Watch Video2 min
Cliff Diving

Expect plenty of twists and turns as Red Bull Cliff Diving returns in 2023

Discover this in-depth preview as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns for its 14th season with three brand-new locations and a refreshed line-up.
By Lucy Debenham
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Divers execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20m in the ultimate display of focus and skill.

74 Tour Stops

Rhiannan Iffland

One of the world’s best cliff divers and a serial winner on the World Series, Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland is a dominant force from the 21m platform.

AustraliaAustralia

Molly Carlson

Molly Carlson is a four-time Junior National Champion who wowed the crowd and made it onto the podium on her World Series debut.

CanadaCanada

Eleanor Smart

American Eleanor Smart is the ambitious Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athlete with a mission to clean up the world, one beach at a time.

United StatesUnited States

Xantheia Pennisi

Australian cliff diver Xantheia Pennisi made her World Series debut in Mostar at the age of 19 and has made it onto the permanent diver list 2022.

AustraliaAustralia

Jessica Macaulay

Jessica Macaulay is cliff diver, self-confessed adrenaline junkie and former world series runner-up with a passion for high lining.

CanadaCanada

Meili Carpenter

Meili Carpenter’s first appearance in a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition came in 2021 and she'll be back in action this year.

United StatesUnited States

Iris Schmidbauer

Germany's Iris Schmidbauer will return as a wildcard diver on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in 2022.

GermanyGermany

Yana Nestsiarava

A cliff diver who is keen to challenge herself and learn new cultures, Belarusian Yana Nestsiarava has been competing in the World Series since 2014.

Gary Hunt

The astonishing successes of ten-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Champion Gary Hunt make him the most decorated athlete in his field.

FranceFrance

Aidan Heslop

One of the most exciting cliff diving prospects of the last few years, Aidan Heslop certainly has what it takes to become one of the top contenders.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Cătălin Preda

A permanent diver on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Romania's Cătălin Preda is known for his complex and breathtaking dives.

RomaniaRomania

Constantin Popovici

Romanian 10m diver Constantin Popovici dreams of representing his country on the biggest stage and is shaking things up from the 27m cliff diving platform.

RomaniaRomania

Alessandro De Rose

Italy's Alessandro De Rose scored a sensational win on home soil to become the first male wildcard winner in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

ItalyItaly

Nikita Fedotov

Nikita Fedotov, the cliff diver who surprised everyone by scoring a podium finish on his Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series debut.

IATIAT

James Lichtenstein

Having made the switch from trampolining to diving in college, James Lichtenstein is determined to do things differently when it comes to cliff diving.

United StatesUnited States

Miguel Garcia

Colombia's Miguel Garcia has been competing in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series since his debut in Cuba back in 2014.

ColombiaColombia

Summary

  1. 1
    New stops and iconic locations
  2. 2
    The 2023 calendar
  3. 3
    What what down in 2022
  4. 4
    How the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series works
  5. 5
    How to watch the Red Bull Cliff Diving Series
Since 2009, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has been the ultimate test of sporting skill and aerobatic artistry, as divers launch from a platform up to 27m from iconic buildings, gorges, cliff faces and even historic bridges. These amazing athletes perform spectacular and intricate dives into calm rivers and choppy azure seas, all within the three or so seconds it takes before they impact the water at up to 5Gs.
In both the men's and women’s categories, the ultimate prize at the season’s close is the coveted King Kahekili Trophy. This year, 24 elite divers are preparing to take their sport to the next level across seven high-stakes events, including the debut of three brand-new locations for 2023.
01

New stops and iconic locations

The new season launches against the skyline of one of America’s oldest cities, Boston, serving up a familiar yet iconic opener in June, as cliff diving returns for a second time to the striking waterfront location. Last season, the Boston opener witnessed a shake-up when the UK’s Aidan Heslop and Canada’s Molly Carlson set the tone for one of the most exciting seasons in cliff diving history.
A second stop in June will bring the cliff diving action back to Paris and the banks of the Seine River in Port Debilly. With the diving platform framed by an elegant cityscape and the world-famous Eiffel Tower, spectators will be able to see the athletes go all-in in the heart of the French capital.
July sees the return of cliff diving to the beautiful Puglia town of Polignano a Mare in Italy – the home of European cliff diving - for the 10th year since 2009. Expect high drama from up to 27m, set against picture-perfect beach coves and an azure Adriatic Sea.
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 28 metre platform during the final competition day of the seventh stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Italy on September 18, 2022.

Aidan Heslop flies through the clear blue Puglian sky

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

August opens with a brand new cliff diving location, also marking the midway point in the 2023 season calendar, with Takachiho in Japan adding a fresh dimension to the fight for the coveted King Kahekili trophies. The stunning Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, sets a truly spectacular scene for the season’s fourth instalment, seven years since the cliff diving elite made their one and only visit to the Land of the Rising Sun.
Cliff diving swoops back into Europe for the latter half of August, when the Swedish capital of Stockholm debuts as host at the fifth stop of the 2023 World Series. Expect majestic performances against the backdrop of the royal palace.
The countdown to the crowning of the titleholders starts in September when the divers return to Mostar in Bosnia & Herzegovina. On three previous occasions, Stari Most has hosted the season’s penultimate stop and has proven a pivotal point, where one great dive or poor mistake can decide titles.
The last stop on the 2023 calendar takes place in yet another brand new location as cliff diving descends on Auckland, New Zealand, in November for its big finale, where the King Kahekili Trophy will be awarded to the best female and male high divers of the year.
02

The 2023 calendar

Date

Location

How to watch

June 3

Boston, USA

June 18

Paris, France

July 2

Polignano a Mare, Italy

August 3

Takachiho, Japan

August 19

Stockholm, Sweden

September 9

Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

September 19

Auckland, New Zealand

Meet the cliff divers

Twelve male and 12 female athletes are expected to start each event during the Red Bull Cliff Diving 2023 season, with eight men and women confirmed in the permanent line-up. The rest of the field will be buoyed with up to four wildcards per category.
The 14th season welcomes a new generation of permanent cliff divers as three new athletes will freshen up the roster. If you watched the diving action last year, you might recognize the new faces in the permanent line-up – former wildcards Meili Carpenter (USA), James Lichtenstein (USA) and Miguel Garcia (Colombia) will prepare for their first-ever fully-fledged season alongside the world’s best.

Permanent divers (women)

  • Rhiannan Iffland (AUS)
  • Molly Carlson (CAN)
  • Eleanor Smart (USA)
  • Xantheia Pennisi (AUS)
  • Jessica Macaulay (CAN)
  • Meili Carpenter (USA)
  • Iris Schmidbauer (GER)
  • Yana Nestsiarava (IAT)

Permanent divers (men)

  • Gary Hunt (FRA)
  • Aidan Heslop (GBR)
  • Catalin Preda (ROU)
  • Constantin Popovici (ROU)
  • Alessandro De Rose (ITA)
  • Nikita Fedotov (IAT)
  • James Lichtenstein (USA)
  • Miguel Garcia (COL)
Listen to the podcast below to hear how Australian cliff-diving sensation Rhiannan Iffland overcomes fear every time she dives.
03

What what down in 2022

Confidence, a reticent calm and consistency coupled with artistic integrity were the mainstays of the men’s category in 2022, as the divers leapt, swooped and somersaulted through seven stunning locations that brought their own unique set of competitive challenges. There was a clear domino effect as each diver tested their own personal limits, pushing the athletes to produce high-scoring dives, with the mounting pressure for the title win producing numerous perfect 10 scores throughout the season.
By the penultimate stop in Italy, the permutations for the title holder were growing as every twist, turn, tuck, somersault and pike had to be executed to absolute perfection. The closer the three title contenders - France’s Gary Hunt, British diver Aiden Heslop and Romanian shark Catalin Preda – came to clutching the title, the more they appeared to thrive, throwing down sensational somersaults and amping up the degree of difficulty for some show-stopping aerial performances.
Molly Carlson (L) of Canada and Rhiannan Iffland (C) of Australia react during the final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sydney, Australia on October 15, 2022.

Rhiannan Iffland celebrates picking up another King Kahekili Trophy

© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

In the end, it was Hunt who secured a record-extending 10th Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series title at a thrilling season showdown in Sydney, Australia, and the Frenchman will once again start the new season as the firm favorite.
In the women’s competition, raw talent, formidable discipline and a quiet assurance on the platform shone throughout the field, with the sport’s most experienced divers down to wildcards like Meili Carpenter hammering down huge dives.
Rhiannan Iffland, the sport’s most decorated athlete, once again was the composed, dominating force, with her stellar record of consistent brilliance only dented by Canada’s Molly Carlson in the season opener. As Iffland’s main challenger, Carlson’s positivity, dynamic style and flair was unrelenting throughout the season. But it was the Australian, energized by the crowd amongst the swells and waves of penultimate stop Polignano a Mare, who went on to lock in a sixth consecutive title in 2022 and remains the diver to beat this year in the women’s category.
Watch highlights from the final stop of the 2022 season in the video below.

53 min

Best moments from Sydney

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series arrived in Australia. Watch the best action from Sydney.

English

04

How the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series works

In every season since 2009, the athletes competing in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series have pushed their sport to new limits. Each diver performs at a one, two or three-day event in front of an international jury, bringing together optimal physical skill, mental discipline and focus, to execute dives judged on creativity, acrobatic prowess and athletic ability at incredible speeds of up to 85kph.
Each diver must perform at least one dive during the competition to be included in the final result, judged by five international jurors. The dive is scored on take-off, position in the air and entry in the water, with the three intermediate scores multiplied by the degree of difficulty for each dive. The winners are then declared - the diver with the highest point total at each individual stop after four dives.
Judges score a dive during the first competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Puglia, Italy on September 25, 2021.

What all the divers want to see

© Ricardo Nascimento/Red Bull Content Pool

Ultimately, big points mean big prizes. Every dive and every event stop counts in the fight for the King Kahekili trophies, with the points from each competition tallied for the divers' Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Rankings.
05

How to watch the Red Bull Cliff Diving Series

From remote locations to urban skylines and azure seas, the uniqueness of each dive site adds to the magic of these unparalleled sporting competitions.
If you want to witness the awe-inspiring action in person, register to join thousands of spectators on-site at any of the seven unique and glorious locations throughout the 14th season in 2023. If you can't be there in person, don't worry, we have you covered as there will be live streams available to watch on Red Bull TV.
Download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable action on all your devices!

Cliff Diving
High Diving