Red Bull Batalla 2024: AdonysX wins the USA National Championship

Oh the places you will go, Batalleros! Before we’re off to Madrid for what is bound to be a tantalizing gathering of MC greats from across the globe at the Red Bull Batalla World Final, the United States had to choose who would have the honor of representing them on the international stage. And what better place to battle for that coveted spot than Miami? After hosting the USA National Final four times, the 305 is a beloved home to the country’s largest freestyle battle. This year, Venezuelan AdonysX ultimately proved worthy of the title of USA champion.
After a competitive season with Regional Qualifiers in San Antonio and New York, the privilege of competing in the major Floridian city wasn’t lost on the 16 MCs.
As longtime fans and friends of Red Bull Batalla filled Factory Town Miami, the shared joy and eagerness to both witness and celebrate this year’s roster of talent was felt. From veterans like Jordi and Adonys to new faces like Metricoh Flowster and Yenky One, this year’s group is special.
Perhaps most exciting and certainly most refreshing is the fact that 2024 is officially the first year in which Red Bull Batalla had a woman competing in the National Final. Hailing from Colombia and currently based in California, Desnivela made her way to this stage after winning the Los Angeles Cup. When asked what she was most looking forward to about cementing this moment in history with her bars, she said “I want to reaffirm that when God distributes talent in heaven, He doesn't consider the gender you will have on earth. This is a door I broke down so that we can all come through in the most historic and epic way possible.”
The judges tasked with the tall order of crowning the winner included Akapellah, who then gave a thrilling guest performance to celebrate the evening, young Red Bull Batalla favorite Reverse who is new to this side of the table, New York community powerhouse Dilema, Colorado-based MC Snow QLQ, and Dominican artist Quimico Ultra Mega.
From octavos to cuartos and ultimately semifinals and a high-energy final freestyle battle between Freites and AdonysX that included a memorable replica (tiebreaker), the night was full of unique punchlines and moments of true talent displayed.
To kick off the night, in octavos, Freites, Yenky One, Cuban, TWK, Oner, El Domi, Magimbri, and AdonysX made their way to cuartos. Most notably was the battle between longtime friends. Miami-Venezuelan spitter Oner and Colombian Nico B—the latter MC introduced Oner to freestyle and ultimately inspired him to the point of superseding him in this battle.
Then, in cuartos, AdonysX, Oner, Freites and Cuban made their way to the semifinals. The latter competitor performed admirably and defended his 3rd place title from 2021’s National Final. So much so that the battle for 3rd place was between Cuban and the 21-year old rap wunderkind, Oner. Ultimately, it was Oner who took home the title of 3rd place.
Determining the battle winners in each and every exchange throughout the competition was a far from easy task, in fact there were five tiebreakers needed to get us to the final round.
“I can’t believe it right now. I feel a great sense of pride to represent for all of those who have supported me. Thanks to everyone who came out to the National Final, I fed off the crowd energy. We did it, next stop World Final!” AdonysX said at the end of the night. It was a win, and night, to remember.
In addition to winner AdonysX, runner ups Freites and Oner automatically earned a spot at the 2025 USA National Final with their performances tonight.