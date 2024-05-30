Trio from the US win Red Bull Can You Make It? 2024

On May 21, almost 300 three-person teams relinquished their cash, credit cards and personal phones before setting out from five starting points – Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen and Milan – with the goal of reaching the finish in Berlin for Red Bull Can You Make It? within seven days. Bartering for necessities and facing fun and extraordinary challenges while vlogging their stories to the world, these trios proved that they could indeed make it; and among them all, the Gladiators team from the U.S. were crowned winners of the event.
Winning team members Weston Cadena, Jacob Mathiasmeier and David Greek, who originally met as students of Texas A&M University, said, “We’re exhausted, inspired, filled with joy, filled with happiness – so many emotions. When you’re traveling, you’re exposed to a whole new group of people who have world views that are so extraordinary. We visited eight countries in seven days and interacted with people who spoke many different languages. But simply smiling, and our body language, allowed us to communicate and make strong relationships. It feels amazing.”
In Red Bull Can You Make It?, being first to the finish line isn’t the most important part of the competition – it’s the experiences along the way that matter most. Over 3,000 ambitious teams aged 18 and over applied for the 2024 edition by submitting a short video, from which the participant teams were selected.
The event then kicked off on May 21, and throughout, the teams used their wit, charm and a variety of strategies to exchange cans of Red Bull for everything they needed – food, a place to sleep, transportation to the next location – while taking on many other adventures. Though teams had to reach Berlin within the seven-day margin to be eligible for the win, their full scores were based on points earned through Checkpoint Challenges, Adventure Challenge tasks and their vlog posts.
Each team created their own path across Europe. The Checkpoint Challenges that they faced in various cities ranged from abseiling to surfing, learning a traditional alpine Schuhplattler dance and even recording music tracks. In all, there were 61 checkpoints, each with a challenge specific to the locality.
In-between checkpoints, the teams managed to complete almost 8000 Adventure Challenges that included the straightforward (trading cans for ice cream) as well as the more complex (gathering 20 people to scream their team name in public).
Over the course of the adventure, the teams collectively covered 597,000km – over one and a half times the distance to the moon – across 17 countries and shared their stories with the world which are available to check out here.