row: Gen.G

South Korea's Gen.G have been one of the region's top teams to date, and they hold the record for the longest match-series win streak in pro League history. During their 2025 season, Gen.G amassed 27 consecutive series wins, spanning across domestic LCK play as well as international tournaments. With 21 best-of-three wins, and six best-of-five triumphs, Gen.G hold on to an incredible record, which was only stopped by rivals T1.

10 Most World Championship victories: T1

Keria of T1 celebrates T1’s sixth Worlds win © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

South Korea's T1 is the most successful team in League of Legends World Championship history, having won six times. The first came in 2013, when Faker played a part in the team's 3-0 triumph over China's Royal Club at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The second arrived two years later when T1 overcame local rivals Koo Tigers in Berlin, Germany, while the team's third came in Los Angeles, as they beat Samsung Galaxy to lift the 2016 trophy, with Faker earning his first Worlds MVP title.

T1 would face a World Championship trophy drought until 2023, when they swept Weibo Gaming in a 3-0 finale in front of their home crowd in Seoul, South Korea, before repeating the feat one year later in London, England. There, T1 shut down BilliBilli Gaming in a hard-fought 3-2 series, with Faker securing his second Worlds MVP title.

Their most recent trophy came in 2025, when T1 beat local rivals KT Rolster in an epic final in Chengdu, China. The tournament itself was a challenge for T1, as the reigning champions had to earn their place in the main event from the play-in stage.

About the author Who is Jon Partridge? Jon has been covering almost all aspects of gaming and esports for over a decade for Red Bull, and has worked with brands such as Riot Games and Bandai Namco on gaming related content.