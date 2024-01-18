Participants at the finish of the Red Bull Can You Make It? in Amsterdam
© Maurice van der Meijs / Red Bull Content Pool
Exploration

Can you make it across Europe with only Red Bull cans as currency?

Red Bull Can You Make It? brings participants from 60+ countries to Europe to compete in an adventure of a lifetime.
By Riley Hunter
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Can You Make It?

THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!

United StatesUnited States, United States
View Event Info
The global competition Red Bull Can You Make It? challenges teams of three to cross Europe in seven days to reach the destination of Berlin using only cans of Red Bull as currency. The application period is open now through Sunday, March 31, 2024, with the European adventure taking place May 21-28.
Twenty teams from across the U.S. will join other teams from around the world and will depart from one of five starting points in Europe: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, and Milan. Each team will hand over their cash, credit cards and personal phones, and they’ll have just one week to make it to Berlin.
Red Bull Can You Make It? in Moscow, Russia in 2018

Red Bull Can You Make It? in Moscow, Russia in 2018

© Alexander Shneydmiller / Red Bull Content Pool

Throughout the journey, teams will exchange cans of Red Bull for everything they need – food, a place to sleep, transportation to the next location and other adventures. Teams will visit checkpoints in various European cities where they will be tasked with ‘Checkpoint Challenges’ and ‘Adventure Challenges.’ Checkpoint Challenges will take place in several cities across Europe and range from an adventure with a Red Bull athlete or being immersed into a local cultural experience. Adventure Challenges can be done at any point during the day in any city and focus on creativity and having fun with teammates and can trades. Scores are based on the Checkpoint Challenges, Adventure Challenges as well as how much they share their achievements across social channels. The winners of the event will be determined by the amount of points they gather throughout their journey, not who is the first across the finish line.
Participants arrive at the finish of Red Bull Can You Make It? in Amsterdam

Participants arrive at the finish of Red Bull Can You Make It? in Amsterdam

© Jarno Schurgers / Red Bull Content Pool

How do you sign up for the kind of adventure that you and your friends have always dreamed of?
Step 1: Gather two friends to make a three-person team.
Step 2: Create a short video explaining why your team should be chosen and submit it here no later than March 31, 2024.*
  • Think less is more: A heartfelt message direct to the camera will have more impact than a polished video loaded with edits. Share what makes your team smart, clever, travel ready and primed for an extraordinary. Are you creative? Do you love life? Can you be true to yourself and laugh about yourself at the same time? These are all traits that could make you the perfect choice to master Europe with nothing more than cans of Red Bull.
  • *Instagram account required (free). Standard data rates apply.
Red Bull Can You Make It? in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018

Red Bull Can You Make It? in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018

© Richard Ström / Red Bull Content Pool

Step 3: Now you get to sit back, relax, and wait for the decision of your local judges.
  • A panel of judges will choose the team to represent the U.S. What happens if you’re selected? You and your teammates will then be invited to fly into one of the five European starting points to begin an adventure that will take you far from home but bring you even closer together. (Which starting city will it be? That’s part of the suspense: you won’t find out until shortly before you leave home.) Your chance to be one of those selected teams starts today.
Ready to take part? Visit here for the official rules with all the details and submit your entry by March 31, 2024.

Part of this story

Red Bull Can You Make It?

THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!

United StatesUnited States, United States
View Event Info
Exploration